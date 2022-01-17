I'd have thought he'd have relished the Newcastle job, they do obscene takeaways up that neck of the woods....he'd fit in the crowd too with his top off when he's inevitably injured.
I can't confess to having watched much of his time at Madrid, but isn't the overwhelming narrative been he doesn't look after himself, is constantly injured and is an expensive mess?
Put it this way, i'd have taken Coutinho over him...... if i were a club in the market for a player in that role.
That narrative is true, for once. Seen out enjoying Madrid's night life a lot, looked at least a stone overweight for his first few months there and cost a massive amount, all whilst being injured on and off.
It was a stupid purchase anyway, they bought a player at the end of his peak, who would clearly decline within 12 months (though started his decline sooner) for a ridiculous amount. The time to pay that amount for him was probably 2/3 years prior, when Chelsea had the disaster season in Conte's second year. They would have at least got 3 elite years out of him then.