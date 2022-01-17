« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8280 on: January 17, 2022, 11:41:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2022, 11:40:09 am
They could certainly do with a more creative midfielder. Quite the gamble though (or maybe not depending on how a deal would be structured).

6 months plus the option of another year according to The Athletic
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8281 on: January 17, 2022, 12:50:10 pm
Hazard has asked to leave Real Madrid.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8282 on: January 17, 2022, 01:08:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 17, 2022, 12:50:10 pm
Hazard has asked to leave Real Madrid.

What a disastrous signing he's turned out to be.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8283 on: January 17, 2022, 01:10:18 pm
Quote from: amir87 on January 17, 2022, 01:08:10 pm
What a disastrous signing he's turned out to be.
Maybe overtakes Coutinho for most disastrous in La Liga history? Though I'd argue that Dembele was worse than Coutinho, who was scapegoated.

He'll go to Juventus or somewhere similar, drop the weight and tear it up for a season or two before regressing.
Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8284 on: January 17, 2022, 01:20:09 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 17, 2022, 12:50:10 pm
Hazard has asked to leave Real Madrid.

What big club would want him at this point?  He's a shell of the player he was a few years ago. 
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8285 on: January 17, 2022, 01:48:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 17, 2022, 01:20:09 pm
What big club would want him at this point?  He's a shell of the player he was a few years ago.
It's certainly a very big risk as he's currently injured and needs surgery but Madrid are pushing it back to facilitate his sale.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8286 on: January 17, 2022, 01:49:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 17, 2022, 11:41:20 am
6 months plus the option of another year according to The Athletic

For some reason I read that as if Eriksen was going to be compensated by Brentford in the form of a subscription to The Athletic.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8287 on: January 17, 2022, 03:37:16 pm
i'd love to see Eriksen back in the PL
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8288 on: January 17, 2022, 05:59:35 pm
Jordan Ibe to Adanaspor on loan (Turkish 2nd tier midtable club), best place to eat kebabs in the world though.

Edit: Looks like they are also signing Sturridge
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8289 on: January 17, 2022, 06:02:38 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on January 17, 2022, 05:59:35 pm
Jordan Ibe to Adanaspor on loan (Turkish 2nd tier midtable club), best place to eat kebabs in the world though.

Ive been begging them to sign me for years.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8290 on: January 17, 2022, 07:23:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2022, 06:02:38 pm
Ive been begging them to sign me for years.
they serve kebabs for non athletes too ;D
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8291 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 am
So Vlahovic waiting for someone bigger than Arsenal to come up then
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8292 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:31:32 am
So Vlahovic waiting for someone bigger than Arsenal to come up then

Maybe he heard about their terrible injury problems and was worried about their ability to field full teams.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8293 on: Yesterday at 10:16:15 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:31:32 am
So Vlahovic waiting for someone bigger than Arsenal to come up then

Hes doing a sol Campbell , or a mbappe/Haaland , want to run his contract down and get a bigger slice later. Fiorentina want to sell him now because by the summer theyll be fucked.
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8294 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 am
Newcastle report: Real Madrid accept sensational £41m bid for Eden Hazard  but there is one snag

However, Hazard is understood to want to move to a bigger club this month

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/newcastle-report-real-madrid-accept-sensational-pound41m-bid-for-eden-hazard-but-there-is-one-snag
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8295 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 am
Have they told him that stripes are slimming?
A-Bomb

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8296 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:47:27 am
Newcastle report: Real Madrid accept sensational £41m bid for Eden Hazard  but there is one snag

However, Hazard is understood to want to move to a bigger club this month

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/newcastle-report-real-madrid-accept-sensational-pound41m-bid-for-eden-hazard-but-there-is-one-snag

I'd have thought he'd have relished the Newcastle job, they do obscene takeaways up that neck of the woods....he'd fit in the crowd too with his top off when he's inevitably injured.

I can't confess to having watched much of his time at Madrid, but isn't the overwhelming narrative been he doesn't look after himself, is constantly injured and is an expensive mess?

Put it this way, i'd have taken Coutinho over him...... if i were a club in the market for a player in that role.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8297 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:16:15 am
Hes doing a sol Campbell , or a mbappe/Haaland , want to run his contract down and get a bigger slice later. Fiorentina want to sell him now because by the summer theyll be fucked.
when is his contract up?
Legs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8298 on: Yesterday at 12:16:20 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:09:26 am
when is his contract up?

Summer 2023.
67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8299 on: Yesterday at 12:22:58 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:01:13 am
I'd have thought he'd have relished the Newcastle job, they do obscene takeaways up that neck of the woods....he'd fit in the crowd too with his top off when he's inevitably injured.
It all went downhill when he started eating biscuit sandwiches

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMUsAc8srbc&ab_channel=LotusBakeries
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8300 on: Yesterday at 12:35:21 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:01:13 am
I'd have thought he'd have relished the Newcastle job, they do obscene takeaways up that neck of the woods....he'd fit in the crowd too with his top off when he's inevitably injured.

I can't confess to having watched much of his time at Madrid, but isn't the overwhelming narrative been he doesn't look after himself, is constantly injured and is an expensive mess?

Put it this way, i'd have taken Coutinho over him...... if i were a club in the market for a player in that role.
That narrative is true, for once. Seen out enjoying Madrid's night life a lot, looked at least a stone overweight for his first few months there and cost a massive amount, all whilst being injured on and off.

It was a stupid purchase anyway, they bought a player at the end of his peak, who would clearly decline within 12 months (though started his decline sooner) for a ridiculous amount. The time to pay that amount for him was probably 2/3 years prior, when Chelsea had the disaster season in Conte's second year. They would have at least got 3 elite years out of him then.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8301 on: Yesterday at 01:45:42 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:35:21 pm
That narrative is true, for once. Seen out enjoying Madrid's night life a lot, looked at least a stone overweight for his first few months there and cost a massive amount, all whilst being injured on and off.

It was a stupid purchase anyway, they bought a player at the end of his peak, who would clearly decline within 12 months (though started his decline sooner) for a ridiculous amount. The time to pay that amount for him was probably 2/3 years prior, when Chelsea had the disaster season in Conte's second year. They would have at least got 3 elite years out of him then.

And Chelsea were so wise that they banked that money for a rainy day.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8302 on: Yesterday at 02:57:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:45:42 pm
And Chelsea were so wise that they banked that money for a rainy day.
I fear the day they actually start to spend it.

The reason Hazard isn't seen as a ridiculed flop in the same way as Coutinho is that Real Madrid aren't facing bankruptcy as part of their purchase of Hazard, and the fee didn't really impact Chelsea's ability to do massive deals or improve their side directly.

The opposite of Coutinho to Barca.
Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8303 on: Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
Fuck Me!   :o

Quote
Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

(Source: @gerardromero)
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8304 on: Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm
Good thing that Newcastle never got Stevie, the bastard would bring Messi, Mbappe and Haaland in one transfer window
cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8305 on: Yesterday at 09:20:05 pm
BOBSCOUSE

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8306 on: Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 17, 2022, 12:50:10 pm
Hazard has asked to leave Real Madrid.

Got United written all it, any transfer of that lardarse will be seen as the second coming for them lot.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8307 on: Yesterday at 09:31:45 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:24:17 pm
Got United written all it, any transfer of that lardarse will be seen as the second coming for them lot.
I don't think even they would entertain Hazard
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8308 on: Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm
Guardian are reporting Newcastle are likely to sign Sevilla's Diego Carlos for £30m. Quite a lot for a player who turns 29 in March. They definitely aren't bothered with long-term planning at the moment.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8309 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
Fuck Me!   :o

You'd think seeing first hand how Ings is either in really bad form or just washed up and then how it affects your team would then make you think twice about signing another washed up striker but I guess not.....

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm
Guardian are reporting Newcastle are likely to sign Sevilla's Diego Carlos for £30m. Quite a lot for a player who turns 29 in March. They definitely aren't bothered with long-term planning at the moment.

No, which is why we need them to get relegated above all else even if that meant Everton stay up. 10-15 years from now it may not matter but in the short term the losses they would accrue in the Championship should largely wipe away their FFP window and make their eventual rise just that much harder.  And with any luck the owners are just as bad as Moshiri and they really do fuck it up for even longer.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8310 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Leeds have had a £15m bid rejected for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to the Athletic.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8311 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Leeds have had a £15m bid rejected for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to the Athletic.

Fuckers! I wanted him to come to Liverpool!*



*no idea - but he's from red bull and they seem to churn out talent. and I wanted to beat MAc Red to the punch really.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8312 on: Today at 12:15:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
Fuckers! I wanted him to come to Liverpool!*



*no idea - but he's from red bull and they seem to churn out talent. and I wanted to beat MAc Red to the punch really.

With Jones and Elliott on our team, I doubt that we would be interested in Aaronson ...
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8313 on: Today at 01:30:18 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Leeds have had a £15m bid rejected for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to the Athletic.

They've also made a bid for the Australian winger Lee Capussi.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #8314 on: Today at 10:06:57 am
Swansea taking Hannes Wolf on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach. Only joined them last year from Leipzig.
