Fuck Me!



Guardian are reporting Newcastle are likely to sign Sevilla's Diego Carlos for £30m. Quite a lot for a player who turns 29 in March. They definitely aren't bothered with long-term planning at the moment.



You'd think seeing first hand how Ings is either in really bad form or just washed up and then how it affects your team would then make you think twice about signing another washed up striker but I guess not.....No, which is why we need them to get relegated above all else even if that meant Everton stay up. 10-15 years from now it may not matter but in the short term the losses they would accrue in the Championship should largely wipe away their FFP window and make their eventual rise just that much harder. And with any luck the owners are just as bad as Moshiri and they really do fuck it up for even longer.