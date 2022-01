Maybe overtakes Coutinho for most disastrous in La Liga history? Though I'd argue that Dembele was worse than Coutinho, who was scapegoated.He'll go to Juventus or somewhere similar, drop the weight and tear it up for a season or two before regressing.

“Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.” Rafa Benitez