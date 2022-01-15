« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 12:25:55 pm
Of course he will score. Man City are scoring a lot of goals anyway. But he is not the solution for what they desperately want, and that is domination in Europe. He will be like Ibrahimovic at Barcelona or Lewandowski at Bayern Munich under Guardiola ...
Says more against Guardiola to be fair.

I care more about the league and them getting Haaland would be very bad for us (understatement). Couldn't give a shit about them in Champions League they had their best chance and blew it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 15, 2022, 12:23:51 pm
There isn't a player in world football that would guarantee City the Champions League, there are way too many variables in football to guarantee anything, you cant judge if a player would be a good signing by if they would guarantee something that it's not possible to guarantee

Well, that is not exactly true. Put Salah on this Man City team, and they will win the CL. Fortunately, he is our player ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 12:38:10 pm
Well, that is not exactly true. Put Salah on this Man City team, and they will win the CL. Fortunately, he is our player ...

That's nonsense though. Doesn't guarantee anything, he may not fit it, may not settle, likely wouldn't suit this pass, pass, pass, pass playstyle.

That is effectively saying it would be impossible for them to get knocked out of the CL if they had more goals and assists in their side, two things a few players would bring, funnily enough... one of those is Erling Haaland
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 11:43:45 am
Pep was appointed at Bayern Munich to win the Champions League, not the Bundesliga. It is the same at Man City. They want the CL, and signing Haaland won't guarantee that ...

Haaland is the one thing City are missing.  That striker who will score goals when they aren't quite at their best and not creating a lot of great chances.  That player who can score that one chance which gets them the win in tough games. 

Nobody guarantees a team will win any knockout competition but Haaland basically guarantees they'll win the PL every year. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Well, Sancho was supposed to make Man Utd title contenders, since he was amazing at Dortmund. I am not going through the same debate over Haaland to Man City now. I am just not convinced that he is what they need, and lets leave it there. Everyone is entitled to an opinion ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 01:55:47 pm
Well, Sancho was supposed to make Man Utd title contenders, since he was amazing at Dortmund. I am not going through the same debate over Haaland to Man City now. I am just not convinced that he is what they need, and lets leave it there. Everyone is entitled to an opinion ...

You're not really going to compare the situations at Utd and City and say they are the same are you? 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 01:55:47 pm
Well, Sancho was supposed to make Man Utd title contenders, since he was amazing at Dortmund. I am not going through the same debate over Haaland to Man City now. I am just not convinced that he is what they need, and lets leave it there. Everyone is entitled to an opinion ...


Yeah because both situations are exactly the same. Its not like one of them is the best team in the league already.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on January 15, 2022, 02:14:08 pm
Yeah because both situations are exactly the same. Its not like one of them is the best team in the league already.

KH, we have bored everyone to death with our Sancho debate. It will not happen again with Haaland ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It really has nothing to do with Sancho or with Haaland.  It has to do with the situation at the clubs.  You're talking about the best club team in the world with arguably the best manager in the world and you're comparing that situation with a dysfunctional Utd team with Ole fucking Solksaer as manager. 

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 15, 2022, 01:41:30 pm
Haaland is the one thing City are missing.  That striker who will score goals when they aren't quite at their best and not creating a lot of great chances.  That player who can score that one chance which gets them the win in tough games. 

Nobody guarantees a team will win any knockout competition but Haaland basically guarantees they'll win the PL every year. 

Theyre 1.6xg per 90 better than the league at the moment - I dont think thats really improvable 
Haaland just gives them yet more depth and another option so its depressing but if they start playing with a 9 theyll compromise elsewhere
Just a meh really - well face the same nearly impossible odds in tbe league whether they buy him or not
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Christian Eriksen set for a Premier League return next week, according to The Times. Several clubs in for him apparently although none named. Where does he go?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 15, 2022, 06:27:54 pm
Christian Eriksen set for a Premier League return next week, according to The Times. Several clubs in for him apparently although none named. Where does he go?
They wont allow him to play with a defibulator fitted will they?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 15, 2022, 06:28:45 pm
They wont allow him to play with a defibulator fitted will they?

I think its allowed. Not the case in Italy, hence why hes had to leave Inter.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 02:22:18 pm
KH, we have bored everyone to death with our Sancho debate. It will not happen again with Haaland ...

Just like you bored us by dismissing any links to any attackers last summer because why would we when we had Mbappe lined up this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 15, 2022, 06:28:45 pm
They wont allow him to play with a defibulator fitted will they?
AFAIK it's only Italian Football that has that rule.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on January 15, 2022, 11:21:22 pm
Just like you bored us by dismissing any links to any attackers last summer because why would we when we had Mbappe lined up this summer.

Well, Mbappe still hasn't signed anywhere ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Strong rumours that Haaland is off to Madrid.  Would be the ideal outcome for all involved.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:06 am
Strong rumours that Haaland is off to Madrid.  Would be the ideal outcome for all involved.

Which means #mbappe22 is happening.  ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:06 am
Strong rumours that Haaland is off to Madrid.  Would be the ideal outcome for all involved.
Hope so. Be horrible for our league him being here.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:41:36 am
Which means #mbappe22 is happening.  ;)
Be lovely and all, but giving Mbappe £500k per week with Salah on less money would cause a right stink in the squad
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Madrid wage bill must be high anyway without throwing in Haaland & Mbappe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:59:48 am
Madrid wage bill must be high anyway without throwing in Haaland & Mbappe.
They won't care, they never have, it's all about placating their fans with shiny new players
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:10:06 am
Strong rumours that Haaland is off to Madrid.  Would be the ideal outcome for all involved.

Hopefully thats true

For all the talk of how cheap his buyout is- total cost of a 6 year deal plus payment to his leaches is rumoured at 350m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:01:35 am
They won't care, they never have, it's all about placating their fans with shiny new players
I know but seeing Barcelona struggling to meet the league's wage bill requirements, just wondered how Madrid does.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:02:37 am
Hopefully thats true

For all the talk of how cheap his buyout is- total cost of a 6 year deal plus payment to his leaches is rumoured at 350m
The money in football is outrageous, but Haaland is genuinely one of the only guaranteed goal scorers in world football, he'll improve any team
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:03:11 am
I know but seeing Barcelona struggling to meet the league's wage bill requirements, just wondered how Madrid does.

Madrid have an incredibly high wage limit.  Pretty sure they aren't even close to it at the moment. 

Next year they have Bale coming off their wage bill and he's getting a massive salary so that'll help them pay for Mbappe and/or Haaland.  It'll be interesting to see what they do with their midfield if they spend all this money on forwards.  Kroos and Modric are still great players but they aren't getting any younger and will have to be replaced eventually. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:03:11 am
I know but seeing Barcelona struggling to meet the league's wage bill requirements, just wondered how Madrid does.

Theyve actually managed to sell several players in recent seasons (Hakimi, Kovacic, Reguilon, Oscar Rodriguez, Varane, Odegaard) as well as offload other high earners in Ramos and James Rodriguez so their wage bill has barely increased, combined with the fact that theyve only spent money to buy Camavinga in the past two summers means their amortisation hit (included in the La Liga calculations) is quite low. Not to mention, Barcelona have a lot of players on heavily inflated contracts and amortisation hits (think Coutinho and Dembele. The two situations are complete opposites.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 15, 2022, 06:27:54 pm
Christian Eriksen set for a Premier League return next week, according to The Times. Several clubs in for him apparently although none named. Where does he go?
Maybe Brentford with the big Danish influence.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 12:46:18 pm
Maybe Brentford with the big Danish influence.

I could see Brentford or Newcastle as likely spots, maybe West Ham. The problem any side has it that it'll take probably to March for him to build up his match fitness, which is why I don't think he'll end up at Spurs
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 15, 2022, 01:41:30 pm
Haaland is the one thing City are missing.  That striker who will score goals when they aren't quite at their best and not creating a lot of great chances.  That player who can score that one chance which gets them the win in tough games. 

Nobody guarantees a team will win any knockout competition but Haaland basically guarantees they'll win the PL every year.

Not really. If City can hit 100 points almost every season, that means they aren't missing anything. It's impossible to make them better, because based on the results they are already a perfect team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:25:07 pm
Not really. If City can hit 100 points almost every season, that means they aren't missing anything. It's impossible to make them better, because based on the results they are already a perfect team.

They are not a perfect team. They are just abusing the league by buying squad players for £50-60 million and paying them £200,000+ per week. If they were the perfect team, they would have won the Champions League already. Even this season, if everyone from the starting XI is fit, we will beat them in the Champions League ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 15, 2022, 01:55:47 pm
Well, Sancho was supposed to make Man Utd title contenders, since he was amazing at Dortmund. I am not going through the same debate over Haaland to Man City now. I am just not convinced that he is what they need, and lets leave it there. Everyone is entitled to an opinion ...

Sancho is an inferior player compared to Haaland. Haaland like Mbappe is already world class.

Plus the obvious mess at United means it's hard to players to progress.

If City get Haaland, all clubs can forget about the league for a few seasons. Lack of number 9 is their only weakpoint since aguero left.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm
Sancho is an inferior player compared to Haaland. Haaland like Mbappe is already world class.

Plus the obvious mess at United means it's hard to players to progress.

If City get Haaland, all clubs can forget about the league for a few seasons. Lack of number 9 is their only weakpoint since aguero left.

To be honest, I was arguing for months that Sancho is not as good as advertised by our fan base, and I was ridiculed for it. As for Haaland, he is an awsome No.9 and a very poor fit for Guardiola's style of play. If Guardiola couldn't integrate Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski in their prime into his setup, Haaland would be the same, if not worse ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 12:46:18 pm
Maybe Brentford with the big Danish influence.

Spurs ?

Did Conte sign him for Inter Milan ?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:26:57 pm
To be honest, I was arguing for months that Sancho is not as good as advertised by our fan base, and I was ridiculed for it. As for Haaland, he is an awsome No.9 and a very poor fit for Guardiola's style of play. If Guardiola couldn't integrate Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski in their prime into his setup, Haaland would be the same, if not worse ...

Fair play for standing by your Sancho opinion despite a lot of people arguing otherwise. Sancho is a weird one, his underlying stats at Dortmund were fantastic but whenever I watched him, I couldn't help but feel that the situations he was scoring/assisting in just wouldn't happen in England, he'd have less space, less time and more players to get past. It's hard to really say what's up with him, whether his abilities don't really translate, or the price tag and expectation have got to him, or if it's just down to the absolute clusterfuck of a club he's signed for.

While Guardiola and Ibrahimovic didn't get along, it didn't stop the latter scoring freely in his time at Barca, ditto for Lewandowski at Bayern. Haaland would score for fun at City and as a younger, less proven player might be a little more open to Guardiola's nitpicking. Whether he'd elevate them or not I'm not sure, they'd likely produce less each game but it wouldn't matter if he was burying chances still, and he'd help a lot in those games where they look a bit laboured.

I'm not sure how much all this will matter though, if we continue to not spend on the squad we'll continue to have too many bad patches each season to ever keep pace.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
They are not a perfect team. They are just abusing the league by buying squad players for £50-60 million and paying them £200,000+ per week. If they were the perfect team, they would have won the Champions League already. Even this season, if everyone from the starting XI is fit, we will beat them in the Champions League ...

A team that is capable of hitting 100 points every season, it is a perfect team. The thing with CL is that in that competition, there are teams that are perfect too, and some close to being perfect.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Given that City consistently create movement and countless shooting chances in and around the box, them getting Haaland
would be like giving Thanos a Death Star as well as a brand new set of Infinity Stones.
