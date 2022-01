Well, that is not exactly true. Put Salah on this Man City team, and they will win the CL. Fortunately, he is our player ...



That's nonsense though. Doesn't guarantee anything, he may not fit it, may not settle, likely wouldn't suit this pass, pass, pass, pass playstyle.That is effectively saying it would be impossible for them to get knocked out of the CL if they had more goals and assists in their side, two things a few players would bring, funnily enough... one of those is Erling Haaland