« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 600472 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,809
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8200 on: January 12, 2022, 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Szemerényi on January 12, 2022, 02:46:29 pm
Everton are signing Anwar El Ghazi according to Romano  :D What a window for them.

Not a loan? They are actually paying money for him?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8201 on: January 12, 2022, 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 12, 2022, 03:05:03 pm
Not a loan? They are actually paying money for him?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

They are basically doing a Digne for El Ghazi swap. Sounds pretty shit to me.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,412
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8202 on: January 12, 2022, 04:40:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 12, 2022, 03:05:03 pm
Not a loan? They are actually paying money for him?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

He's saying it's a separate deal. Moshiri putting himself back into recruitment by the looks of it
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,103
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8203 on: January 12, 2022, 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 12, 2022, 03:20:12 pm
They are basically doing a Digne for El Ghazi swap. Sounds pretty shit to me.

Our family Evertonian reckons El Khazi plus £10m for the man formerly known as the best left back in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,066
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8204 on: January 12, 2022, 04:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 12, 2022, 01:42:19 pm
I'd argue that Woods has consitently shown himself to be in the top 5-10 strikers in the league outside of the "Big 6".  So if that's "average" (I presume you mean vis-a-vis Newcastle's new owners,  their wealth and the ambition they have therefore been assumed to have), fair enough.  So again, I ask you - given the constraints (presuming that this is the first, and not only signing, and therefore we can't guess at expenditure of much more than £25m) of this being January, presumably a more stop-gap signing before a bigger one in the summer, someone who would want to come to be part of a second-half relegation battle, etc - name some players, along with reasonable price tages, who you think they should have gone for instead.

Also, I'd argue that ASM is an "average" player if Wood is, going by actual output.
If Newcastle put for sale tomorrow ASM or Woods. You'd think there'd be greater interest in ASM.

I'd have gone for someone like Brereton Diaz the Chilean superstar and see how he performs in this division. At least it'd point to a better transfer policy imo.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,515
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8205 on: January 12, 2022, 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 12, 2022, 04:43:59 pm
Our family Evertonian reckons El Khazi plus £10m for the man formerly known as the best left back in the Premier League.

Be prepared for the Wrath of ElKhazi, be very prepared!
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8206 on: January 12, 2022, 06:18:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 12, 2022, 04:43:59 pm
Our family Evertonian reckons El Khazi plus £10m for the man formerly known as the best left back in the Premier League.

It sounds more and more like an FFP deal to me.  They're booking the full sale price on Digne even though they're truly only going to give AV the difference in price between the two and then the El Ghazi value is spread out over 4-5 years.  Should create wiggle room for them with the other two signings is my guess so they don't run into more issues.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8207 on: January 12, 2022, 06:39:31 pm »
El Ghazi is a loan with no obligation to buy, apparently.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8208 on: January 12, 2022, 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 04:51:35 pm
If Newcastle put for sale tomorrow ASM or Woods. You'd think there'd be greater interest in ASM.

I'd have gone for someone like Brereton Diaz the Chilean superstar and see how he performs in this division. At least it'd point to a better transfer policy imo.
Newcastle just need to do enough to stay up in this window, nothing more and nothing less. Prem proven cloggers like Chris Wood from direct rivals will guarantee that happens.

They'll spend half a billion in the summer and replace everyone, they can even pay up the contracts if the dross they've got can't find clubs. They're not playing by normal rules.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8209 on: January 12, 2022, 07:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 12, 2022, 06:39:31 pm
El Ghazi is a loan with no obligation to buy, apparently.

Then that makes no sense at all.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,066
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8210 on: January 12, 2022, 08:14:12 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on January 12, 2022, 07:02:32 pm
Newcastle just need to do enough to stay up in this window, nothing more and nothing less. Prem proven cloggers like Chris Wood from direct rivals will guarantee that happens.

They'll spend half a billion in the summer and replace everyone, they can even pay up the contracts if the dross they've got can't find clubs. They're not playing by normal rules.
Guaranteed? Got ya.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,016
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8211 on: January 13, 2022, 12:02:16 am »
"Dusan Vlahovic: Fiorentina holding out for 75m amid Arsenal interest"

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/dusah-vlahovic-transfer-fiorentina-arsenal-b1991839.html
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,412
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8212 on: January 13, 2022, 12:06:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 12, 2022, 07:30:14 pm
Then that makes no sense at all.

As a separate deal, any loan fee probably won't lower what they get for Digne and Moshiri gets to help his mate Kia. On a playing sense however El Ghazi makes little sense. They likely don't need another winger and he can't even get into Villa's side.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8213 on: January 13, 2022, 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on January 13, 2022, 12:02:16 am
"Dusan Vlahovic: Fiorentina holding out for 75m amid Arsenal interest"

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/dusah-vlahovic-transfer-fiorentina-arsenal-b1991839.html

If Arsenal spend that much on him they really better hope he doesn't flop. Aubameyang came in for big money going into the supposed prime of his career, but he's dont nothing in the last 18 months and now they'll probably take anything for him. Lacazette is decent but has failed to really impress and Pepe is Pepe.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8214 on: January 13, 2022, 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 13, 2022, 03:43:03 pm
If Arsenal spend that much on him they really better hope he doesn't flop. Aubameyang came in for big money going into the supposed prime of his career, but he's dont nothing in the last 18 months and now they'll probably take anything for him. Lacazette is decent but has failed to really impress and Pepe is Pepe.

And yet some of their fans will have you believe they don't spend money.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8215 on: January 13, 2022, 03:54:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on January 13, 2022, 03:53:20 pm
And yet some of their fans will have you believe they don't spend money well.

Indeed.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8216 on: January 13, 2022, 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 13, 2022, 03:43:03 pm
If Arsenal spend that much on him they really better hope he doesn't flop. Aubameyang came in for big money going into the supposed prime of his career, but he's dont nothing in the last 18 months and now they'll probably take anything for him. Lacazette is decent but has failed to really impress and Pepe is Pepe.

If you mean financially then how much does it matter with them? It's not the same as saying that with our signings because they spend a lot more freely.

If it doesn't work out... then what? They go and spend a big fee on another player and continue the pattern, no?

Aubameyang...Lacazette....Pepe...Vlahovic...??? And that's just forwards

Obviously you never want signings to flop when you buy them, but I dont see big consequences if it doesn't work out other than them needing to add to the squad further. What have been the financial consequences of Pepe being an expensive flop if they're now going for Vlahovic?
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8217 on: January 13, 2022, 06:47:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 08:14:12 pm
Guaranteed? Got ya.

Well one of their rivals are Burnley.  WHo have Cornet - a Wing-back playing in mifield, and woods as their only 2 goal scoring threats.  Cornet is at AFCON for the next 2-3 games, and Woods has just been sold.  Burnley could easily not score a goal until Cornet is back 0 - you'd say oridinarily they'd be favourites anyway to lose all 3 (Arsenal, Watford, Leics), but I could ordinarily see them getting at least a point if they had both - so that's probably a dropped point.  Signing Woods, despite "this season" only scoring 3 goals (*so far*) will absolutely cost Burnley points - unless they can find someone who wants to go there to replace him. 

You mentioned Brereton - who  is to say he'd prefer Newcastle over sunny spain, where Sevilla are interested (and can offer European football), or that he'd want to leave in Jan? 
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8218 on: Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm »
Chelsea have now recalled Kenedy from his loan and he's going to be part of their first team squad.

It's laughable at times
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,066
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8219 on: Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 13, 2022, 06:47:32 pm
Well one of their rivals are Burnley.  WHo have Cornet - a Wing-back playing in mifield, and woods as their only 2 goal scoring threats.  Cornet is at AFCON for the next 2-3 games, and Woods has just been sold.  Burnley could easily not score a goal until Cornet is back 0 - you'd say oridinarily they'd be favourites anyway to lose all 3 (Arsenal, Watford, Leics), but I could ordinarily see them getting at least a point if they had both - so that's probably a dropped point.  Signing Woods, despite "this season" only scoring 3 goals (*so far*) will absolutely cost Burnley points - unless they can find someone who wants to go there to replace him. 

You mentioned Brereton - who  is to say he'd prefer Newcastle over sunny spain, where Sevilla are interested (and can offer European football), or that he'd want to leave in Jan? 
It's not a guarantee otherwise I'd lump money on Newcastle staying up.

You asked me to mention a forward (possible). I'm not privy to football transfers to know who would be realistic target for them.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,387
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8220 on: Yesterday at 05:13:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm
Chelsea have now recalled Kenedy from his loan and he's going to be part of their first team squad.

It's laughable at times

they literally have a squad of players out on loan (22).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8221 on: Yesterday at 05:20:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm
Chelsea have now recalled Kenedy from his loan and he's going to be part of their first team squad.

It's laughable at times

It is, maybe we need to start buying more Grujic Awoniyi type players ourselves.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • Sound
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8222 on: Yesterday at 05:25:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm
Chelsea have now recalled Kenedy from his loan and he's going to be part of their first team squad.

It's laughable at times

And aren't our wage bills supposed to be comparable, like when it's supposed to be comparable with city's (HA) too
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8223 on: Yesterday at 05:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 05:25:34 pm
And aren't our wage bills supposed to be comparable, like when it's supposed to be comparable with city's (HA) too

Presumably the wages of loaned out players arent taken into account on those things? By sheer numbers alone there Bill would be vast if you added an extra 22 players on there, even if theyre going to be at the lowe end of the wage spectrum.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,387
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8224 on: Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm »
Looks like Haaland's decision as to where hell be next season will be made soon, as hes told Jan Aage Fjortoft after the match tonight that Dortmund are putting big pressure on him now to make a decision, so he will do. 

Interview with subtitles:

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1482114986654801923?s=20
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,066
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8225 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm
Looks like Haaland's decision as to where hell be next season will be made soon, as hes told Jan Aage Fjortoft after the match tonight that Dortmund are putting big pressure on him now to make a decision, so he will do. 

Interview with subtitles:

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1482114986654801923?s=20
Us ;D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,103
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8226 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm
Chelsea have now recalled Kenedy from his loan and he's going to be part of their first team squad.

It's laughable at times

Is this Kenedy's fifth, sixth or seven loan? :D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,993
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 09:19:13 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm
Looks like Haaland's decision as to where hell be next season will be made soon, as hes told Jan Aage Fjortoft after the match tonight that Dortmund are putting big pressure on him now to make a decision, so he will do. 

Interview with subtitles:

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1482114986654801923?s=20

So not just the fact that he is leaving but where he is moving to?

Praying its not City.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8228 on: Today at 09:45:14 am »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,016
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8229 on: Today at 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:13 am
So not just the fact that he is leaving but where he is moving to?

Praying its not City.

Haaland is an amazing striker, but he is not what Man City need under Guardiola. Ibrahimovic was a better player than Haaland when he joined Barca, yet he still failed in Guardiola's setup. It would be much more dangerous for us if Man City get someone like Lautaro for the No.9 position ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,993
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8230 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:43 am
Haaland is an amazing striker, but he is not what Man City need under Guardiola. Ibrahimovic was a better player than Haaland when he joined Barca, yet he still failed in Guardiola's setup. It would be much more dangerous for us if Man City get someone like Lautaro for the No.9 position ...

Yehok.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,016
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8231 on: Today at 11:31:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:35 am
Yehok.

Both Ibrahimivic and Lewandowski were not a good fit for Guardiola's setup, and they were both better players than Haaland when they were playing under him. Real life football is different to the computer games ...
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8232 on: Today at 11:33:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:32:43 am
Haaland is an amazing striker, but he is not what Man City need under Guardiola. Ibrahimovic was a better player than Haaland when he joined Barca, yet he still failed in Guardiola's setup. It would be much more dangerous for us if Man City get someone like Lautaro for the No.9 position ...

Yes it would be absolutely awful for them to land the best striker of the modern generation.

And Ibra didn't work out because he wasn't the number 1 forward for Barca when he arrived. You think Haaland will have the same problem?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,993
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8233 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:31:15 am
Both Ibrahimivic and Lewandowski were not a good fit for Guardiola's setup, and they were both better players than Haaland when they were playing under him. Real life football is different to the computer games ...

Bayern won the league constantly under Guardiola so it made very little difference and he still scored goals. Ibrahimovic sounds like a luxury signing considering they already had Messi and one of the best teams ever.

Haaland is an incredible goal scorer going to an incredible team that has already won 3 of the last 4 league titles and will probably make it 4 out of 5 this year. The result of Haaland going there will probably mean more domination.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 