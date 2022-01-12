Guaranteed? Got ya.



Well one of their rivals are Burnley. WHo have Cornet - a Wing-back playing in mifield, and woods as their only 2 goal scoring threats. Cornet is at AFCON for the next 2-3 games, and Woods has just been sold. Burnley could easily not score a goal until Cornet is back 0 - you'd say oridinarily they'd be favourites anyway to lose all 3 (Arsenal, Watford, Leics), but I could ordinarily see them getting at least a point if they had both - so that's probably a dropped point. Signing Woods, despite "this season" only scoring 3 goals (*so far*) will absolutely cost Burnley points - unless they can find someone who wants to go there to replace him.You mentioned Brereton - who is to say he'd prefer Newcastle over sunny spain, where Sevilla are interested (and can offer European football), or that he'd want to leave in Jan?