THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
You think Burnley need just one more Cornet? Oh

The first Cornetto advert featuring a policeman directing traffic outside the Ciliseum was released in 1977.

Coincidence or what.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Wood to Newcastle for £20M. Is Newcastle the new QPR?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I can see this is going to take a while for people to get....
money. doesnt. matter. to. them.

2 million ... 20 million... 100 million ... they're owned by a country with a yearly gdp of 700 billion

Our only hope is they give us some laughs along the way... Wood is mildly humorous but that's mitigated by the fact that if he never plays a minute for them there's still a big upsdie to the deal - to be honest I'm really looking for something in the fucking hilarious bracket by month's end ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Looks like a great deal for Burnley considering Wood is 30, has 18 months left on his contract and has three goals in 18 games this year. If for instance they get Origi and someone else with the money, even on loan, they'll be laughing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
£20 million for a player that doesn't score much. What a waste ;D

- Mohamed Salah
- Harry Kane
- Jamie Vardy
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Heung-Min Son
- Chris Wood

The only Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
- Mohamed Salah
- Harry Kane
- Jamie Vardy
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Heung-Min Son
- Chris Wood

The only Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.


Sadio Mane?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I can see this is going to take a while for people to get....
money. doesnt. matter. to. them.

2 million ... 20 million... 100 million ... they're owned by a country with a yearly gdp of 700 billion

Our only hope is they give us some laughs along the way... Wood is mildly humorous but that's mitigated by the fact that if he never plays a minute for them there's still a big upsdie to the deal - to be honest I'm really looking for something in the fucking hilarious bracket by month's end ...

You're definitely right about the money.

As for their being an upside even if he doesn't work out for Newcastle - that really depends on what Burnley do with the money. There is a slight possibility that Newcastle have just funded Burnley's survival if they bring in someone who hits the ground running.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Sadio Mane?

I thought of him but presumably not. Mané will have scored a disuse few more in that time, but did he only score 9 one season, possibly the season we won it?
