You think Burnley need just one more Cornet? Oh
£20 million for a player that doesn't score much. What a waste
. - Mohamed Salah- Harry Kane- Jamie Vardy- Alexandre Lacazette- Heung-Min Son- Chris WoodThe only Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.
I can see this is going to take a while for people to get.... money. doesnt. matter. to. them. 2 million ... 20 million... 100 million ... they're owned by a country with a yearly gdp of 700 billion Our only hope is they give us some laughs along the way... Wood is mildly humorous but that's mitigated by the fact that if he never plays a minute for them there's still a big upsdie to the deal - to be honest I'm really looking for something in the fucking hilarious bracket by month's end ...
Sadio Mane?
people like big dick nick.
