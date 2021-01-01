I can see this is going to take a while for people to get....

money. doesnt. matter. to. them.



2 million ... 20 million... 100 million ... they're owned by a country with a yearly gdp of 700 billion



Our only hope is they give us some laughs along the way... Wood is mildly humorous but that's mitigated by the fact that if he never plays a minute for them there's still a big upsdie to the deal - to be honest I'm really looking for something in the fucking hilarious bracket by month's end ...