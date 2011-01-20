Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.
thats a bit mad in the other direction mind
He had/has a long contract at Everton, and despite the fact the Everton fans did love to overhype him, hes been a good player for them and one of the better left backs in the prem quite recently. He is premier league proven, hate that phrase, but its a thing!
When you look at prices of some fullbacks in recent seasons, 10 mill would have been ridiculously low for him.