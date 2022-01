They didn’t anyway, only thing Klopp didn’t want was to lose him at the end of that window, as they had already prepared for the season and couldn’t replace him with the window closing.He isn’t interested in keeping players who want out, for longer than necessary.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp