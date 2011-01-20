« previous next »
Who else are Newcastle getting this month? Trippier obviously close to being done. Probably 3 or 4 others at least? They need two CBs, guessing theyll push for Tarkowski as one. Think Botman was rumoured too.

Outside shout of them going for Gini?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  1, 2022, 12:10:37 pm
Who else are Newcastle getting this month? Trippier obviously close to being done. Probably 3 or 4 others at least? They need two CBs, guessing theyll push for Tarkowski as one. Think Botman was rumoured too.

Outside shout of them going for Gini?

Reckon they'll try for Solanke.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  1, 2022, 12:13:09 pm
Reckon they'll try for Solanke.

Not the worst idea hes absolutely tearing it up in the Championship. But a bad move for him, I think - hed be replaced by a shiny new thing before long. Better off somewhere like Brighton.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  1, 2022, 12:19:08 pm
Not the worst idea hes absolutely tearing it up in the Championship. But a bad move for him, I think - hed be replaced by a shiny new thing before long. Better off somewhere like Brighton.

Why would it be a bad move for him? He's currently tearing it up in the Championship. I have no doubt he can tear it up in the Championship next season too.
so who is that Mykolenko fella and what has he achieved?
Turned down the Redshite? That's all it takes to be a world class left back for Everton I think?
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 31, 2021, 07:08:36 pm
Trippier is close to agreeing a deal to join Newcastle.  Hes out of contract in the summer and they can get a fee from Newcastle

Itll be nice to have another English right back in the PL who we can laugh at getting picked for England over Trent
Quote from: elsewhere on January  1, 2022, 05:39:55 pm
so who is that Mykolenko fella and what has he achieved?

I have this familiar feeling that his time in now.
I want to move to Spain..my wife told me she is unhappy.
('rumour') I am thinking of joining Everton.  :lmao
Quote from: Red Cactii on January  1, 2022, 12:06:15 am
He coached Yokohama F-Marinos for about three seasons and did quite well (by Australian standards) winning the J-League in 2019. Im surprised that theres not more Japanese players in Europe, good to see Celtic adding a few more to their roster.

Thanks for the info mate. I agree, cool to see a Japanese enclave at Celtic. I love it when you get a bunch of players from the same country / region at one club, bit like when we had loads of Spaniards or African players right now, AC Milan with Dutch trio in 90s etc.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  1, 2022, 12:10:37 pm
Who else are Newcastle getting this month? Trippier obviously close to being done. Probably 3 or 4 others at least? They need two CBs, guessing theyll push for Tarkowski as one. Think Botman was rumoured too.

Outside shout of them going for Gini?
Aubamayang according to todays rumours.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:56:05 am
Aubamayang according to todays rumours.

Apparently Chelsea are trying to hijack the Tripper deal. They want additional fullback cover, and he can play both sides. Be quite funny as Newcastle thought the deal was done.

Also read that they've been negotiating for Lille's Botman - around 30m euros. But he's insisting on a relegation clause, which is something I imagine a lot of their bigger targets will push for.
I do like that my man Ange Postecoglou nabbed three Japanese lads for thruppence hapenny the other day.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:51:02 am
Also read that they've been negotiating for Lille's Botman - around 30m euros. But he's insisting on a relegation clause, which is something I imagine a lot of their bigger targets will push for.

Going to be a hurdle for them - I imagine them saying well loan you to a PL club for our year in the Championship a la Fulham isnt going to be accepted.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:51:02 am
Apparently Chelsea are trying to hijack the Tripper deal. They want additional fullback cover, and he can play both sides. Be quite funny as Newcastle thought the deal was done.

Also read that they've been negotiating for Lille's Botman - around 30m euros. But he's insisting on a relegation clause, which is something I imagine a lot of their bigger targets will push for.

Newcastle should be safe with a relegation clause. There is no way they will drop down into League One for the foreseeable.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:08:56 pm
Going to be a hurdle for them - I imagine them saying well loan you to a PL club for our year in the Championship a la Fulham isnt going to be accepted.

Said it before but I actually think relegation wouldnt be the worst thing for Newcastle. Theyd piss the league next season, and itd give them the chance for Howe to bed in a proper style and get some new blood in. Plenty of players wholl take a year in the Championship knowing theyll be back in the PL the following year, and probably immediately challenging in the top ten. Wolves (and Mendes) managed to get Neves in the Championship, Newcastle with their Saudi riches could get plenty of talent to do the same.
Everton signing Nathan Patterson from Rangers for £10m+. A young RB, hes really highly rated but hasnt quite broken through at Rangers as the captain there plays in his position - although hes managed to get a few Scotland caps.
Where they getting the money from? Another bank/tv money loan or is Newcastle signing some of their shite?
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm
Where they getting the money from? Another bank/tv money loan or is Newcastle signing some of their shite?

Presumably Digne goes and with Rodriguez off the books frees up some FFP wiggle room
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm
Where they getting the money from? Another bank/tv money loan or is Newcastle signing some of their shite?

Has to be Digne going for a large fee
They took out another dodgy loan in November
Are Everton being managed badly enough to be in real trouble? Or does their owner have a shed load of cash? Because they really are being managed very badly and they must be spunking a crazy amount on the new stadium.
I'm assuming Augsburg is getting some help in financing this as 17m for Ricardo Pepi is some type of joke or something.  Now maybe I'll eat my words here someday but as an American I'm pretty well versed at the next great thing hype and Pepi has all the whiff's of Agudelo or Zardes and not a Pulisic or Reyna.  The guy has nothing to his game but hoping to get on the end of stuff in the box.  Now he's young so there's the hope but on the face of it I can't see how it's not just setting your money on fire.

Daryl Dike going to West Brom for £7m to team back up with Ismael.  I haven't watched them at all, did he bring over Barnsley's tactics and why maybe this fee is reasonable?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:55:52 am

Daryl Dike going to West Brom for £7m to team back up with Ismael.  I haven't watched them at all, did he bring over Barnsley's tactics and why maybe this fee is reasonable?
The few times I've watched it's like Pulis's Stoke but with more pressing. So if that's what his Barnsley side were like then yes
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:58:39 am
The few times I've watched it's like Pulis's Stoke but with more pressing. So if that's what his Barnsley side were like then yes

Yeah, was called Press and Smush by some people. Basically just smash the ball upfield non-stop but press up when you do it hoping to create chaos.  Was awful to watch but seemingly worked well for Dike so there you go.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
Has to be Digne going for a large fee
Yeah, can see Digne going to Newcastle for a big wad of blood money.
Those are two very good signings for Everton. Exact type of signings they should be making rather then buying players past their peak looking for their last big wage payday.

Ah well Rafa was always gonna sort them out if given time just hope that rabid lot shout him out sooner than later before he can undo damage of some breathtakingly bad transfers business over last few years.
Augsburg just paid 20M for FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi. Heis only 19.

He is either very good and they will sell him for 50+ in 2-3 years or this will bomb in their hands.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:03:41 pm
Augsburg just paid 20M for FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi. Heis only 19.

He is either very good and they will sell him for 50+ in 2-3 years or this will bomb in their hands.

Its around 16-18 mill apparently, but still a HUGE fee for Augsburg, only the second time theyve sent over 10 mill on a player.

No clue what hes like, never seen hin play  ;D  If hes any good hell move on in a year or two, Augsburg is a really nice club to learn the ropes in the league though, but have been struggling this season so far.
Think we were very loosely linked with Pepi at some point, because I've definitely YouTube scouted him.  Looked very raw and any young players coming from that league is a mystery really.
