Augsburg just paid 20M for FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi. Heis only 19.
He is either very good and they will sell him for 50+ in 2-3 years or this will bomb in their hands.
Its around 16-18 mill apparently, but still a HUGE fee for Augsburg, only the second time theyve sent over 10 mill on a player.
No clue what hes like, never seen hin play
If hes any good hell move on in a year or two, Augsburg is a really nice club to learn the ropes in the league though, but have been struggling this season so far.