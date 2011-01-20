« previous next »
December 22, 2021, 03:58:18 pm
December 22, 2021, 04:01:24 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on December 21, 2021, 08:00:09 pm
According to Marca they plan to extend Modric's contract till 2023.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2021/11/15/61928a1ae2704e22408b45a1.html

Definitely cant see them letting Modric go. Hes still performing at a very high level. 
December 22, 2021, 04:02:32 pm
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.
December 22, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on December 22, 2021, 04:02:32 pm
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.

Surely someone will take FDJ from them.  Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too.  Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here. 
December 22, 2021, 04:15:44 pm
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.
December 22, 2021, 04:17:03 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 22, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
Surely someone will take FDJ from them.  Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too.  Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here.

First two they would rather not sell, I imagine. But they're probably going to back Pedri and Gavi and sell FdJ. Its the ones on mega wages that aren't playing that are their biggest problem.
December 22, 2021, 05:07:49 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 04:15:44 pm
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.

Its Euros, still a wedge though.

But I suppose they are paying Spanish tax as it where! He does have a good goals per min ratio with Abu Dhabi, and for Spain too, and still only 21.

The wierd part is more how Guardiola had so little interest in using him. Maybe he wasnt robotic enough for him.

December 22, 2021, 05:10:39 pm
City initially got him for cheaper than you'd expect, didn't they?  Wasn't it part of the Valencia fire sale?

But even then that's still way too much for someone who's really a bit-part player in their squad.  Either Barca are still being transfer morons or there's some creative accounting going on.
December 22, 2021, 05:40:54 pm
£55M for Feran Torres? Seriously? I wonder if Barca will suddenly announce a sponsorship deal with Etihad to pay for it
December 22, 2021, 05:42:53 pm
Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.

Joke.
December 22, 2021, 07:31:17 pm
Torres to Barcelona seems totally above board and not dodgy at all.
December 22, 2021, 07:38:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 22, 2021, 05:42:53 pm
Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.

Joke.

Spanish player tax innit. I mean, we talk about it enough with English clubs signing English lads and I guess it works both ways! Good goal scoring record at City - he was 1 in 3 last season - plus really good underlying stats. Plus a starter for the Spain national team and a really strong goalscoring record there too. Only 22.

City have done well, but dont think its particularly obscene. He was underpriced when City got him due to Valencias financial turmoil.

Obviously ridiculous that Barca can pay it in their state, though. 
December 23, 2021, 12:39:50 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 04:15:44 pm
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.
Exactly. More likely  City giving Barca the player plus some money for taking the player of their book with a determinate, inflated value. Creative accounting they call it in Abu Dhabi
December 23, 2021, 12:41:49 am
Quote from: Agent99 on December 22, 2021, 07:31:17 pm
Torres to Barcelona seems totally above board and not dodgy at all.
Which board? Cupboard? Blackboard?
December 23, 2021, 08:35:38 pm
Could it just be Barca being Barca yet again?
December 24, 2021, 09:45:38 pm
According a to Brazilian publication, Raphinha is joining Bayern from Leeds for 50m euros. Dont know how legit.
December 24, 2021, 10:57:52 pm
Knew it wouldnt be long before City were linked with Haaland again and that they would fund the purchase using the Torres money
December 25, 2021, 11:40:30 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 24, 2021, 09:45:38 pm
According a to Brazilian publication, Raphinha is joining Bayern from Leeds for 50m euros. Dont know how legit.

Seems to be that the source has been tipped off by his former club (Avai?) getting a sell-on amount so there could be something in it. 50m does seem a bit low for a player Leeds paid 20m for him from Rennes.
December 25, 2021, 11:58:52 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 24, 2021, 09:45:38 pm
According a to Brazilian publication, Raphinha is joining Bayern from Leeds for 50m euros. Dont know how legit.

If that means that Bayern would be open tosell Gnabry or Sane (although he's not been in great form lately) at a decent price, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.
December 25, 2021, 12:10:03 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 25, 2021, 11:58:52 am
If that means that Bayern would be open tosell Gnabry or Sane (although he's not been in great form lately) at a decent price, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

I think Coman is leaving . Contract running out
December 25, 2021, 12:33:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on December 25, 2021, 12:10:03 pm
I think Coman is leaving . Contract running out

Coman the contrarian.
December 25, 2021, 12:50:28 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 24, 2021, 09:45:38 pm
According a to Brazilian publication, Raphinha is joining Bayern from Leeds for 50m euros. Dont know how legit.

Reeks of an agent trying to drive up his price. 
December 27, 2021, 07:53:30 am
MARCA reporting Ceballos going back to Betis on loan with an option to buy for 20m.
December 27, 2021, 09:39:53 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 22, 2021, 05:42:53 pm
Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.

Joke.
Has to be shady given Pep and Barca are involved. Probably 2 clubs helping each other.
December 27, 2021, 09:52:07 am
Quote from: elsewhere on December 27, 2021, 09:39:53 am
Has to be shady given Pep and Barca are involved. Probably 2 clubs helping each other.

Absolutely no doubt about it. Laporta and Beguiristain/Soriano are thick as thieves.
December 28, 2021, 10:42:19 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December 27, 2021, 09:39:53 am
Has to be shady given Pep and Barca are involved. Probably 2 clubs helping each other.
Sure it has nothing to do with Man City now being in for Haaland and Barca's board leaking that he cannot go to Real at any cost.
December 29, 2021, 08:21:30 am
Quote from: spinaltapped on December 28, 2021, 10:42:19 pm
Sure it has nothing to do with Man City now being in for Haaland and Barca's board leaking that he cannot go to Real at any cost.

Big issue they have is Haaland has made it pretty clear he wants to play at the Bernabeu, Dortmund and Real get along quite well so Id be shocked if he went anywhere else.
December 30, 2021, 05:39:25 pm
Quote
GOAL@goal
Barcelona want to take over the final six months of Alvaro Morata's loan at Juventus and are willing to sell them Memphis Depay to sweeten the deal.
December 30, 2021, 09:45:57 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on December 30, 2021, 05:39:25 pm


Surely that can't be real? That seems like staggeringly bad transfer Business. Even if they aren't happy with Depay surely there is better to go for than Morata
Yesterday at 05:40:41 am
Wtf do people see in Morata?
Yesterday at 02:16:52 pm
Celtic going full throttle Japanese these days 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59838284

Didnt Angelina Postecogclou coach in Japan for a few years?
Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm
Trippier is close to agreeing a deal to join Newcastle.  Hes out of contract in the summer and they can get a fee from Newcastle
Today at 12:06:15 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 02:16:52 pm
Celtic going full throttle Japanese these days 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59838284

Didnt Angelos Postecogclou coach in Japan for a few years?

He coached Yokohama F-Marinos for about three seasons and did quite well (by Australian standards) winning the J-League in 2019. Im surprised that theres not more Japanese players in Europe, good to see Celtic adding a few more to their roster.
Today at 01:34:54 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:06:15 am
He coached Yokohama F-Marinos for about three seasons and did quite well (by Australian standards) winning the J-League in 2019. Im surprised that theres not more Japanese players in Europe, good to see Celtic adding a few more to their roster.

Japanese players earn a fortune playing in the J-League. Most of them arent good enough to play in a top league so theyd be going somewhere like Belgium to play for less money.
Today at 03:09:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm
Trippier is close to agreeing a deal to join Newcastle.  Hes out of contract in the summer and they can get a fee from Newcastle

Mental the fee.

Quote
Talks between his representatives and Newcastle over activating the £31m (37m) release clause
Today at 04:02:24 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:09:56 am
Mental the fee.

Youd have to think therell be multiple purchases from Atletico, first one gives them a ridiculous profit for FFP purposes and the rest will be fairer prices.
