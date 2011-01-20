Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.
Joke.
Spanish player tax innit. I mean, we talk about it enough with English clubs signing English lads and I guess it works both ways! Good goal scoring record at City - he was 1 in 3 last season - plus really good underlying stats. Plus a starter for the Spain national team and a really strong goalscoring record there too. Only 22.
City have done well, but dont think its particularly obscene. He was underpriced when City got him due to Valencias financial turmoil.
Obviously ridiculous that Barca can pay it in their state, though.