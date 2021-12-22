« previous next »
Offline Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7880 on: December 22, 2021, 03:58:18 pm »
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7881 on: December 22, 2021, 04:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on December 21, 2021, 08:00:09 pm
According to Marca they plan to extend Modric's contract till 2023.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2021/11/15/61928a1ae2704e22408b45a1.html

Definitely cant see them letting Modric go. Hes still performing at a very high level. 
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7882 on: December 22, 2021, 04:02:32 pm »
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7883 on: December 22, 2021, 04:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on December 22, 2021, 04:02:32 pm
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.

Surely someone will take FDJ from them.  Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too.  Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here. 
Offline fucking baubles

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7884 on: December 22, 2021, 04:15:44 pm »
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7885 on: December 22, 2021, 04:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 22, 2021, 04:05:45 pm
Surely someone will take FDJ from them.  Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too.  Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here.

First two they would rather not sell, I imagine. But they're probably going to back Pedri and Gavi and sell FdJ. Its the ones on mega wages that aren't playing that are their biggest problem.
Offline Dim Glas@xmas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7886 on: December 22, 2021, 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 04:15:44 pm
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.

Its Euros, still a wedge though.

But I suppose they are paying Spanish tax as it where! He does have a good goals per min ratio with Abu Dhabi, and for Spain too, and still only 21.

The wierd part is more how Guardiola had so little interest in using him. Maybe he wasnt robotic enough for him.

Online tubby pls.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7887 on: December 22, 2021, 05:10:39 pm »
City initially got him for cheaper than you'd expect, didn't they?  Wasn't it part of the Valencia fire sale?

But even then that's still way too much for someone who's really a bit-part player in their squad.  Either Barca are still being transfer morons or there's some creative accounting going on.
Offline JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7888 on: December 22, 2021, 05:40:54 pm »
£55M for Feran Torres? Seriously? I wonder if Barca will suddenly announce a sponsorship deal with Etihad to pay for it
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7889 on: December 22, 2021, 05:42:53 pm »
Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.

Joke.
Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7890 on: December 22, 2021, 07:31:17 pm »
Torres to Barcelona seems totally above board and not dodgy at all.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7891 on: December 22, 2021, 07:38:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 22, 2021, 05:42:53 pm
Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.

Joke.

Spanish player tax innit. I mean, we talk about it enough with English clubs signing English lads and I guess it works both ways! Good goal scoring record at City - he was 1 in 3 last season - plus really good underlying stats. Plus a starter for the Spain national team and a really strong goalscoring record there too. Only 22.

City have done well, but dont think its particularly obscene. He was underpriced when City got him due to Valencias financial turmoil.

Obviously ridiculous that Barca can pay it in their state, though. 
Offline MNAA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7892 on: December 23, 2021, 12:39:50 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 04:15:44 pm
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.
Exactly. More likely  City giving Barca the player plus some money for taking the player of their book with a determinate, inflated value. Creative accounting they call it in Abu Dhabi
Offline MNAA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7893 on: December 23, 2021, 12:41:49 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 22, 2021, 07:31:17 pm
Torres to Barcelona seems totally above board and not dodgy at all.
Which board? Cupboard? Blackboard?
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7894 on: December 23, 2021, 08:35:38 pm »
Could it just be Barca being Barca yet again?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 09:45:38 pm »
According a to Brazilian publication, Raphinha is joining Bayern from Leeds for 50m euros. Dont know how legit.
Offline Layer 2

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm »
Knew it wouldnt be long before City were linked with Haaland again and that they would fund the purchase using the Torres money
Online Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7897 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:45:38 pm
According a to Brazilian publication, Raphinha is joining Bayern from Leeds for 50m euros. Dont know how legit.

Seems to be that the source has been tipped off by his former club (Avai?) getting a sell-on amount so there could be something in it. 50m does seem a bit low for a player Leeds paid 20m for him from Rennes.
