Chris~

Reply #7880 on: Today at 03:58:18 pm
Suareznumber7

Reply #7881 on: Today at 04:01:24 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm
According to Marca they plan to extend Modric's contract till 2023.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2021/11/15/61928a1ae2704e22408b45a1.html

Definitely cant see them letting Modric go. Hes still performing at a very high level. 
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Reply #7882 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.
Suareznumber7

Reply #7883 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:02:32 pm
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.

Surely someone will take FDJ from them.  Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too.  Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here. 
fucking baubles

Reply #7884 on: Today at 04:15:44 pm
£55 million  :o

Thats got dodgy written all over it.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Reply #7885 on: Today at 04:17:03 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 04:05:45 pm
Surely someone will take FDJ from them.  Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too.  Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here.

First two they would rather not sell, I imagine. But they're probably going to back Pedri and Gavi and sell FdJ. Its the ones on mega wages that aren't playing that are their biggest problem.
