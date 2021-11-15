Where are Barcelona getting 55m for him?
According to Marca they plan to extend Modric's contract till 2023.https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2021/11/15/61928a1ae2704e22408b45a1.html
So Barca still need to shift players before completing the transfer though, and they still cant sell the ones they want to cos no ones wants them.
Surely someone will take FDJ from them. Also, Dest will likely go and theyll try to shift Coutinho and Umtiti too. Newcastle could be the ones to help Barca out here.
