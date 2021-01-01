there's so many contradictory rumours about Mbappe ... who knows. but if he does leave that would be their strategy for sure.



Contradictory? He's been nailed on for Real Madrid since this past summer. The only thing contradicting that is Leonardo saying that they won't let him go as if he's a Qatari day laborer or something.As an LFC fan assuming we won't extend Mane or Firmino then the hope would be that PSG would give us a bunch of money for one of them to replace Mbappe with us re-signing Salah. I've thought Haaland is nailed on for ManU for a while now so this would all work out.On another note the rumored Newcastle signings are laughable. Lingaard, Maitland-Niles and Phillips are going to save them from relegation? As reds I'm sure we'll back Phillips to do it but that seems pretty crazy to me if you have bottomless money.