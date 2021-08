He is such an odious individual and it really makes my heart sink that he is back in Premier League, I was really hoping we'd seen the last of him.



Not that I enjoyed anything non-Liverpool anyway but I completely share your view. Such a circus around him, and United at the best of times. Just can’t be doing with it at all. I’d got used to them being a bit of a laughing stock, maybe a mild irritant but now they’re full on media darlings, all the hype etc. So hope they don’t amount to anything again this season and we can put them in their place.