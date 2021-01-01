« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 533062 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 09:04:19 am »
Nikola Vlasic to West Ham confirmed.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 09:17:47 am »
Happy Camavinga is at Madrid and not utd.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 09:41:34 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:11:38 am
31m for Camavinga is annoyingly cheap.
He had 1 year left on his contract and he wanted to go Madrid, Rennes didnt have too many options
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 09:44:16 am »
Quote
Mike McGrath
@mcgrathmike

#Barcelona have held talks over a deal for Spain midfielder Dani Olmo with #RBLeipzig :: Clubs have been negotiating this week for Ilaix Moriba to move to German club from Nou Camp
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 09:45:53 am »
Isnt he another one they had and allowed to leave at a young age?

Absolute basket case club.
Logged
AHA!

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 09:52:55 am »
Hector Bellerin off to Real Betis apparently.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 09:53:16 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:52:55 am
Hector Bellerin off to Real Betis apparently.

Good step up for him
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Man, Arsenal are some club.

John Cross: "After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he wont be training with the Arsenal first team."
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 09:59:53 am »
The Amazon documentary should be good, though.

Best thing they could do today is sack Arteta and Edu.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 10:01:19 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:59:53 am
The Amazon documentary should be good, though.

Best thing they could do today is sack Arteta and Edu.

I assume they're trying to get a permanent deal for him rather than the loan that Everton were looking for, but they go about things so fucking strangely. Maybe it's just punishment for his social media post yesterday, but hardly showing the player his future is at Arsenal are they?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 10:01:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:55:05 am
Man, Arsenal are some club.

John Cross: "After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he wont be training with the Arsenal first team."

No wonder Ozil stuck it out and made them suffer. c*nt move from them for no reason whatsoever.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 10:15:58 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:45:53 am
Isnt he another one they had and allowed to leave at a young age?

Absolute basket case club.
In Spain they cant sign a professional contract till 18, He left to develop more then they wanted him too. He was 16 when he left
https://www.croatiaweek.com/dinamo-zagreb-sign-talented-spain-barcelona-youth-captain/
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 10:18:13 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:59:53 am
The Amazon documentary should be good, though.

Best thing they could do today is sack Arteta and Edu.

No chance, best entertainment in years
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:01:51 am
No wonder Ozil stuck it out and made them suffer. c*nt move from them for no reason whatsoever.

Seriously, what is wrong with them?
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 10:20:22 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 10:18:13 am
No chance, best entertainment in years
It's Arsenal, chances are they do something hilarious after replacing them as well
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 10:39:35 am »
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein

🚨 Exclusive: Arsenal working on deal to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna - talks under way but depends on other movements. 22yo Japan intl can play right-back + centre-back. Has been on #AFC radar all summer. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK #DeadlineDay
Logged

Online Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:55:05 am
Man, Arsenal are some club.

John Cross: "After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he wont be training with the Arsenal first team."

Sometimes we sit on the outside an make Judgments without having a clue what is going on inside the club. I think a few weeks back Maitland Niles crashed his Jeep on the M25. Apparently the guy who helped him out of the car said the guy was pissed and gassed up. Rumour that he has issues with drink and balloons etc. No idea if true but may explain why he doesnt start. Thats my 2 bobs worth.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,906
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 11:07:58 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:39:35 am


On the Radar all summer. Leave it to the last day.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 11:10:25 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:01:02 am
Sometimes we sit on the outside an make Judgments without having a clue what is going on inside the club. I think a few weeks back Maitland Niles crashed his Jeep on the M25. Apparently the guy who helped him out of the car said the guy was pissed and gassed up. Rumour that he has issues with drink and balloons etc. No idea if true but may explain why he doesnt start. Thats my 2 bobs worth.

Probably best not to repeat rumours like that if you've no idea if it's true, though.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 11:10:53 am »
Talk of Cavani moving to Barcelona today.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 11:12:34 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:10:53 am
Talk of Cavani moving to Barcelona today.
That Frees up #7 from Manchester United
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 11:12:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:10:53 am
Talk of Cavani moving to Barcelona today.

That would allow Ronaldo to take the # 7 jersey and keep space free for Greenwood to develop.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 11:14:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:10:53 am
Talk of Cavani moving to Barcelona today.

Amazing how they said he wasn't for sale, considering the glut they've now created. I'd assume by that no one is interested in Martial at an inflated price. I feel sorry for Cavani in a way, because it appeared like he was quite happy to return to South America this summer. Although if this is true, Barcelona seem to be creating a legends team more than a football one at the moment
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 11:14:28 am »
Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna, CB who can also play RB.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,966
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 11:15:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 11:12:34 am
That Frees up #7 from Manchester United

Imagine being let go to in essence free up a fucking shirt number
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7465 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 11:12:34 am
That Frees up #7 from Manchester United

Their declining forward slot,albeit from a really high level usually.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 