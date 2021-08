Really difficult to put forward a 20-40m signing that we can get that will be better than those lot.



And if we haven’t got the money to go spend 100mill on ready made world class talent then it makes it really tough to improve the team.Our squad seems to be at a point where the only way to really improve it is to spend big, but we don’t seem to have the capability to do that and are probably stuck between a rock and a hard place. Mix in the fact we don’t want to block Jones and Elliotts development (and maybe Gordon too) and it becomes tricky to get the right player in.