Red-Soldier

Reply #7120 on: Today at 02:51:56 pm
There's no money about.
Dave McCoy

Reply #7121 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm
We might despise them but if Kane had a Mendes, Raiola, Barnett, etc as his agent instead of his brother hed be at ManC now is the lesson here. 
JP!

Reply #7122 on: Today at 03:01:38 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:51:27 pm
Smartest in the market apparently. Leaking articles to the Athletic applauding ourselves for getting our money back on Ben Davies.

In a world where big clubs will never go bust no matter how much they spend (too big to fail literally) our prize at end of season will be financial prudence.

Wow.
Kenny's Jacket

Reply #7123 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:48:56 pm


His wages will be ridiculous, but no doubt he strengths Utd

He'll take them from 2nd to 4th

if Haaland goes to PSG This could a fantastic window  (Lukaku aside)
bornandbRED

Reply #7124 on: Today at 03:02:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:48:36 pm
He is. But possibly to the detriment of the team that he plays for. He does fuck all nowadays other than score, which might sound silly but it can hinder the number of goals a team scores overall.

I still think he might end up at PSG.

Not sure if this is true considering the amount hes won. Two league titles at Juve too.

The stats dont lie. I think on top of that its a signing that galvanises their entire club and the whole romantic aspect will bring a unity to their club - and that can have a massive on field impact. Watch them run around like Duracell bunnies against Wolves now.
fucking appalled

Reply #7125 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:51:27 pm
Smartest in the market apparently. Leaking articles to the Athletic applauding ourselves for getting our money back on Ben Davies.

In a world where big clubs will never go bust no matter how much they spend (too big to fail literally) our prize at end of season will be financial prudence.

This guy gets it.

Its almost like people think some clubs going to end up losing their icon and greatest ever player and be left with an utter shitshow to even register players, because they've gone crazy with transfer fees they couldnt afford in hindsight. It'll never happen!!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Reply #7126 on: Today at 03:03:40 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:02:01 pm
Not sure if this is true considering the amount hes won. Two league titles at Juve too.

The stats dont lie. I think on top of that its a signing that galvanises their entire club and the whole romantic aspect will bring a United air to the their club - and that can have a massive on field impact. Watch them run around like Duracell bunnies against Wolves now.

Do you not think Juventus would have won those titles without Ronaldo? They won the previous 7. So Ronaldo winning 2 out 3 was a bit of a failure, really. Also did worse in the CL than the years preceding his arrival.
bornandbRED

Reply #7127 on: Today at 03:04:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:03:40 pm
Do you not think Juventus would have won those titles without Ronaldo? They won the previous 7. So Ronaldo winning 2 out 3 was a bit of a failure, really.

Maybe but I dont think we can say hes detrimental to his side when hes won what he has. 29 goals in 33 league games last year suggests he wasnt the reason they finished fourth either (whered they be without that!?).
Zee_26

Reply #7128 on: Today at 03:04:53 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:02:10 pm
This guy gets it.

Its almost like people think some clubs going to end up losing their icon and greatest ever player and be left with an utter shitshow to even register players, because they've gone crazy with transfer fees they couldnt afford in hindsight. It'll never happen!!

Ah but you misunderstood. Barca are more than a club so caveats apply.
Dench57

Reply #7129 on: Today at 03:07:46 pm
you know, Quasimodo predicted all this
LovelyCushionedHeader

Reply #7130 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:04:42 pm
Maybe but I dont think we can say hes detrimental to his side when hes won what he has. 29 goals in 33 league games last year suggests he wasnt the reason they finished fourth either (whered they be without that!?).

This is what I'm saying though. It's not as simple as just looking at the goals he scores and equating that to the success of his team. If they were without his 29 goals, his replacement would have scored some, and possibly helped some teammates score more than they did, and/or helped the team concede less than they did. They may have pressed better, had more possession etc.
bornandbRED

Reply #7131 on: Today at 03:14:41 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:08:04 pm
This is what I'm saying though. It's not as simple as just looking at the goals he scores and equating that to the success of his team. If they were without his 29 goals, his replacement would have scored some, and possibly helped some teammates score more than they did, and/or helped the team concede less than they did. They may have pressed better, had more possession etc.

I cant think of any scenario in football where a striker scoring 29 league goals in a season has been a bad thing.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Reply #7132 on: Today at 03:17:48 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:14:41 pm
I cant think of any scenario in football where a striker scoring 29 league goals in a season has been a bad thing.

That's because you would need access to another dimension to see how an alternative approach played out ;D

But there are lots of examples of managers not playing or not signing more prolific attackers, which in their view was for the good of the team's balance. We could find plenty of no.9s that will score more than Firmino.
Kekule

Reply #7133 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:48:33 pm
Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo.

No matter how anyone tries to downplay it, it's good business that unfortunately improves them significantly.

Signing Ronaldo is a short term move but I'd say the likes of Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho will relish playing with him.

They may well do. Its also possible that they might find it a tad tedious when theyre having to charge about all over the place to compensate for him trotting around in the opponents third, only for him to throw a strop at them when they misplace a pass, or have a shot and dont score.  There will be increased scrutiny from commentators on them as well.

Just look at the shit Jota got from Ronaldo and pundits for having the temerity to shoot instead of passing in the Euros a couple of months back. Portugal won that game 3-0 as well, but there was still a bit of a pile on.
