Smartest in the market apparently. Leaking articles to the Athletic applauding ourselves for getting our money back on Ben Davies. In a world where big clubs will never go bust no matter how much they spend (too big to fail literally) our prize at end of season will be financial prudence.
His wages will be ridiculous, but no doubt he strengths Utd
He is. But possibly to the detriment of the team that he plays for. He does fuck all nowadays other than score, which might sound silly but it can hinder the number of goals a team scores overall. I still think he might end up at PSG.
Smartest in the market apparently. Leaking articles to the Athletic applauding ourselves for getting our money back on Ben Davies. In a world where big clubs will never go bust no matter how much they spend (too big to fail literally) our prize at end of season will be financial prudence.
Not sure if this is true considering the amount hes won. Two league titles at Juve too.The stats dont lie. I think on top of that its a signing that galvanises their entire club and the whole romantic aspect will bring a United air to the their club - and that can have a massive on field impact. Watch them run around like Duracell bunnies against Wolves now.
Do you not think Juventus would have won those titles without Ronaldo? They won the previous 7. So Ronaldo winning 2 out 3 was a bit of a failure, really.
This guy gets it.Its almost like people think some clubs going to end up losing their icon and greatest ever player and be left with an utter shitshow to even register players, because they've gone crazy with transfer fees they couldnt afford in hindsight. It'll never happen!!
Maybe but I dont think we can say hes detrimental to his side when hes won what he has. 29 goals in 33 league games last year suggests he wasnt the reason they finished fourth either (whered they be without that!?).
This is what I'm saying though. It's not as simple as just looking at the goals he scores and equating that to the success of his team. If they were without his 29 goals, his replacement would have scored some, and possibly helped some teammates score more than they did, and/or helped the team concede less than they did. They may have pressed better, had more possession etc.
I cant think of any scenario in football where a striker scoring 29 league goals in a season has been a bad thing.
Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo. No matter how anyone tries to downplay it, it's good business that unfortunately improves them significantly. Signing Ronaldo is a short term move but I'd say the likes of Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho will relish playing with him.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]