Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo.



No matter how anyone tries to downplay it, it's good business that unfortunately improves them significantly.



Signing Ronaldo is a short term move but I'd say the likes of Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho will relish playing with him.



They may well do. Its also possible that they might find it a tad tedious when theyre having to charge about all over the place to compensate for him trotting around in the opponents third, only for him to throw a strop at them when they misplace a pass, or have a shot and dont score. There will be increased scrutiny from commentators on them as well.Just look at the shit Jota got from Ronaldo and pundits for having the temerity to shoot instead of passing in the Euros a couple of months back. Portugal won that game 3-0 as well, but there was still a bit of a pile on.