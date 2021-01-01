Please
Author
Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Interesting to see how this Mbappe situation will resolve itself in light of Al-Khelaifi's previous comments on him,saying he'll never be allowed to leave.
https://www.eurosport.com/football/ligue-1/2020-2021/psg-will-never-allow-kylian-mbappe-to-leave-says-al-khelaifi-despite-real-madrid-transfer-speculatio_sto8361183/story.shtml
