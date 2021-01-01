« previous next »
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:54:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:46:43 pm
Its more a football factory than an academy, and I don't mean that as a compliment  ;D

So long as they can sell them and buy stars, then all good. They can always buy them back in 4 or 5 years if they become stars themselves. James and Mount where lucky they had a 1 window ban, to allow them to sneak into the first team set-up and stay.
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:55:35 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:54:31 pm
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.

I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:57:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:54:31 pm
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.

They seemed to win the youth cup about 10 years on the spin fairly recently.
67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:59:26 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:55:35 pm
I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
I'd put Chelsea's head and shoulders (literally) above every other academy in the country. Nearly everyone that comes out of that academy are tall, strong men who are ready for first team football. Our lot, on the other hand, always look about 14.
Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:55:35 pm
I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.

How can it be disputed though? Weve been saying on this very forum for years them and then City have the best academy and theyve only got better since then. United probably bring the most players through still on average but the quality of players Chelsea produce for themselves and others is on another level.

Abraham, Tomori, Colwill, Guehi, Mount, James, Lamptey, Livramento, Bate, Anjorin, Musiala, Hudson Odoi etc the quality speaks for itself.
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:08:27 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:55:35 pm
I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
Chelsea are brining through more players in the PL & beyond.
Not specifically all in the England squad.

Ex Chelsea academy players are all over Europe & in the PL as well.
Exceptional youth recruitement they have.
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm
Incredible club, incredible support. Will be an absolute honour for our lads to share the pitch with theirs on the weekend, hopefully we aren't too in awe though!
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:54:31 pm
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.

Im clearly not disputing it.

Its the fawning over their methods from 2 or 3 of you here that makes me laugh. Listen to yourselves!

We know what motivates Chelsea.
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:21:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
Im clearly not disputing it.

Its the fawning over their methods from 2 or 3 of you here that makes me laugh. Listen to yourselves!

We know what motivates Chelsea.
you said they just stockpile players. Well they develop quite alot through their academy.
making money of youth players is one all the top clubs do.

We do it very well. Chelsea make even more money through this.

Thats not fawning. It is a fact. I dont like them but they have a great academy system.
Wullie160975

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:21:14 pm
you said they just stockpile players. Well they develop quite alot through their academy.
making money of youth players is one all the top clubs do.

We do it very well. Chelsea make even more money through this.

Thats not fawning. It is a fact. I dont like them but they have a great academy system.

That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:35:53 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm
That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.

exactly.

Yes they  have a great academy, but 2 or 3 here seem to not get why they have it or how they do it. But it should be reasonably obvious.

They do what most other teams cant do - because they have unlimited funds to do what they want to do. It isnt genius, it isnt to be hailed and applauded, its just a means to their end.
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:36:15 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm
That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.
Yeah I know all that.
But they are excellent at recruiting & developing them once they join.
I guess you could say it is easy with the money they have but they are producing far more than City.

I have noticed though some young players are now not signing new deals to just be loaned  out & now just leaving for 1st team football like Lamptey,Livramento & Bate at Leeds. So looks like they may have issues going forward with their model which would be good.
Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm
Incredible club, incredible support. Will be an absolute honour for our lads to share the pitch with theirs on the weekend, hopefully we aren't too in awe though!

Ahmen.
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:50:20 pm
Quote
Saúl is set to leave Atléti.
Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. Theres official bid now on the table - loan with buy option. Blue circle #CFC

Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, hes in the list with Camavinga. Red circle #MUFC

Hes ready for PL move.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1430149113069412352

looks like Saul is leaving on loan with option
Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:10:28 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 01:27:10 pm
That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.

Yes but a lot of their players I.e Mount Rice CHO Musiala, James, Abraham, Guehi etc had been at the club since 9-12 so its more than just spending huge fees, the coaching must be excellent too, and it is, this is where the likes of Beale who came to our academy later on learnt their trade.
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:50:20 pm
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1430149113069412352

looks like Saul is leaving on loan with option

So kind of Athletic to loan Chelsea a player, after the London club have spent nearly £100 million on a striker and are prepared to pay more than £60 million for another defender.

Well played Football.
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:10:28 pm
Yes but a lot of their players I.e Mount Rice CHO Musiala, James, Abraham, Guehi etc had been at the club since 9-12 so its more than just spending huge fees, the coaching must be excellent too, and it is, this is where the likes of Beale who came to our academy later on learnt their trade.
Not to mention a certain Brendan Rodgers ;)

Personally, I cant stomach the fawning over Chelseas excellent academy as they just throw shit loads of money at kids and their parents and process/recycle the outcomes. Its nothing more than a high end battery chicken farm, with conveyor belts and all.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm
This is it. Its pretty telling that there's fuck all youth coming through before a certain time, and then all the much vaunted Chelsea kids joined from 2004 onwards (when Abramovich bought them). Which is fine, it is what it is and its better lobbing money at the Academy than anywhere else. Buts lets not build it up as 'a great Academy'. Its literally just doing what they do in the first team....but at young kids. I dare say there's a shit load more kids who aren't Rice, Mount, James, Musiala etc who were bought in with similar promises and have been dumped.
MNAA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:58:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:12:06 pm
Incredible club, incredible support. Will be an absolute honour for our lads to share the pitch with theirs on the weekend, hopefully we aren't too in awe though!
I am humbled and honoured just reading what you wrote. What an incredible football club  the best there is
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:49:10 pm
Reckon Kurt Zouma will be a really good signing for West Ham, if it happens.
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:07:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:46:43 pm
Its more a football factory than an academy, and I don't mean that as a compliment  ;D

So long as they can sell them and buy stars, then all good. They can always buy them back in 4 or 5 years if they become stars themselves. James and Mount where lucky they had a 1 window ban, to allow them to sneak into the first team set-up and stay.

wonder for how long?
Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm
This is it. Its pretty telling that there's fuck all youth coming through before a certain time, and then all the much vaunted Chelsea kids joined from 2004 onwards (when Abramovich bought them). Which is fine, it is what it is and its better lobbing money at the Academy than anywhere else. Buts lets not build it up as 'a great Academy'. Its literally just doing what they do in the first team....but at young kids. I dare say there's a shit load more kids who aren't Rice, Mount, James, Musiala etc who were bought in with similar promises and have been dumped.

The same exact thing can be said for us in regards to the last point I mean I know players personally who have been released by LFC and would resonate with your last point from that perspective.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:20:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm
The same exact thing can be said for us in regards to the last point I mean I know players personally who have been released by LFC and would resonate with your last point from that perspective.

What? :D

My point was I suspect Chelsea have stockpiled/signed a much larger amount of youngsters through all age groups than most, as they do with their first team. Nothing to do with Liverpool, so quite why you're trying to spin it to put our club down lord only know!
scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:27:38 pm
It's not fucking black and white though. They have a great academy, there's a lot of players that have been only at Chelsea that have come through and playing at a Premier League level. Yes they've also spent lots of money on recruiting players like Gilmour etc etc. So yes they've spent a lot of money and yes it's a great academy. The quality of coaches that have come through there is a damn sight better than the Rix era for one thing and going by the players that have come through, that's obvious too. Man Utd poached one of Chelsea's most promising coaches recently and I've seen him at work, I'm not surprised Brendan and Beale did well there too. Viveash, Colchester's assistant manager joined them in League 2 from Chelsea and they've done 2 promotions in a row. Steve Holland is propping up the waistcoast wanker for the national team.

Even coaches coming through our academy are moving on and up into senior football.

Spending loads of money doesn't always equal excellence. Otherwise Ole would have won everything by now.
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 05:27:38 pm
The quality of coaches that have come through there is a damn sight better than the Rix era for one thing
Hardly the best yardstick now is it?
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:06:47 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm
Hardly the best yardstick now is it?

Yeahbit odd
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:32:25 pm
https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1430219126358913025
Quote
L'Équipe's most senior transfer reporter, Hugo Delom, with a major report on Manchester City pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo:

- Ronaldo has spoken with Silva, Cancelo, Dias
- 32m a year salary not a problem, but City don't want to pay much of a fee

I can see that story being true.

TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:41:52 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:32:25 pm
https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1430219126358913025
I can see that story being true.


To city with his United background?

Not sure about that
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:53:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:41:52 pm
To city with his United background?

Not sure about that
That wont stop Ronaldo.
Messi getting a move means he will want a move to get back in the limelight & City are better than Juventus too.
Not starting over the weekend as well.
Medellin

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
160m bid from Madrid for Mbappe into his final year.. :o
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL
« Reply #6750 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm »
Imagine the Red Mancs reaction if he does go to City.
Online jonnypb

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6751 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
160m bid from Madrid for Mbappe into his final year.. :o

Crazy money.. Unless Madrid are confident that hes going to sign a new contract, then this bid will be hard for Madrid to turn that down when hes in the final year of his contract.

Offline scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6752 on: Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
160m bid from Madrid for Mbappe into his final year.. :o
come on Mikey, get the lappy out
Offline rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6753 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Crazy money.. Unless Madrid are confident that hes going to sign a new contract, then this bid will be hard for Madrid to turn that down when hes in the final year of his contract.
You mean PSG.

Hes not signing any new contract, this is just Perez playing high stakes poker.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6754 on: Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Crazy money.. Unless Madrid are confident that hes going to sign a new contract, then this bid will be hard for Madrid to turn that down when hes in the final year of his contract.

PSG's owner is the Qatar Investment Authority which has investments worth £218bn or so.  What is £136m to them?  Probably not all that important.  Biggest blow to them is now Mbappe won't be one of the faces of Qatar 2022.  If money really mattered to them then PSG would be nothing.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6755 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
160m bid from Madrid for Mbappe into his final year.. :o

So he'll want at least half that as a sign on fee next year. With a base salary of 400k it would work out to be 785k per week over a 4-year deal. If he wanted a 'get out clause' where he determines when and how he leaves it would be madness to not get a massive fee at the end of his time. We'd have to win everything a couple of time for it to be worth it.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6756 on: Yesterday at 11:32:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm
So he'll want at least half that as a sign on fee next year. With a base salary of 400k it would work out to be 785k per week over a 4-year deal. If he wanted a 'get out clause' where he determines when and how he leaves it would be madness to not get a massive fee at the end of his time. We'd have to win everything a couple of time for it to be worth it.

Figure £137m that Madrid is offering is instead spent on him over 5 years, that's £27.4m a year or £526k a week.  Over 4 years that's £34.2m which is £658k per week.  And that's at a minimum as Madrid were going to give him a salary on top of the transfer fee.

What I would say though is if PSG turn this down there's no way you can consider them a real sporting entity at all.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6757 on: Today at 12:16:30 am »
Reportedly been rejected any way (Julien Laurens). Well see what the next few days bring but I cant see them increasing their offer.
