This is it. Its pretty telling that there's fuck all youth coming through before a certain time, and then all the much vaunted Chelsea kids joined from 2004 onwards (when Abramovich bought them). Which is fine, it is what it is and its better lobbing money at the Academy than anywhere else. Buts lets not build it up as 'a great Academy'. Its literally just doing what they do in the first team....but at young kids. I dare say there's a shit load more kids who aren't Rice, Mount, James, Musiala etc who were bought in with similar promises and have been dumped.