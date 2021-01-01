« previous next »
Its more a football factory than an academy, and I don't mean that as a compliment  ;D

So long as they can sell them and buy stars, then all good. They can always buy them back in 4 or 5 years if they become stars themselves. James and Mount where lucky they had a 1 window ban, to allow them to sneak into the first team set-up and stay.
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.

I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.

They seemed to win the youth cup about 10 years on the spin fairly recently.
I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
I'd put Chelsea's head and shoulders (literally) above every other academy in the country. Nearly everyone that comes out of that academy are tall, strong men who are ready for first team football. Our lot, on the other hand, always look about 14.
I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.

How can it be disputed though? Weve been saying on this very forum for years them and then City have the best academy and theyve only got better since then. United probably bring the most players through still on average but the quality of players Chelsea produce for themselves and others is on another level.

Abraham, Tomori, Colwill, Guehi, Mount, James, Lamptey, Livramento, Bate, Anjorin, Musiala, Hudson Odoi etc the quality speaks for itself.
I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly :D

They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
Chelsea are brining through more players in the PL & beyond.
Not specifically all in the England squad.

Ex Chelsea academy players are all over Europe & in the PL as well.
Exceptional youth recruitement they have.
Incredible club, incredible support. Will be an absolute honour for our lads to share the pitch with theirs on the weekend, hopefully we aren't too in awe though!
they develop alot of the best players in England.
Im not sure how that can be disputed.

They probably use their money to get them with wages etc but they are developing an array of excellent young players & are making good money on them or bringing some through.

Im clearly not disputing it.

Its the fawning over their methods from 2 or 3 of you here that makes me laugh. Listen to yourselves!

We know what motivates Chelsea.
Im clearly not disputing it.

Its the fawning over their methods from 2 or 3 of you here that makes me laugh. Listen to yourselves!

We know what motivates Chelsea.
you said they just stockpile players. Well they develop quite alot through their academy.
making money of youth players is one all the top clubs do.

We do it very well. Chelsea make even more money through this.

Thats not fawning. It is a fact. I dont like them but they have a great academy system.
you said they just stockpile players. Well they develop quite alot through their academy.
making money of youth players is one all the top clubs do.

We do it very well. Chelsea make even more money through this.

Thats not fawning. It is a fact. I dont like them but they have a great academy system.

That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.
That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.

exactly.

Yes they  have a great academy, but 2 or 3 here seem to not get why they have it or how they do it. But it should be reasonably obvious.

They do what most other teams cant do - because they have unlimited funds to do what they want to do. It isnt genius, it isnt to be hailed and applauded, its just a means to their end.
That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.
Yeah I know all that.
But they are excellent at recruiting & developing them once they join.
I guess you could say it is easy with the money they have but they are producing far more than City.

I have noticed though some young players are now not signing new deals to just be loaned  out & now just leaving for 1st team football like Lamptey,Livramento & Bate at Leeds. So looks like they may have issues going forward with their model which would be good.
Incredible club, incredible support. Will be an absolute honour for our lads to share the pitch with theirs on the weekend, hopefully we aren't too in awe though!

Ahmen.
