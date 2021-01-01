I'm pretty sure that can be disputed quite strongly
They have a good academy that has produced a number of good players recently, as has ours, Uniteds and Citys amongst others.
How can it be disputed though? Weve been saying on this very forum for years them and then City have the best academy and theyve only got better since then. United probably bring the most players through still on average but the quality of players Chelsea produce for themselves and others is on another level.
Abraham, Tomori, Colwill, Guehi, Mount, James, Lamptey, Livramento, Bate, Anjorin, Musiala, Hudson Odoi etc the quality speaks for itself.