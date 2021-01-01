That's because when FFP came into play and ignored youth football, that's how Chelsea got around it - spend fortunes (fees and/or wages) on all of the best youngsters (from home and abroad), loan them out then sell them for huge profits and use that money to buy established players. While it works, it takes a hell of a lot of money to make it work - like City's 'business model to follow' but for youth teams.



exactly.Yes they have a great academy, but 2 or 3 here seem to not get why they have it or how they do it. But it should be reasonably obvious.They do what most other teams cant do - because they have unlimited funds to do what they want to do. It isnt genius, it isnt to be hailed and applauded, its just a means to their end.