Is my view really pro ownership? He signed a very lucrative contract to play football. He knew the terms and the length of the contract when it was signed. It's not like they are forcing him to play for relative peanuts.



I do think players should be putting buyout clauses in their contracts and accepting a bit less money per week as a trade off. That said, Rice is right to be upset about this because it’s an unrealistic valuation of him. He’s not worth that much to anyone else, and he’s not actually worth that to West Ham. They’re pricing him out of a move at a price beyond what he’s actually worth.