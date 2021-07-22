« previous next »
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 07:55:24 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:50:42 pm
We signed Suarez ffs!
Whose appetite only increased. Bakkal was just the starter. Ivanovic became the main course, and he saved Chiellini for dessert.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Scouser-Tommy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:18:33 pm
Yeah exactly :D
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 22, 2021, 12:46:46 pm
I dont dispute that but I wouldnt bid £12m unless a bidding war commenced and theres no sign of that. Schalke are desperate to get rid, theyre up to the eyeballs in debt so I say stick a £5m opening offer in and see what happens.
You wanted to sign him permanently last month mate ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
You wanted to sign him permanently last month mate ;D

I was speaking generally, rather than us specifically :D
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm »
Wendell went to Porto from Leverkusen. Now there's a fella who just totally stalled. Looked highly promising at one time.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Wendell went to Porto from Leverkusen. Now there's a fella who just totally stalled. Looked highly promising at one time.

Mr. Wendell's arrested development is a cause for concern
67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Mr. Wendell's arrested development is a cause for concern
Good effort that  :D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Mr. Wendell's arrested development is a cause for concern

:D

Everyday, people are slagging him off. Give him a break.
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 01:13:55 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Mr. Wendell's arrested development is a cause for concern

Apparently PSG offered 1 but then Porto said no, Leverkusen here, have 2.
