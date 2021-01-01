Pretty much 2 weeks left until the transfer window slams shut.
A lot can happen in 2 weeks but Im now not that sure that the market is going to get moving considerably. Things have been very slow across the entire market and spending is down massively across most leagues. Not sure if this will change unless theres either a fire sale at certain clubs and/or results in the next few games cause teams to panic and enter the market.
What are people expectations for the transfer market as a whole in the next 2 weeks?
Actually think there will be more movement than we usually see at this stage.
Idiots at Sky Sports news might actually get the action packed deadline day they really crave.
Alot of clubs playing hardball (asking for big fees and rejecting loan offers) will have their hands forced. This will be the case across the continent.
I include ourselves in this as well, can see Shaq and Origi leaving maybe on loan with options/obligations to buy kind of deals.
Look at Barca for instance, I expect they will have a busy office in next few weeks, nobody was going to buy from them until they are in desperation mode at 11th hour.
PSG also looking to offload 10 players in that time frame although they are obviously a bad reference.