With the proposed structure of the Messi deal its already been shown they are happy to kick issues into the future to resolve today's problems so they probably wouldn't think too long about the increase in amortisation (in fact they could probably reduce it from the £28m/year they have for Coutinho)



Its been that way since Bartomeu was permanently installed. Had no idea about how to run the club, bent over to Messi and the other senior players (oh so noble of the captains to take a salary reduction now) giving them astronomical wages. No real direction at a sporting level having spend the best part of 400m on three attackers with big salaries to boot. It has them by the balls which is hilarious to see them struggle now with no quick fixes.Its a stark contrast to Real (who, Hazard aside) have been somewhat prudent in trimming the squad where they can. Maybe they got below-market fees but theyve still sold Hakimi, Varane, Oscar, Reguilon among others in a time where Barcelona have barely made a decent sale. Sure, theyve still got Bale, Marcelo and Isco on massive wages but those deals expire at the end of this season. Most of their debt isnt in short-term maturity and related to the stadium renovation (probably not the best time to do that albeit less disruption for fans given they havent been able to go to games). They could easily go for both Mbappé and Haaland next summer without having to sell the farm, although I reckon Haaland will end up in Manchester