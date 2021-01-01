« previous next »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:57:33 pm
Pretty much 2 weeks left until the transfer window slams shut.

A lot can happen in 2 weeks but Im now not that sure that the market is going to get moving considerably. Things have been very slow across the entire market and spending is down massively across most leagues. Not sure if this will change unless theres either a fire sale at certain clubs and/or results in the next few games cause teams to panic and enter the market.

What are people expectations for the transfer market as a whole in the next 2 weeks?

Actually think there will be more movement than we usually see at this stage.

Idiots at Sky Sports news might actually get the action packed deadline day they really crave.

Alot of clubs playing hardball (asking for big fees and rejecting loan offers) will have their hands forced. This will be the case across the continent.

I include ourselves in this as well, can see Shaq and Origi leaving maybe on loan with options/obligations to buy kind of deals.

Look at Barca for instance, I expect they will have a busy office in next few weeks, nobody was going to buy from them until they are in desperation mode at 11th hour.

PSG also looking to offload 10 players in that time frame although they are obviously a bad reference.
Locatelli to Juventus supposedly on loan + 35m obligation. Good deal for Juventus to add to their 238 central midfield options

Zouma being linked with Spurs now
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:46:53 pm
With the proposed structure of the Messi deal its already been shown they are happy to kick issues into the future to resolve today's problems so they probably wouldn't think too long about the increase in amortisation (in fact they could probably reduce it from the £28m/year they have for Coutinho)

Its been that way since Bartomeu was permanently installed. Had no idea about how to run the club, bent over to Messi and the other senior players (oh so noble of the captains to take a salary reduction now) giving them astronomical wages. No real direction at a sporting level having spend the best part of 400m on three attackers with big salaries to boot. It has them by the balls which is hilarious to see them struggle now with no quick fixes.

Its a stark contrast to Real (who, Hazard aside) have been somewhat prudent in trimming the squad where they can. Maybe they got below-market fees but theyve still sold Hakimi, Varane, Oscar, Reguilon among others in a time where Barcelona have barely made a decent sale. Sure, theyve still got Bale, Marcelo and Isco on massive wages but those deals expire at the end of this season. Most of their debt isnt in short-term maturity and related to the stadium renovation (probably not the best time to do that albeit less disruption for fans given they havent been able to go to games). They could easily go for both Mbappé and Haaland next summer without having to sell the farm, although I reckon Haaland will end up in Manchester
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:37:39 pm
Locatelli to Juventus supposedly on loan + 35m obligation. Good deal for Juventus to add to their 238 central midfield options

Zouma being linked with Spurs now

To be fair he who fannies about and dives around  :puke2  fills 254 of their playing staff roles himself, the shit free-kick taking wanker.
Imagine signing White for 50m when Kabak is going for 10m
