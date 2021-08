Reading the gossip this morning I saw 6ft 9in Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin being linked with all and sundry so I checked him out...

https://youtu.be/XxvyFVCnVHI

Interesting player, definitely looks ready to move up a few leagues.



That video is all I've ever seen of him, he looks fairly mobile for someone of his height but doesn't to me do anything out of the ordinary that suggests there's a Premier League player in there. He's about to play in the tier below League Two so that will give scouts something more to go off as to whether he's even football league standard. Bizarre to see Man City linked though, he clearly doesn't have anywhere near the technique to play for their first team. May be a profit making exercise for FFP so they can pay a 5 figure sum and then loan him multiple times and sell for profit.