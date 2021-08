How Arsenal arent looking at Phillips following that absolute shower at the back is just mad. He's superior to anything they have at the back.



Arsenal have been left with some really poor options at centre half. I think Ben White will probably be a decent enough defender but he's a long way off Champions League quality, and the price was pretty absurd considering he's played one season at Prem level. Him and the lad he was alongside yesterday looked an awful partnership, you could tell they've probably only known each other for a few days. Even in reserve they don't have anything better though, which is a recipe for disaster paired with their midfield and Leno in goal.