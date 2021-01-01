« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:08:00 pm
Vestergaard is a shrewd purchase for Leicester, at that price. Unsurprisingly quite good in the air and also quite tidy on the ball and carrying the ball out of the defense, despite his very obvious lack of pace.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:13:00 pm
Vestergaard is a shrewd purchase for Leicester, at that price. Unsurprisingly quite good in the air and also quite tidy on the ball and carrying the ball out of the defense, despite his very obvious lack of pace.

Youd say he and Soyuncu can be got at though. They wont enjoy playing against our forwards.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:16:44 pm
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.
I cant see levy selling for less than £140-150m

After Grealish going for £100m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:40:37 pm
They want English superstars, tbey're going to have to pay top whack. You can't be crying poverty and then go out and pay £100m for Grealish. I also suspect it's got personal for Levy now. The lack of revenue for 18 months for a stadium that went went well overbudget won't help Man City's cause either. It'll probably with bonuses end up at £150m. I wouldn't be surprised if the Sunday papers have a Kane transfer "exclusive" as well to really irk Levy a bit more
I actually said on here a few months back, that if we didn't have the management and ownership we have at present, then Pip would be going all out for Trent, as he's the best full back in Europe and has the added Sportswash bonus of being in the England team, I'd be surprised if he hasn't instructed his human rights abusing paymasters to at least enquire.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
It must be a huge source of frustration for him that he can't pick off our star players like he could for the competition when he was at Bayern.

He'd definitely have been in for Robbo and Trent and probably a few others if he could get them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
Probably Tsimikas and Williams.
Yesterday at 06:18:30 pm
Lukaku to Chelsea confirmed to the surprise of no one.
Yesterday at 06:20:35 pm
Surely that's the Hazard money used up now?
Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm
No, they've got some left.
Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm
lol at the nauseating "Our boy has come home" narrative like they didn't bomb him out before ever giving him a chance cos they thought he wasn't good enough, only to spend over £100m bringing him back years later.

Lad has played more games for West Brom than he has Chelsea.
Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm
That's some baaad voodoo
Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
Horrible thing is if they sell Tammy (maybe even to us) they'll have broke even just about on Net Spend with the Lukaku transfer.
Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Itd be beyond funny if they had to do the same thing with Abraham in 5/6 years time.
Today at 12:59:47 am
Granted Palace needed to get rid of all the dead wood but they've let 27 players go...

Only person they've brought in of note is Readings Michael Olise

Theyve also signed Marc Guehi who looks like hell be a decent CB at PL level as well as Joachim Andersen who had a decent season at Fulham last season. Sure theyre looking a bit thin but they could easily make 2-3 more acquisitions before the end of the window and be fine.

Southampton are cashing in all their players with <12 months less on their deals, they look like serious relegation fodder.
Today at 01:57:56 am
You know what would be fun is if Ronaldo went to psg too  ;D  Can you imagine the collision on the penalty spot when he messi neymar and mbappe all want the ball. Also any poor fucker who needed to make a pass at any point and all 4 want the ball.

Today at 09:23:45 am
I remember when PSG first won the lottery, everyone was saying they're in the french league so top players wont go there regardless of the money. I guess not
Today at 09:33:18 am
I see UEFA want to reform the FFP by the end of the year. I can see Man City going full out now if that is indeed the case. But until they bring in spending caps the clubs owned by countries will always have an unfair advatnage.

All british jounos talking about FFP because of messi to PSG. If he went to city they'd be all talking about Messi in the premier league haha.
Today at 09:42:35 am
Roberto Mancini had two contracts while the manager of Manchester City, one of which was paid via the club that Sheikh Mansour owns in Abu Dhabi, according to the latest information released by Football Leaks.

Mancini led City to their first Premier League title in 2012 and played a crucial part in their rise to Europes football elite. On signing for the club he allegedly not only agreed an annual salary there but also a further, more lucrative basic deal as a consultant with Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, which is controlled by Citys owner.

According to a report in Der Spiegel, the German magazine leading a consortium of publications reporting on the Football Leaks information, Mancini was offered separate arrangements by the City hierarchy which would help the club get around Uefas financial fair play (FFP) regulations. Mancini agreed a £1.45m annual salary with City when he joined in 2009, plus bonuses and incentives, but also allegedly a £1.75m salary with Al Jazira.

UEFA have absolutely fuck all intention to stop the oil clubs cheating their way to success, as long as they get their share. If they did, they'd make FFP work. A salary cap if anything just widens the gap between those clubs and the rest. Look whats just happened with Barca. One league making a genuine effort to 'flatten the line' in terms of finances, and another who doesn't give a shit. You've got organisations quite happy to turn a blind eye to ridiculous sponsorship deals to these clubs which are quite clearly dodgy, and the above. If a salary cap is based on a percentage of income/turnover, how does that level the playing field when you've Dubai and Qatar happy to just agree hugely inflated deals with Man City and PSG?

UEFA had their chance to solve the problem, and bottled it. It'll just come down to the Super League again at some point, likely when more work has been put in.
Today at 09:59:37 am
The problem is PSG owner now basically own UEFA. Football is pretty much ruined. I don't see a way back. I understand why the ESL came about but that's not exactly ideal either. UEFA are just as corrupt as the rest of them.


I do think the main way round this is to cap transfer spending. Maybe even gross spend so you don't get clubs selling players to random clubs in the middle east for £50m.
Today at 04:16:43 pm
Signed them on a free
Thrifty work for PSG
Trophies still hollow
Today at 04:51:40 pm
Not to be pedantic,  but most trophies are hollow, from what I gather. I imagine they are very cup like, with a thin metal sheeting on the exterior and thin air inside.

...CL will follow ;)
Today at 04:53:08 pm
Willock confirmed for £25m..

That seems a lot in the current climate.
Today at 05:14:23 pm
Wonder if they just jumped on a player on a hot streak, obviously they liked him as a lad within the club but yeah seems like a lot for him
Today at 05:31:48 pm
They are hoping he can be the Emi Martinez of this window I guess.
Today at 05:53:45 pm
I wonder if people are still talking about the first 5 Chamion Cups for Real Madrid, also known as "the gifts of the government"...

Yeah they look hollow now, but in 50 years, whatever they win will be remembered as just trophies. Something has to be done now.
Today at 06:09:54 pm
It's bizarre that fatman Bruce seems to get backing from Ashley, whereas Rafa didn't.
Today at 07:37:40 pm
Zach Lowy@ZachLowy
Villarreal accepted Tottenham's offer of 45 million + 5 million in add-ons for Pau Torres, but the player rejected the move, per
@pedromsepulveda Torres stated that his desire is to play in the Champions League.
Today at 07:39:32 pm
They're after Milenkovic now according to Sky Sports, his move to West Ham has apparently broken down - maybe that will bring West Ham back to the table for Nat Phillips, they need to get a shift on with their recruitment.
Today at 07:45:10 pm
Weird way of handling transfers from Spurs,if true they've been rejected by Torres and Martinez now in the window.
Could be a good idea to find out beforehand if the player is open to a move to them.
Today at 08:56:40 pm
Or maybe their tactic is to bid for players they'll never sign with money they don't have so they can at least tell their fans "we tried".
Today at 09:02:03 pm
Bit Everton that
