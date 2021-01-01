I see UEFA want to reform the FFP by the end of the year. I can see Man City going full out now if that is indeed the case. But until they bring in spending caps the clubs owned by countries will always have an unfair advatnage.



Roberto Mancini had two contracts while the manager of Manchester City, one of which was paid via the club that Sheikh Mansour owns in Abu Dhabi, according to the latest information released by Football Leaks.



Mancini led City to their first Premier League title in 2012 and played a crucial part in their rise to Europes football elite. On signing for the club he allegedly not only agreed an annual salary there but also a further, more lucrative basic deal as a consultant with Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, which is controlled by Citys owner.



According to a report in Der Spiegel, the German magazine leading a consortium of publications reporting on the Football Leaks information, Mancini was offered separate arrangements by the City hierarchy which would help the club get around Uefas financial fair play (FFP) regulations. Mancini agreed a £1.45m annual salary with City when he joined in 2009, plus bonuses and incentives, but also allegedly a £1.75m salary with Al Jazira.

UEFA have absolutely fuck all intention to stop the oil clubs cheating their way to success, as long as they get their share. If they did, they'd make FFP work. A salary cap if anything just widens the gap between those clubs and the rest. Look whats just happened with Barca. One league making a genuine effort to 'flatten the line' in terms of finances, and another who doesn't give a shit. You've got organisations quite happy to turn a blind eye to ridiculous sponsorship deals to these clubs which are quite clearly dodgy, and the above. If a salary cap is based on a percentage of income/turnover, how does that level the playing field when you've Dubai and Qatar happy to just agree hugely inflated deals with Man City and PSG?UEFA had their chance to solve the problem, and bottled it. It'll just come down to the Super League again at some point, likely when more work has been put in.