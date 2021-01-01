« previous next »
Vestergaard is a shrewd purchase for Leicester, at that price. Unsurprisingly quite good in the air and also quite tidy on the ball and carrying the ball out of the defense, despite his very obvious lack of pace.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:08:00 pm
Vestergaard is a shrewd purchase for Leicester, at that price. Unsurprisingly quite good in the air and also quite tidy on the ball and carrying the ball out of the defense, despite his very obvious lack of pace.

Youd say he and Soyuncu can be got at though. They wont enjoy playing against our forwards.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:32:13 pm
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.
I cant see levy selling for less than £140-150m

After Grealish going for £100m
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 04:16:44 pm
I cant see levy selling for less than £140-150m

After Grealish going for £100m

They want English superstars, tbey're going to have to pay top whack. You can't be crying poverty and then go out and pay £100m for Grealish. I also suspect it's got personal for Levy now. The lack of revenue for 18 months for a stadium that went went well overbudget won't help Man City's cause either. It'll probably with bonuses end up at £150m. I wouldn't be surprised if the Sunday papers have a Kane transfer "exclusive" as well to really irk Levy a bit more
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:40:37 pm
They want English superstars, tbey're going to have to pay top whack. You can't be crying poverty and then go out and pay £100m for Grealish. I also suspect it's got personal for Levy now. The lack of revenue for 18 months for a stadium that went went well overbudget won't help Man City's cause either. It'll probably with bonuses end up at £150m. I wouldn't be surprised if the Sunday papers have a Kane transfer "exclusive" as well to really irk Levy a bit more
I actually said on here a few months back, that if we didn't have the management and ownership we have at present, then Pip would be going all out for Trent, as he's the best full back in Europe and has the added Sportswash bonus of being in the England team, I'd be surprised if he hasn't instructed his human rights abusing paymasters to at least enquire.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:57:52 pm
I actually said on here a few months back, that if we didn't have the management and ownership we have at present, then Pip would be going all out for Trent, as he's the best full back in Europe and has the added Sportswash bonus of being in the England team, I'd be surprised if he hasn't instructed his human rights abusing paymasters to at least enquire.

It must be a huge source of frustration for him that he can't pick off our star players like he could for the competition when he was at Bayern.

He'd definitely have been in for Robbo and Trent and probably a few others if he could get them.
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
It must be a huge source of frustration for him that he can't pick off our star players like he could for the competition when he was at Bayern.

He'd definitely have been in for Robbo and Trent and probably a few others if he could get them.

Probably Tsimikas and Williams.
Lukaku to Chelsea confirmed to the surprise of no one.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:18:30 pm
Lukaku to Chelsea confirmed to the surprise of no one.
Surely that's the Hazard money used up now?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:20:35 pm
Surely that's the Hazard money used up now?

No, they've got some left.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:18:30 pm
Lukaku to Chelsea confirmed to the surprise of no one.

lol at the nauseating "Our boy has come home" narrative like they didn't bomb him out before ever giving him a chance cos they thought he wasn't good enough, only to spend over £100m bringing him back years later.

Lad has played more games for West Brom than he has Chelsea.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:18:30 pm
Lukaku to Chelsea confirmed to the surprise of no one.
That's some baaad voodoo
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:20:35 pm
Surely that's the Hazard money used up now?

Horrible thing is if they sell Tammy (maybe even to us) they'll have broke even just about on Net Spend with the Lukaku transfer.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm
lol at the nauseating "Our boy has come home" narrative like they didn't bomb him out before ever giving him a chance cos they thought he wasn't good enough, only to spend over £100m bringing him back years later.

Lad has played more games for West Brom than he has Chelsea.

Itd be beyond funny if they had to do the same thing with Abraham in 5/6 years time.
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
Southampton and Palace are fucked

Granted Palace needed to get rid of all the dead wood but they've let 27 players go...

Only person they've brought in of note is Readings Michael Olise

Theyve also signed Marc Guehi who looks like hell be a decent CB at PL level as well as Joachim Andersen who had a decent season at Fulham last season. Sure theyre looking a bit thin but they could easily make 2-3 more acquisitions before the end of the window and be fine.

Southampton are cashing in all their players with <12 months less on their deals, they look like serious relegation fodder.
