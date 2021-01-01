Vestergaard is a shrewd purchase for Leicester, at that price. Unsurprisingly quite good in the air and also quite tidy on the ball and carrying the ball out of the defense, despite his very obvious lack of pace.
people like big dick nick.
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.
I cant see levy selling for less than £140-150mAfter Grealish going for £100m
They want English superstars, tbey're going to have to pay top whack. You can't be crying poverty and then go out and pay £100m for Grealish. I also suspect it's got personal for Levy now. The lack of revenue for 18 months for a stadium that went went well overbudget won't help Man City's cause either. It'll probably with bonuses end up at £150m. I wouldn't be surprised if the Sunday papers have a Kane transfer "exclusive" as well to really irk Levy a bit more
I actually said on here a few months back, that if we didn't have the management and ownership we have at present, then Pip would be going all out for Trent, as he's the best full back in Europe and has the added Sportswash bonus of being in the England team, I'd be surprised if he hasn't instructed his human rights abusing paymasters to at least enquire.
It must be a huge source of frustration for him that he can't pick off our star players like he could for the competition when he was at Bayern.He'd definitely have been in for Robbo and Trent and probably a few others if he could get them.
Lukaku to Chelsea confirmed to the surprise of no one.
Surely that's the Hazard money used up now?
lol at the nauseating "Our boy has come home" narrative like they didn't bomb him out before ever giving him a chance cos they thought he wasn't good enough, only to spend over £100m bringing him back years later. Lad has played more games for West Brom than he has Chelsea.
Southampton and Palace are fuckedGranted Palace needed to get rid of all the dead wood but they've let 27 players go...Only person they've brought in of note is Readings Michael Olise
