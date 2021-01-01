« previous next »
I suspect Pepe will come good (probably not his price tag good but not a million miles away). Hes been on a consistent upward curve for them judging by both the eye test and, I believe, statically.

I agree with the notion that Pepe has improved over time. I actually thought he looked pretty decent during the 2nd half of last season.

He doesn't look like he'll ever justify his fee though. If he was 35-40M a year or 2 ago then I'd say they got what they paid for. 70M and it's way over priced unless he takes a massive leap this season.
Is there a reason why Southampton have decided to basically relegate themselves before the season has begun?
Is there a reason why Southampton have decided to basically relegate themselves before the season has begun?

from what i read on the athletic, their owner wants out, so he wants the books balanced
from what i read on the athletic, their owner wants out, so he wants the books balanced

Well the club will be in championship soon. Not sure how much that will reduce the value.
Their new forward was exactly the right replacement for Ings and they sold Ings at the last opportunity to get a fee for him. Not sure that decision was the markings of a team wanting to get relegated. More the markings of a time thinking for the long term. Its definitely a risk but then if youre going to exist within your means you have to take these risks, as we well know.
Their new forward was exactly the right replacement for Ings and they sold Ings at the last opportunity to get a fee for him. Not sure that decision was the markings of a team wanting to get relegated. More the markings of a time thinking for the long term. Its definitely a risk but then if youre going to exist within your means you have to take these risks, as we well know.
Selling Vestergaard to Leicester now too though.
Selling Vestergaard to Leicester now too though.

Yeah not ideal. But is he 29 with a year left? Obviously losing him this season is a big risk but in other ways, and if he is 29 with a year left, its exactly the right time to sell if you need to keep within your means. Obviously theyll need an adequate replacement either internally or on the market which isnt straightforward!
Doesn't seem like contract renewals are at the top of Southampton's list of priorities judging by the situation they've got themselves in again.
If they do sign Ramsdale, it would just compound the mistake they made in selling Martinez.

Easy to say in hingsight, but Arteta got the decision between going with Martinez or Leno as his number one last summer wrong.
I think pretty much anyone who'd seen Martinez's form at Arsenal could see it was crazy. I always thought Leno was all right but was chatting to an Arsenal fan the other day and he labelled Leno as a coward, which I thought was interesting.
Doesn't seem like contract renewals are at the top of Southampton's list of priorities judging by the situation they've got themselves in again.

I think Southampton have proved themselves a decent selling club over the years when you consider they are still a premiership team

Shaw
Chambers
Pelle
Wanyama
Van Dijk
Lovren
Targett
Clyne
Hojberg
Lallana
Schneiderlin
Tadic
Oxlade Chamberlain
Mane
Walcott
Ings

There's about c£400m (some at old money) from that lot above
I think Southampton have proved themselves a decent selling club over the years when you consider they are still a premiership team

Shaw
Van Dijk
Lovren
Targett
Clyne
Hojberg
Lallana
Schneiderlin
Tadic
Oxlade Chamberlain
Mane
Walcott
Ings

There's about £350m (some at old miney) from that lot above

Doubt the same people are running it as when most of those were sold. Ings was way too cheap because they messed up and it's going to happen to them again.
Doubt the same people are running it as when most of those were sold. Ings was way too cheap because they messed up and it's going to happen to them again.

Probably, just bringing up their sale roster which looks like the counter to Everton's purchases and sales over the years, would agree about Ings but they still made a profit on him after getting two of what have might been his best years given his injury record and age and appear to have found a decent replacement 5 years younger at half the price.

Everton would have bought Ings for £50m, ruined him, paid him off and replaced him with someone worse for another £50m (before Rafa got there obviously)
