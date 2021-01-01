Doubt the same people are running it as when most of those were sold. Ings was way too cheap because they messed up and it's going to happen to them again.



Probably, just bringing up their sale roster which looks like the counter to Everton's purchases and sales over the years, would agree about Ings but they still made a profit on him after getting two of what have might been his best years given his injury record and age and appear to have found a decent replacement 5 years younger at half the price.Everton would have bought Ings for £50m, ruined him, paid him off and replaced him with someone worse for another £50m (before Rafa got there obviously)