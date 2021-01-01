« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:11:03 am
Why are footballers not allowed to build wealth while no one bats an eyelid when hedge fund billionaires and mega corp CEO's build obscene wealth with questionable methods (insider trading, slave labour).

At the end if you have the talent and chance to build generational wealth, there's nothing wrong. Its not about cars and mansions, its setting up future generations
and few extra 100 millions make a difference. That goes for any profession. Footballers deserve their salary simply on talent alone and how hard it is to make at the top level.

?????
aarf, aarf, aarf.

farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:17:58 am
?????
What's wrong with his statement?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

MNAA

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:16:40 am
I am not expecting LFC to spend 100 million on top players. But no replacement for Wijnaldum and no quality backup to the front 3 beyond Jota is very risky and could cost us. If you're still in denial then the club has done a good job with PR, all the leaks about lack of funds due to COVID.
It has nothing to do with PR. And I am absolutely certain I am not in denial. Read, watch and try to understand. I am pretty certain that Edwards and Klopp know better than all of us here about what are the team needs. We will buy when the right opportunity arises. Otherwise we dont
"We decide when the game is over"

Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Its also bullshit to compare us to ManC or Chelsea when talking about spending and intent.  Anybody posting like the clubs are all the same and its just the owners intent is full of it and should be ignored.
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:16:40 am
I am not expecting LFC to spend 100 million on top players. But no replacement for Wijnaldum and no quality backup to the front 3 beyond Jota is very risky and could cost us. If you're still in denial then the club has done a good job with PR, all the leaks about lack of funds due to COVID.
Let's wait a few more weeks and see what happens. We might sign more players, we might not.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:21:46 am
What's wrong with his statement?

GREED IS GOOOOOOD?

A few extra hundred millions makes the difference.  :D 
leroy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:11:03 am
Why are footballers not allowed to build wealth while no one bats an eyelid when hedge fund billionaires and mega corp CEO's build obscene wealth with questionable methods (insider trading, slave labour).

At the end if you have the talent and chance to build generational wealth, there's nothing wrong. Its not about cars and mansions, its setting up future generations
and few extra 100 millions make a difference. That goes for any profession. Footballers deserve their salary simply on talent alone and how hard it is to make at the top level.

Ah yes. No one ever questions the morality of obscene wealth outside the realm of football.

What a ludicrous straw man.  To put it simply no one "deserves" hundreds of millions of dollars, not even the very best footballers in existence. It's repugnant thought to be  honest.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Julien Laurens@LaurensJulien
Messi to PSG is done! Medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris. Then he will sign his contract. This is incredible. @ESPNFC
TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60m


Thats Kane gone then.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
PSG will have an unbelievable team this season.

Gini's going to be putting in the miles doing the legwork for that attack.
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
How many times does the deal actually go through when Tottenham supposedly agree a fee for a big name? Him and Dybala might be a bit short height wise anyway but interesting partnership.
Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60m


Thats Kane gone then.
Gary Jacob saying he's being signed to play alongside Kane.

Great signing if so.
jillc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:49:48 am
Julien Laurens@LaurensJulien
Messi to PSG is done! Medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris. Then he will sign his contract. This is incredible. @ESPNFC

It really isn't Julien.  ::)
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60m


Thats Kane gone then.

Quite honestly, this is daylight robbery on a gigantic scale if it happens. We should be moving heaven and earth to get him for that price. Its peanuts relative to his actual value.
TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:13:16 pm
Gary Jacob saying he's being signed to play alongside Kane.

Great signing if so.
They will have spent over £100m. With their debt.. and covid.


Hmmm, call me cycnical
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60m


Thats Kane gone then.

Inter going for a radical tactical approach of having no players next season. Let's see how it works out

Zero chance Kane stays. Same as Buendia being signed to play alongside Grealish
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60m


Thats Kane gone then.

+ Gill £21m + Romero £42.5m

3 players in for the price of one.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Sounds like they have agreed the sale and price of Kane and just delaying the announcement until they got replacements in like Villa.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Why the fuck does he want to go there?!
Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:19:05 pm
Why the fuck does he want to go there?!

Playing for a London club perhaps.
