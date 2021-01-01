« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

« Reply #5960 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:46:03 pm
I watch City signing likes of Grealish, and yet Im more excited these days to see if we can train the next top notch youngster like Elliot or see if Tsimikas can kick on this season. I feel happy every day seeing Klopp at the helm. Best signing weve made in my lifetime because he drove a change of culture at the club.

Our edge has to be in creating an environment where we can reward and retain this talent as they bloom into world class players, and supplement with the occasional quality signing. Cant underestimate how massive it is tie down the spine and most valuable components of the team this summer.

Great post, exactly how I feel at this moment.
