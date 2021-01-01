« previous next »
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 11:19:53 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:29:19 am
Dont you just love the tranquility of being a Liverpool supporter these days. Whatever happens you know were going to steadily build and just concentrate on doing our thing

Absolutely agree with this. Must be such a boon to have a settled and calm pre-season with no drama.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:29:19 am
Dont you just love the tranquility of being a Liverpool supporter these days. Whatever happens you know were going to steadily build and just concentrate on doing our thing
Ask me in a month :) I am all for the club keeping everything behind the scenes, I really like that, and so am saving my judgement as to how well they are doing until the end of the window.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 12:12:32 pm »
Barca lost over 400 million in the last year. Wow.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 12:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 12:12:32 pm
Barca lost over 400 million in the last year. Wow.
See Laporta is now saying they can register (according to their calculations) Aguero, Depay etc. That would suggest no fire sale is needed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 12:46:01 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 12:26:20 pm
See Laporta is now saying they can register (according to their calculations) Aguero, Depay etc. That would suggest no fire sale is needed.
If they could...why register them at all and just make sure you keep Messi instead?

A bunch of dossers and Messi will get you top 4.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 12:46:03 pm »
I watch City signing likes of Grealish, and yet Im more excited these days to see if we can train the next top notch youngster like Elliot or see if Tsimikas can kick on this season. I feel happy every day seeing Klopp at the helm. Best signing weve made in my lifetime because he drove a change of culture at the club.

Our edge has to be in creating an environment where we can reward and retain this talent as they bloom into world class players, and supplement with the occasional quality signing. Cant underestimate how massive it is tie down the spine and most valuable components of the team this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 01:47:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:02:51 am
Precisely mate, its mad how people go on about FSG. We'd all love a couple of new names but we're miles from wondering wtf is going on at our club. Tranquil indeed - for the moment :) enjoy it.

Yes mate :) I will definitely enjoy it for as long as it lasts. My dream signing would be a Klopp 10 year extension. Id take that over Mbappe AND Messi signing ;D

This version of LFC causes me no stress. 90s and 00s LFC always stressed me out!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 02:37:04 pm »
I'd never take Messi purely on the basis of being lumbered with the millions of weird Messi fan stalker ballon Dor-shagging cranks. We've got enough internet loons following us already thanks
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 03:14:06 pm »
Rumours of Chelsea joining the Messi race

https://twitter.com/diarioas/status/1423645372380024832?s=21
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 03:36:07 pm »
I hope City sign Messi and Kane - the PL will look like clowns.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 03:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:14:34 am
£100m fees are going to become the norm soon arent they?

I don't think they will.

There's been 6 transfers at that value or beyond ever. PSG have 2 of them, Barcelona 2, City 1 and Atletico 1.

1 of Barcelona's 100M transfers (Coutinho) is potentially only possible due to PSG buying Neymar. Atletico's purchase of Joao Felix is definitely only possible due to Barcelona buying Griezmann.

So outside the state owned wealth of PSG and City, there's probably only ever been 1 100M transfer that wasn't hugely dependent on a another 100M transfer coming into that club beforehand (i.e Griezmann).

For PSG and City, 100M transfers may become more the norm. I suspect United and Chelsea may stretch up to that point at some point in the next year or 2. I don't see Barcelona or Real Madrid making that type of signing too often in the near future. Everyone else can only dream of that level of signing and I include Liverpool, Bayern, Juventus in that. I only see those 3 teams making that investment as a 1 off and potentially driven by a big sale.

That's why for me 100M won't become the norm anytime soon, though you may see a discreet, small number of clubs be able to go into that market on a slightly more frequent basis in the next few years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:46:37 pm
I don't think they will.

There's been 6 transfers at that value or beyond ever. PSG have 2 of them, Barcelona 2, City 1 and Atletico 1.

1 of Barcelona's 100M transfers (Coutinho) is potentially only possible due to PSG buying Neymar. Atletico's purchase of Joao Felix is definitely only possible due to Barcelona buying Griezmann.

So outside the state owned wealth of PSG and City, there's probably only ever been 1 100M transfer that wasn't hugely dependent on a another 100M transfer coming into that club beforehand (i.e Griezmann).

For PSG and City, 100M transfers may become more the norm. I suspect United and Chelsea may stretch up to that point at some point in the next year or 2. I don't see Barcelona or Real Madrid making that type of signing too often in the near future. Everyone else can only dream of that level of signing and I include Liverpool, Bayern, Juventus in that. I only see those 3 teams making that investment as a 1 off and potentially driven by a big sale.

That's why for me 100M won't become the norm anytime soon, though you may see a discreet, small number of clubs be able to go into that market on a slightly more frequent basis in the next few years.

Chelsea are set to offer >100 m for Lukaku this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm
Chelsea are set to offer >100 m for Lukaku this summer.

Amazing that.
And he wants to go back  there.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm
Chelsea are set to offer >100 m for Lukaku this summer.

So where's the discrepancy with what I said?

I make a post that pulls out facts along with some of my own opinion and this is they type of post in reply. Like I said on here earlier today the level of posting and thought that goes behind some people's post is absolutely shocking. It's indicative of the level of contribution by some. Maybe it my fault in trying to engage, putting some thought into posts and expecting others to do the same to some degree.

Whilst what you said above is factually correct it's like you took no notice to my post. It's a unconscious splurge from your brain that really adds nothing to the discussion or what I said. I mentioned that Chelsea will probably make a 100M signing in the next year or 2, with the obvious knowledge that Lukaku looks like a deal that might happen. I don't expect it to become the norm for Chelsea though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm »
Been a bit lost in the Messi shenanigans but Pereira went to Saudi Arabia, which seems a bit of a waste.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 04:17:06 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm
Been a bit lost in the Messi shenanigans but Pereira went to Saudi Arabia, which seems a bit of a waste.

Definitely an odd one considering you'd think his stock must have been as high as its ever been after a good season last time around, and there's seemingly quite a few PL clubs looking for attacking midfielders. If he'd waited a few weeks Arsenal probably would have bid £40 million for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 04:30:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:17:06 pm
Definitely an odd one considering you'd think his stock must have been as high as its ever been after a good season last time around, and there's seemingly quite a few PL clubs looking for attacking midfielders. If he'd waited a few weeks Arsenal probably would have bid £40 million for him.

West Ham were in for him too before he left
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 04:31:58 pm »
Anyone know if Atletico Madrid have made or are due to make any decent signings? Seem to be very quiet.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm
Been a bit lost in the Messi shenanigans but Pereira went to Saudi Arabia, which seems a bit of a waste.

££££££
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5939 on: Yesterday at 04:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 04:31:58 pm
Anyone know if Atletico Madrid have made or are due to make any decent signings? Seem to be very quiet.

Rodrigo de Paul
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm
. I don't expect it to become the norm for Chelsea though.

I think Chelsea overpaying by a lot will be the normal for awhile to come.

I accept your point about 100M deals being limited and not the norm. Well structured research and post.

Chelsea paying over the top fees is the norm for them.
Kai Havetz and Kepa for 80M Euros and a few others.

I had forgotten about ALvaro Morata 67M and afew other doozies.
Great they are being milked for Lukaku
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 04:31:58 pm
Anyone know if Atletico Madrid have made or are due to make any decent signings? Seem to be very quiet.

I think like most big clubs they need some money to come in to help them raise money to buy.
I believe  A Madrid  are trying to sell Saul so they can loan/buy back Grizzmann from Barca
Trying to get United to pay 40M for Trippier.
Linked to Martinez - but I cannot see Inter selling if they get >100M for Lukaku.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 04:43:37 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:37:18 pm
I think Chelsea overpaying by a lot will be the normal for awhile to come.

I accept your point about 100M deals being limited and not the norm. Well structured research and post.

Chelsea paying over the top fees is the norm for them.
Kai Havetz and Kepa for 80M Euros and a few others.

I had forgotten about ALvaro Morata 67M and afew other doozies.
Great they are being milked for Lukaku
Lukaku should surely see the end of their spending spree funded by the Hazard money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5943 on: Yesterday at 05:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm

I make a post that pulls out facts along with some of my own opinion and this is they type of post in reply. Like I said on here earlier today the level of posting and thought that goes behind some people's post is absolutely shocking. It's indicative of the level of contribution by some. Maybe it my fault in trying to engage, putting some thought into posts and expecting others to do the same to some degree.

Whilst what you said above is factually correct it's like you took no notice to my post. It's a unconscious splurge from your brain that really adds nothing to the discussion or what I said. I mentioned that Chelsea will probably make a 100M signing in the next year or 2, with the obvious knowledge that Lukaku looks like a deal that might happen. I don't expect it to become the norm for Chelsea though.

Sorry that my factual statement upset you so.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5944 on: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:46:37 pm
I don't think they will.

There's been 6 transfers at that value or beyond ever. PSG have 2 of them, Barcelona 2, City 1 and Atletico 1.

1 of Barcelona's 100M transfers (Coutinho) is potentially only possible due to PSG buying Neymar. Atletico's purchase of Joao Felix is definitely only possible due to Barcelona buying Griezmann.

So outside the state owned wealth of PSG and City, there's probably only ever been 1 100M transfer that wasn't hugely dependent on a another 100M transfer coming into that club beforehand (i.e Griezmann).

For PSG and City, 100M transfers may become more the norm. I suspect United and Chelsea may stretch up to that point at some point in the next year or 2. I don't see Barcelona or Real Madrid making that type of signing too often in the near future. Everyone else can only dream of that level of signing and I include Liverpool, Bayern, Juventus in that. I only see those 3 teams making that investment as a 1 off and potentially driven by a big sale.

That's why for me 100M won't become the norm anytime soon, though you may see a discreet, small number of clubs be able to go into that market on a slightly more frequent basis in the next few years.

Wasn't Dembele 100m+ too?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5945 on: Yesterday at 05:26:26 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 04:33:38 pm
Rodrigo de Paul

Why isn't that "Rodrigo de Paolo?"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5946 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm
Been a bit lost in the Messi shenanigans but Pereira went to Saudi Arabia, which seems a bit of a waste.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bcuAw77J8_Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bcuAw77J8_Y</a>
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5947 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm »
Stories now that Barca agreed a deal with Renato Sanches.

Not sure they quite understand this "you need to get £172m off your wage bill" 😂😂😂
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5948 on: Yesterday at 11:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
Wasn't Dembele 100m+ too?

Ronaldo wasn't far off either
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5949 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:17:26 pm
Ronaldo wasn't far off either

Nor Nicolas Pépé  :lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 12:49:27 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm
Nor Nicolas Pépé  :lmao
Totally forgot about him. Which says a lot about a £72m signing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5951 on: Today at 06:29:06 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:43:11 am
Trevor Sinclair talking absolute shite on talksport as per. Imagine justifying Cities spending and claiming clubs like Liverpool are trying to replicate Cities business model.

Fucking moron.

He's not a moron. Well he might be, but that's not why he's saying this stuff - he's 100% being paid by City to talk shite and promote everything the club say and do in the media. And the media companies are only too happy to lap it up without question. Think of him as the poundshop radio version of Micah Richards. And please don't give him the attention he doesn't deserve.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5952 on: Today at 08:38:37 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm
Stories now that Barca agreed a deal with Renato Sanches.

Not sure they quite understand this "you need to get £172m off your wage bill" 😂😂😂
Its actually wild isnt it. Rumours Aguero now wants to leave because a large part of his decision was getting to play with Messi for a couple of seasons at club level. That would be a huge embarrassment.

West Ham are reportedly making what sounds like some smart moves in the transfer market. Theyre pursuing Milenkovic of Fiorentina (their best defender last season despite the struggles of those around him) and are apparently back in for Caleta-Car, which I had a feeling would happen.

I think Caleta-Car will take that move, hes had a humbling year or so with Marseille. Getting attacked at the training ground, losing a dream move to Liverpool, losing form, awful disciplinary record then a shaky show for Croatia at the Euros. I dont think West Ham will need to pay the £30m that was agreed last time round when Caleta-Car rejected the deal in the belief someone bigger would come along for him. I believe they will, once hes had a season or so in the Premier League.
