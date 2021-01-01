£100m fees are going to become the norm soon arent they?



I don't think they will.There's been 6 transfers at that value or beyond ever. PSG have 2 of them, Barcelona 2, City 1 and Atletico 1.1 of Barcelona's 100M transfers (Coutinho) is potentially only possible due to PSG buying Neymar. Atletico's purchase of Joao Felix is definitely only possible due to Barcelona buying Griezmann.So outside the state owned wealth of PSG and City, there's probably only ever been 1 100M transfer that wasn't hugely dependent on a another 100M transfer coming into that club beforehand (i.e Griezmann).For PSG and City, 100M transfers may become more the norm. I suspect United and Chelsea may stretch up to that point at some point in the next year or 2. I don't see Barcelona or Real Madrid making that type of signing too often in the near future. Everyone else can only dream of that level of signing and I include Liverpool, Bayern, Juventus in that. I only see those 3 teams making that investment as a 1 off and potentially driven by a big sale.That's why for me 100M won't become the norm anytime soon, though you may see a discreet, small number of clubs be able to go into that market on a slightly more frequent basis in the next few years.