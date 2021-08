I mean you're talking about one of the top 20 goalscorers in PL history. I don't think he has any problem playing in the PL



I'm not saying he's a bad player or anything. He's clearly a very good player, just that I think the Italian league seems to have really suited him and it'll be interesting to see how he does back here. He didn't have the best last couple of years at United by comparison to the rest of his career in England, but then that United side were shite. It's just another case of a very good footballer going for the price of an all time great that I think is surprising to me.Put it this way, he's scored 9 more Premier League goals than Didier Drogba and I can tell you given the choice out of facing either of them in their prime, it'd be Lukaku every day if the week.