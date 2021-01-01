« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 407111 times)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 02:28:51 pm »
The rhetoric in recent years was that top class centre halves were few and far between, with people talking about De Light as the 'generational talent' coming through, so it's always interesting when someone talks of a ranking - it feels brave! So thanks for sharing dude.

We have two lists above (with a few more based on different criteria) but there are very few who could slot into any side, with any set up. (De Vrij for example, who gets a shout, when he was linked to us while Kenny was in charge, was already described as lacking pace.)

In that respect, we are very fortunate at our club I'd argue. It's Virgil, then some distance, then whoever else fits your criteria really. For our criteria though, Gomez is about as good as it gets. But then so is Matip, so arguably is Fabinho...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:09 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,932
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 02:37:37 pm »
When he's fit, the list of best CBs in the world is Virg and then another list with everyone else below.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:28:51 pm
The rhetoric in recent years was that top class centre halves were few and far between, with people talking about De Light as the 'generational talent' coming through, so it's always interesting when someone talks of a ranking - it feels brave! So thanks for sharing dude.

We have two lists above (with a few more based on different criteria) but there are very few who could slot into any side, with any set up. (De Vrij for example, who gets a shout, when he was linked to us while Kenny was in charge, was already described as lacking pace.)

In that respect, we are very fortunate at our club I'd argue. It's Virgil, then some distance, then whoever else fits your criteria really. For our criteria though, Gomez is about as good as it gets. But then so is Matip, so arguably is Fabinho...

Assuming our CBs return from injury and back at their top level then I think we arguably have the best set of 4 centre backs in European football.  As a 4 I think it's a significantly better group than Barcelona, Real, Bayern, Juventus and PSG counterparts. I'd actually say PSG & Juventus probably have the best top 4 CBs out of those European clubs.

I think United's CB group would likely be underestimated by a lot of fans but City's is probably the closest in quality to ours. Dias, Stones, Laporte and Ake is a really good 4 and the only group I think gets close to ours in quality.

For all the talk about lack of depth in our squad I actually think we have a good argument for having the best selection of 4 x CBs and the best selection of 4x forwards in club football.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,400
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 02:43:28 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:28:51 pm
The rhetoric in recent years was that top class centre halves were few and far between, with people talking about De Light as the 'generational talent' coming through, so it's always interesting when someone talks of a ranking - it feels brave! So thanks for sharing dude.

We have two lists above (with a few more based on different criteria) but there are very few who could slot into any side, with any set up. (De Vrij for example, who gets a shout, when he was linked to us while Kenny was in charge, was already described as lacking pace.)

In that respect, we are very fortunate at our club I'd argue. It's Virgil, then some distance, then whoever else fits your criteria really. For our criteria though, Gomez is about as good as it gets. But then so is Matip, so arguably is Fabinho...
It's difficult, 5 years ago, you've got a wealth of options for such a list - Godin, Chiellini, Ramos, Silva, Gimenez etc etc. I would agree that Matip is not that far off at all the names I mentioned and I'd rank him higher if it was just pure ability. Joe's got more to prove but he's a massive prospect and already an excellent player. I don't think Kounde is much better than Gomez, probably a similar level.

I really like the way Kounde stays on his feet and shepherds, it sounds basics but it's often something you don't see in CBs until they're that bit older and more experienced. It's odd to say but his actual 'tackling' is something that he needs to improve. He doesn't always anticipate where he needs to be that bit more proactive and actually challenge for a ball. Like the opposite of a Kabak. Nonetheless, the kid is a good age to carry on his progression and still so young for a centre back. Crucially, as with all CBs, the pairing has to be right. I think if he does end up with Chelsea and plays as part of a three, as long as he has Rudiger alongside him, who's more physically dominant, he'll show his quality. If it is a swap for Zouma and they drive his price down a lot as a result, it's spectacular business because Zouma has developed into a good but unspectacular player, some way short of what his potential threatened 3 or 4 years ago.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1420395876233719810

Quote
Spurs set sights on Dusan Vlahovic as club look for new striker to support Harry Kane |
@mcgrathmike
 

excellent source is McGrath but they are not getting Vlahovic to support Kane
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 03:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Zouma has developed into a good but unspectacular player, some way short of what his potential threatened 3 or 4 years ago.

Zouma is a good example of a centre back who looked to have a very high ceiling when in his early 20's but hasn't quite gone on to be an elite level CB as of yet. He's still a good centre back of international and CL quality. But he currently seems unlikely to be a CB that a consistent league or CL challenging team would have as 1st choice. Back up at one of these teams or starting at the likes of Seville, Spurs, Dortmund etc.. seems his level. I think Mamadou Sakho is another good previous example of this type of career trajectory.

I suspect a fair few of the highly rated young (18-21) year old defenders will end up the same as Zouma. Absolutely no shame in that all, far from it. But it's shows how hard it is to turn that early very high promise into being elite within an positon.It's maybe even more difficult at CB than any other position, bar GK.

Conversely in their early 20's Van Dijk was playing for Gronigen, Bonucci was at a combination of Genoa/Pisa/Bari until he was 22/23, Godin was about to start his 1st season at Villarreal at the age of 21, Koulibaly was at Metz/Genk until he was 23.

I think for centre backs it's harder to judge career trajectory when they are still at a young age.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,400
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:33 pm
Zouma is a good example of a centre back who looked to have a very high ceiling when in his early 20's but hasn't quite gone on to be an elite level CB as of yet. He's still a good centre back of international and CL quality. But he currently seems unlikely to be a CB that a consistent league or CL challenging team would have as 1st choice. Back up at one of these teams or starting at the likes of Seville, Spurs, Dortmund etc.. seems his level. I think Mamadou Sakho is another good previous example of this type of career trajectory.

I suspect a fair few of the highly rated young (18-21) year old defenders will end up the same as Zouma. Absolutely no shame in that all, far from it. But it's shows how hard it is to turn that early very high promise into being elite within an positon.It's maybe even more difficult at CB than any other position, bar GK.

Conversely in their early 20's Van Dijk was playing for Gronigen, Bonucci was at a combination of Genoa/Pisa/Bari until he was 22/23, Godin was about to start his 1st season at Villarreal at the age of 21, Koulibaly was at Metz/Genk until he was 23.

I think for centre backs it's harder to judge career trajectory when they are still at a young age.
All very true, all I agree with. What's telling with the current crop of elite Centre Backs - they all had over 5,000 career minutes under their belts by the time they turned 22. It's not something you see often these days with Centre Backs purchased young by the biggest clubs. As ever, time on the pitch is key to returning on early promise. Joe Gomez didn't pass this milestone until he was 23, albeit he definitely would've done if he'd stayed injury free.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,633
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 04:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:33 pm
Zouma is a good example of a centre back who looked to have a very high ceiling when in his early 20's but hasn't quite gone on to be an elite level CB as of yet. He's still a good centre back of international and CL quality. But he currently seems unlikely to be a CB that a consistent league or CL challenging team would have as 1st choice. Back up at one of these teams or starting at the likes of Seville, Spurs, Dortmund etc.. seems his level. I think Mamadou Sakho is another good previous example of this type of career trajectory.

I suspect a fair few of the highly rated young (18-21) year old defenders will end up the same as Zouma. Absolutely no shame in that all, far from it. But it's shows how hard it is to turn that early very high promise into being elite within an positon.It's maybe even more difficult at CB than any other position, bar GK.

Conversely in their early 20's Van Dijk was playing for Gronigen, Bonucci was at a combination of Genoa/Pisa/Bari until he was 22/23, Godin was about to start his 1st season at Villarreal at the age of 21, Koulibaly was at Metz/Genk until he was 23.

I think for centre backs it's harder to judge career trajectory when they are still at a young age.

Zouma suffered a ruptured ACL a while ago which affected him. Hard to return to your best after that.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:02:11 pm
Zouma suffered a ruptured ACL a while ago which affected him. Hard to return to your best after that.
Had no impact on his pace or jumping ability which both are great.

His problem is concentration & he is not uncomfortable on the ball so not suited to a top 4 club.
Good player just not quite good enough
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:43 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,932
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:02:11 pm
Zouma suffered a ruptured ACL a while ago which affected him. Hard to return to your best after that.

:D
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,132
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:21:38 pm
I know this Q wasn't aimed at me but I think it's a really difficult one to answer currently. Much more difficult than 3 years ago for example.

I think 3 years ago most people would have said 5 CBs out of a pool of VvD, Koulibaly, Ramos, Varane, Pique, Chiellini, Thiago Silva and maybe even the likes of Laporte, Hummels, Boateng, Bonucci, Godin, Umtiti would have been mentioned by some.

I think if you asked nowadays the spread of CBs chosen would be huge, Ramos, Pique Chilieni, Thiago Silva, Bonucci, Godin, Boateng, Hummels are all miles off their peak as they are now in their early to mid 30's.

For the players in that bracket just under or around 30, Varane has had 2 poorer seasons but is still decent. Umtiti has had lots of injury problems, Same with Joel Matip. VvD has had a long term injury but you'd expect is still Top 5. Koulibaly is still decent but probably not as highly rated as Napoli have fallen away and out of CL limelight.

Players like Marquinhos, Maguire, de Vrij, Skriniar, Stones, Ruben Dias, Romero, Gomez, Sule, Hernandez have probably all enhanced their reputation over the last 3 years and would be pushing for Top 5 CB contention

Then you have a good group of younger centre backs who have emerged but probably aren't Top 5 yet - De Ligt, Kounde, Upamecano. Then there's the likes Konate, Garcia, Gvardiol and others who may progress into Top 5 centre backs in the World.

At this point I'd probably say the Top 5 were (in order): VvD, Ruben Dias, Marquinhos, De Vrij and Varane. I'd say it was close between the last 3 and picking the likes of Skriniar, Koulibaly and Maguire.
A good analysis apart from where you write the name Maguire a couple of times.

Seriously, he has no business anywhere near that list, never mind rated above De Ligt, Upemecano, Kounde, Konate. A terribly one-dimensional compromised player (the game against Arsenal just one of many examples) who has neither the intelligence or skills to improve. That £80m fee, more than VVD, remains an absolute joke.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:53:54 pm
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1420395876233719810

excellent source is McGrath but they are not getting Vlahovic to support Kane

Yep. So if the source is reliable this is basically confirmation that they're willing to sell Kane.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5292 on: Today at 08:13:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:05:31 pm
A good analysis apart from where you write the name Maguire a couple of times.

I knew people would say Maguire shouldn't be in that list. I disagree and think he's a bit under rated by some football supporters. I think he's a relatively limited player and nowhere near worth the 80M fee he was bought for. That probably influences how people view him.

But I do think he's very good for the type of defender he is. In the same way that De Vrij is. That might not be suited to our system but they are well suited to what other teams do -  United and England in Maguire's case.

I personally think Maguire is currently better than some of the younger players you mentioned and probably a Top 10 centre back in the world based on the last 2-3 seasons.. Maguire doesn't have as high a ceiling as some of the younger prospects but he's more consistent, probably given his age.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:13:15 pm
I knew people would say Maguire shouldn't be in that list. I disagree and think he's a bit under rated by some football supporters. I think he's a relatively limited player and nowhere near worth the 80M fee he was bought for. That probably influences how people view him.

But I do think he's very good for the type of defender he is. In the same way that De Vrij is. That might not be suited to our system but they are well suited to what other teams do -  United and England in Maguire's case.

I personally think Maguire is currently better than some of the younger players you mentioned and probably a Top 10 centre back in the world based on the last 2-3 seasons.. Maguire doesn't have as high a ceiling as some of the younger prospects but he's more consistent, probably given his age.
Cristian Romero at Atalanta is double the player of Maguire.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,078
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5294 on: Today at 09:47:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:17:07 pm
Cristian Romero at Atalanta is double the player of Maguire.

I've only seen him a few times and he looks a very promising player. 

Maybe there's some bias on my behalf on seeing Maguire more often than other players I considered. Defending Harry Maguire's ability as a centre back is not a hill that I'm willing to die on! I think he's under rated at what he excels at. He sort of knows his limitations and maximises what he's good at. Similar to how a lot of other top CBs have done down the years.

On Romero why did Juventus let him go without really playing him? This is not a slight on Romero. I just wondered why since he seems to be so highly rated at this point after a season at Atalanta and was obviously a highly rated early in his career for Juve to spend the best part of 20M on him. What happened between Juventus buying him off Genoa and a year later loaning him out to Atalanta with an option to buy? Did he have a poor season in 2019/20? Or did Juve just need the money?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5295 on: Today at 09:50:07 pm »
Maguire is dreadful, terrible on the ball, no pace, and his head is massive
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,132
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5296 on: Today at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:47:19 pm
I think he's under rated at what he excels at. He sort of knows his limitations and maximises what he's good at.
Not much of that in evidence here

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,152
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5297 on: Today at 10:21:58 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,932
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5298 on: Today at 10:27:45 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:17:13 pm
Not much of that in evidence here

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/

Itll never not be one of the greatest football videos ever
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 