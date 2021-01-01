The rhetoric in recent years was that top class centre halves were few and far between, with people talking about De Light as the 'generational talent' coming through, so it's always interesting when someone talks of a ranking - it feels brave! So thanks for sharing dude.



We have two lists above (with a few more based on different criteria) but there are very few who could slot into any side, with any set up. (De Vrij for example, who gets a shout, when he was linked to us while Kenny was in charge, was already described as lacking pace.)



In that respect, we are very fortunate at our club I'd argue. It's Virgil, then some distance, then whoever else fits your criteria really. For our criteria though, Gomez is about as good as it gets. But then so is Matip, so arguably is Fabinho...



It's difficult, 5 years ago, you've got a wealth of options for such a list - Godin, Chiellini, Ramos, Silva, Gimenez etc etc. I would agree that Matip is not that far off at all the names I mentioned and I'd rank him higher if it was just pure ability. Joe's got more to prove but he's a massive prospect and already an excellent player. I don't think Kounde is much better than Gomez, probably a similar level.I really like the way Kounde stays on his feet and shepherds, it sounds basics but it's often something you don't see in CBs until they're that bit older and more experienced. It's odd to say but his actual 'tackling' is something that he needs to improve. He doesn't always anticipate where he needs to be that bit more proactive and actually challenge for a ball. Like the opposite of a Kabak. Nonetheless, the kid is a good age to carry on his progression and still so young for a centre back. Crucially, as with all CBs, the pairing has to be right. I think if he does end up with Chelsea and plays as part of a three, as long as he has Rudiger alongside him, who's more physically dominant, he'll show his quality. If it is a swap for Zouma and they drive his price down a lot as a result, it's spectacular business because Zouma has developed into a good but unspectacular player, some way short of what his potential threatened 3 or 4 years ago.