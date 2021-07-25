« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 401732 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5200 on: July 25, 2021, 11:45:24 pm »
Mail are reporting that Man United are in for Saul.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5201 on: July 25, 2021, 11:50:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 25, 2021, 11:45:24 pm
Mail are reporting that Man United are in for Saul.

Whatever, he's crap too... etc etc
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5202 on: July 25, 2021, 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 11:22:46 pm
Sancho is a very good signing, but Varane?, meh, he's not the player he was, or hasn't been for about 2 years, so, Madrid have mugged them off there.

He's an upgrade on their other Cb's, so it's still a good signing in that regard, regardless of how he used to play compared to now.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 25, 2021, 11:45:24 pm
Mail are reporting that Man United are in for Saul.

Anyone else get the feeling clubs are not actually in for Saul but his agent/team are drumming up "talk" in the Spanish press?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:41:28 am
Anyone else get the feeling clubs are not actually in for Saul but his agent/team are drumming up "talk" in the Spanish press?

Seems like it. This is the fourth or fifth club now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:32 am
Seems like it. This is the fourth or fifth club now.

 I mean he is a very good player and at Liverpool would create a magic trio with Thiago and Fab.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2021, 11:22:46 pm
Sancho is a very good signing, but Varane?, meh, he's not the player he was, or hasn't been for about 2 years, so, Madrid have mugged them off there.

Varane is a good defender but he's only 28. I think its a good deal for Man Utd but whenever signing a player from a big club, I always question how motivated the player will be. Varane has won everything there is to win. He is not a leader/vocal organizer. He hasn't been at his best at Madrid because the hunger is gone. For him this is a good move to reignite some of that. Whether that happens or not is an open question but the price seems fair to me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 12:04:42 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:48:06 am
Varane is a good defender but he's only 28. I think its a good deal for Man Utd but whenever signing a player from a big club, I always question how motivated the player will be. Varane has won everything there is to win. He is not a leader/vocal organizer. He hasn't been at his best at Madrid because the hunger is gone. For him this is a good move to reignite some of that. Whether that happens or not is an open question but the price seems fair to me.

Thiagos very motivated!

No idea about Varane. But I dont think going from a huge team where you won it all, doesnt really mean he likely fancies a holiday for the next 5 or 6 years of his career. Just a new challenge. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm »
Varanes been on the decline for a few seasons now, no?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 12:12:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm
Varanes been on the decline for a few seasons now, no?

People keep saying this without saying what the decline is or why it's happened and Madrid have been generally excellent defensively over the last couple of years so it can't be that marked
Unless there's some reason for it  - like a physical problem - theres no reason why any drop off would be permanent anyway, he should be a massive asset for them. He's 28 which is a great age for a CB and stylistically should be a really good fit with Maguire
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 12:13:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 25, 2021, 11:58:57 pm
He's an upgrade on their other Cb's, so it's still a good signing in that regard, regardless of how he used to play compared to now.

Maguire x Varane is a decent center back partnership. Both love a good brain fart at times, which will be a good laugh for us too. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 12:22:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:12:27 pm
People keep saying this without saying what the decline is or why it's happened and Madrid have been generally excellent defensively over the last couple of years so it can't be that marked
Unless there's some reason for it  - like a physical problem - theres no reason why any drop off would be permanent anyway, he should be a massive asset for them. He's 28 which is a great age for a CB and stylistically should be a really good fit with Maguire

Not that 'whoscored' is gospel, but looking at his defensive stats over the last 4/5 years they generally seem to be getting worse (tackles, clearances, interceptions, blocks). And not that its necessarily the greatest judge of a player.....but he's moving to United, with Solskjaer as manager. They haven't challenged for a MAJOR trophy for nearly a decade.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 12:58:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:22:45 pm
Not that 'whoscored' is gospel, but looking at his defensive stats over the last 4/5 years they generally seem to be getting worse (tackles, clearances, interceptions, blocks). And not that its necessarily the greatest judge of a player.....but he's moving to United, with Solskjaer as manager. They haven't challenged for a MAJOR trophy for nearly a decade.

What's that volume/percentage? Is it down to him or RM changing their strategy/tactics?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 01:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:58:34 pm
What's that volume/percentage? Is it down to him or RM changing their strategy/tactics?



I'm only here to put down United players, not work out if its actually true :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:12:27 pm
People keep saying this without saying what the decline is or why it's happened and Madrid have been generally excellent defensively over the last couple of years so it can't be that marked
Unless there's some reason for it  - like a physical problem - theres no reason why any drop off would be permanent anyway, he should be a massive asset for them. He's 28 which is a great age for a CB and stylistically should be a really good fit with Maguire
For whatever reason. He doesnt seem to have he recovery pace he once had.

He improved a bit last year but he isnt the player he was.
Still a good signing but he isnt the dominant CB he use to be.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm »
Fabrizio giving it the 'here we go' with Varane.

I agree he's not as highly regarded as he once was, but he's a big upgrade on Lindelof, and adds some pace to their back line. Thank god Solksjaer is their manager, because a capable one would do some damage with that squad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm »
Sancho, Varane and say Saul would be a very good window for them.  Not quite enough to shift City and ourselves as title favourites but enough to make them very competitive and no longer the laughing stock they've been in recent years.  Could quite easily see them winning one of the 3 cups comps this season.  Throw enough shit to the wall and it sticks eventually.  And I don't really buy the "winning nothing while he's in charge".  Many examples of teams winning stuff in spite of the manager.  Di Matteo anyone?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 02:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm
Sancho, Varane and say Saul would be a very good window for them.  Not quite enough to shift City and ourselves as title favourites but enough to make them very competitive and no longer the laughing stock they've been in recent years.  Could quite easily see them winning one of the 3 cups comps this season.  Throw enough shit to the wall and it sticks eventually.  And I don't really buy the "winning nothing while he's in charge".  Many examples of teams winning stuff in spite of the manager.  Di Matteo anyone?



Yep seems a good level of work through the spine of the side, albeit the Saul rumours are pretty dodgy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 02:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:04:42 pm
Thiagos very motivated!

No idea about Varane. But I dont think going from a huge team where you won it all, doesnt really mean he likely fancies a holiday for the next 5 or 6 years of his career. Just a new challenge.

Of course he is! Its just that there's quite a few examples where its a lot safer to sign from a slightly smaller club, especially with regards to the motivation of a player. I do not know about Varane enough nor have I actively watched him play over the past several seasons. He looked quite poor for France in the Euros, very reactive. There's folks who say that he has been poor for a while, so i suspect it has to do with motivation or burnout because he's played non-stop for a decade already and he started very young. 463 games for club and country in the last 11 years or so. A move makes massive sense for him because a change of environment might help with some of what has been implied but he's literally won everything he has to win and he's not the sort of player that drives success and be a leader but can be a part of a good team and improve it when he is motivated. I dont know how much of that he'll have with United.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 02:21:16 pm »
I think that united will sign Saul next. It just almost sounds scripted in a way. They tried to get in on the Thiago deal but didn't get any juice from the player, but I suspect they'd want Saul badly enough to pay what Atletico wants and him whatever wages he asks for. Personally, I have never been thoroughly on board with Saul to us for some reason. He has all the skillsets you could ask for and a strong body of work, but to me he just doesn't feel like a Liverpool signing. It's a 100% irrational feeling, but its one of those where you picture someone in this team and it just feels off. I'd be more keen to see someone younger linked to us, and deeply hope its either Caqueret or Camavinga.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 02:26:05 pm »
Good thing they don't have a decent manager. Couldn't even fluke his way to a Europa League win
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5221 on: Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm
Sancho, Varane and say Saul would be a very good window for them.  Not quite enough to shift City and ourselves as title favourites but enough to make them very competitive and no longer the laughing stock they've been in recent years.  Could quite easily see them winning one of the 3 cups comps this season.  Throw enough shit to the wall and it sticks eventually.  And I don't really buy the "winning nothing while he's in charge".  Many examples of teams winning stuff in spite of the manager.  Di Matteo anyone?
They have enough quality to.win something for sure but it's still telling that they haven't yet but Mourinho and Van Gaal were able to with weaker squads.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 03:08:36 pm »
Just looked at their squad, which appears incredibly bloated on paper. Lots of expectations on them (again) to win something big, but I really don't see it.

And I've honestly never rated Varane. Ibou is a better signing considering the player profile, age, and money involved.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm
Sancho, Varane and say Saul would be a very good window for them.  Not quite enough to shift City and ourselves as title favourites but enough to make them very competitive and no longer the laughing stock they've been in recent years.  Could quite easily see them winning one of the 3 cups comps this season.  Throw enough shit to the wall and it sticks eventually.  And I don't really buy the "winning nothing while he's in charge".  Many examples of teams winning stuff in spite of the manager.  Di Matteo anyone?

Don't forget the Haaland and Martial swap. :P

BBC Gossip page
Quote
Manchester United are considering using France forward Anthony Martial, 25, in a swap deal to land Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Mundo Deportivo, via 90min)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5224 on: Yesterday at 03:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm
Sancho, Varane and say Saul would be a very good window for them.  Not quite enough to shift City and ourselves as title favourites but enough to make them very competitive and no longer the laughing stock they've been in recent years.  Could quite easily see them winning one of the 3 cups comps this season.  Throw enough shit to the wall and it sticks eventually.  And I don't really buy the "winning nothing while he's in charge".  Many examples of teams winning stuff in spite of the manager.  Di Matteo anyone?



That 2012 Chelsea team were packed with serial winners though.

Edit: And Torres.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5225 on: Yesterday at 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm
Sancho, Varane and say Saul would be a very good window for them.  Not quite enough to shift City and ourselves as title favourites but enough to make them very competitive and no longer the laughing stock they've been in recent years.  Could quite easily see them winning one of the 3 cups comps this season.  Throw enough shit to the wall and it sticks eventually.  And I don't really buy the "winning nothing while he's in charge".  Many examples of teams winning stuff in spite of the manager.  Di Matteo anyone?

That Chelsea squad had leaders on the pitch even if they didn't have a good manager. Terry, Lampard, Drogba, Cech were all in the squad (Terry was injured, but still). United dont have a leader on the pitch or off it. They are a collection of good players with no one able to take charge when the shit hits the fan.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5226 on: Yesterday at 04:54:57 pm »
Varane has declined IMO and has been a liability lately. Ramos carried that defense a lot of times in the past 2 years. His performance against City in the 2nd leg season before cost Madrid the tie.

He will be an improvement over Lindelof though, but he is not a leader type defender so they must hope Maguire and Varane can form a partnership.

Sancho has massive potential obviously and its disappointing that United got a free run at him. Rumors that Pogba will leave, if they can find a quality replacement like Saul they have had the best window out of all English clubs. Good thing they still have Ole at the wheel  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5227 on: Yesterday at 06:24:56 pm »
It all depends on the system being used and what's expected of the player.  Dias at ManC looks a world beater when he always has support and never has to defend on an island.  Madrid the last couple of years depended more and more on Ramos and Varane to be extremely active defensively to account for the attack and midfielders being older players that couldn't or wouldn't cover space any longer.  Either they cleaned up the play or the other team would score and most of the time they cleaned up the play.  To say Varane was a liability is something of a joke considering the circumstances where 99% of other CB's not named Ramos or VvD would look like garbage.

Anyway, it's an interesting conversation but probably only applicable to cups or CL assuming ManC signs Grealish/Kane.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5228 on: Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm »
Not to be sniffed at, that deal for Varane, although I shudder to think what his wages are.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5229 on: Yesterday at 08:16:41 pm »
Makes me smile how the English press always report deals to Manchester United as fee plus add-ons. While for other clubs (i.e Liverpool) its the whole fee including add ons.

An ultimately unimportant point, but really always very apparent how transfer news is reported for one club differently to others.   
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5230 on: Yesterday at 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:16:41 pm
Makes me smile how the English press always report deals to Manchester United as fee plus add-ons. While for other clubs (i.e Liverpool) its the whole fee including add ons.

An ultimately unimportant point, but really always very apparent how transfer news is reported for one club differently to others.
Propaganda innit?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5231 on: Yesterday at 08:54:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm
Not to be sniffed at, that deal for Varane, although I shudder to think what his wages are.

He only had 1 year left on his RM contract so supposedly it's less than his current contract but more than what RM were offering for a renewal.  I think the more interesting thing is with the market as it is do you take a cut price on a player who is running out their contract which could then effect the market for other players or do you just let them run out their contract?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5232 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm »
Varane is on £12m net per year. Utd wage bill must be huge now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5233 on: Yesterday at 09:20:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm
Varane is on £12m net per year. Utd wage bill must be huge now.

£250k a week? He's one of the lower earners there if that's the case. Surprised it's more than £300k plus knowing them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5234 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm »
Net. Thats 500k gross.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5235 on: Yesterday at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm
Net. Thats 500k gross.

Oh OK, now thats more their style! Phil Jones is on over £100k a week and hes still got a few years left on his contract  :lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5236 on: Today at 12:14:21 am »
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Varane Transfer:

 £42m Transfer fee
 £102m Wages over 5 years
 £10m signing on fee

Total Cost: £154m

Not looking so cheap now is it?</p>&mdash; TheAlbanianGunner© (@TheAlbGunner) July 26, 2021 <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Can't attest to the accuracy of the above, but shouldn't be too far off. 250k Net means 400k pre tax approximately. Although I do believe that 400k is maximum and there would be some component of performance related bonuses in that amount. Regardless, that's a pretty big outlay.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5237 on: Today at 02:22:46 am »
250k pw for a player like Varane is about right I'd say.

Its a good deal unfortunately no matter how you slice it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5238 on: Today at 03:05:37 am »
Already put their spending over 110mil and over 500,000 week extra wages plus probably a midfielder coming in as well.  You can debate what level they are but they are going all out trying to improve the squad and the first two signings definitely do that.  Having Varanes pace to cover Maguire should help and Sancho has the potential to be their best attacker.  Even just having a quality starter and being able to bring Greenwood or Martial off the bench will help them.  I'm a bit surprised Chelsea and City haven't started making their moves yet.
