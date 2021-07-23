« previous next »
July 23, 2021, 02:36:01 pm
July 23, 2021, 02:54:15 pm
July 23, 2021, 05:04:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 23, 2021, 02:26:36 pm
My main worry with Man Utd this summer was them getting a competent and established striker and defensive midfielder, the two weakest positions on their squad. So far, they haven't addressed either of them, so nothing to worry about ...

Their weakest position is the fukin idiot picking the team each week.  Long may it continue!
July 23, 2021, 06:53:59 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on July 23, 2021, 01:15:56 pm
Shit! Sancho has signed for Man Utd.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57827831

Didn't see that coming.

The worst thing about Man Utd signing a player, any player, are the puff pieces surrounding them. There's obviously one about this transfer but I've see similar ones for the likes of Ighalo and Bebe.
July 23, 2021, 07:57:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 23, 2021, 06:53:59 pm
The worst thing about Man Utd signing a player, any player, are the puff pieces surrounding them. There's obviously one about this transfer but I've see similar ones for the likes of Ighalo and Bebe.

Disneyland Salford.
July 23, 2021, 10:11:03 pm
Quote from: Peabee on July 23, 2021, 07:57:20 pm
Disneyland Salford.

Ha ha, there's a piece in the Guardian unwittingly calling them exactly that.
Yesterday at 07:14:57 am
Quote from: Peabee on July 23, 2021, 07:57:20 pm
Disneyland Salford.
That epithet will follow Woodward to his grave. Imagine pitching the club to Klopp so incompetently.
Yesterday at 09:27:55 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:14:57 am
That epithet will follow Woodward to his grave. Imagine pitching the club to Klopp so incompetently.

Woodward should have done his research


Yesterday at 05:48:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 23, 2021, 06:53:59 pm
The worst thing about Man Utd signing a player, any player, are the puff pieces surrounding them. There's obviously one about this transfer but I've see similar ones for the likes of Ighalo and Bebe.

I enjoy the blockbuster esque reveals when they turn out shite. See the Sanchez video which is now hilarious in retrospect.
Yesterday at 08:53:59 pm
Sancho's a brilliant player but I still dont get why they chose to spend so high in a position that isnt their biggest issue right now. They have greenwood, rashford and martial and james for the wide positions and only Cavani to play in the middle. Rashford signing means they'll play one of those centrally and I am just not sure if that gets the best out of them. They could have gotten more value out of getting a defensive midfielder or a number 9. Sancho us great, but he is a marginal improvement on their starting eleven when they have so many other positions that onviously need upgrades.
Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:53:59 pm
Sancho's a brilliant player but I still dont get why they chose to spend so high in a position that isnt their biggest issue right now. They have greenwood, rashford and martial and james for the wide positions and only Cavani to play in the middle. Rashford signing means they'll play one of those centrally and I am just not sure if that gets the best out of them. They could have gotten more value out of getting a defensive midfielder or a number 9. Sancho us great, but he is a marginal improvement on their starting eleven when they have so many other positions that onviously need upgrades.

They have money to spend and are signing players in other position as well. If you have the ability to do that then you dont say no to Sancho. He is much better than any attacker they have.
Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
They have money to spend and are signing players in other position as well. If you have the ability to do that then you dont say no to Sancho. He is much better than any attacker they have.

Are they? So far, they have only signed Sancho. Talented player, but he doesn't solve their striker, defensive midfielder and central defender problem ...
Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Denis Zakaria (contract til 2022, NO release clause) & his agents pushing for a transfer. @borussia Sport director Max Eberl: Denis has made it clear to us that he want to make a change this summer. The 24-y-o Swiss midfielder wants to play in the Premier League.

Source: @SPORT1
Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
Are they? So far, they have only signed Sancho. Talented player, but he doesn't solve their striker, defensive midfielder and central defender problem ...

Shall we wait till day after the transfer window closes to make any more comments about transfers then Mac?  ;D 

I dont think its unreasonable to suggest being that they are clearly after at least 2 more players, and it is no secret who those 2 are, that they are indeed in the process of filling other gaps in their squad.

And yes, as KH says, they have the money, he wanted to go back to the prem, so why wouldnt they.
Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm
Shall we wait till day after the transfer window closes to make any more comments about transfers then Mac?  ;D 

I dont think its unreasonable to suggest being that they are clearly after at least 2 more players, and it is no secret who those 2 are, that they are indeed in the process of filling other gaps in their squad.

And yes, as KH says, they have the money, he wanted to go back to the prem, so why wouldnt they.

Who besides Varane are they after?
Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm
Shall we wait till day after the transfer window closes to make any more comments about transfers then Mac?  ;D 

I dont think its unreasonable to suggest being that they are clearly after at least 2 more players, and it is no secret who those 2 are, that they are indeed in the process of filling other gaps in their squad.

And yes, as KH says, they have the money, he wanted to go back to the prem, so why wouldnt they.

Well, based on the same reports, we are signing Saul and Vlahovic this summer, plus Mbappe and Kessie on the free next summer, so we don't have to worry about Man Utd at all ...
Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
Who besides Varane are they after?

Trippier

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm
Well, based on the same reports, we are signing Saul and Vlahovic this summer, plus Mbappe and Kessie on the free next summer, so we don't have to worry about Man Utd at all ...

good grief Mac  ;D  Its a transfer thread, its a laugh, a place to speculate and chat and post gossip. Stop taking it so seriously.

This is the NON Liverpool thread - so well, guess what - people will talk about other teams. No one is worrying, no one is taking every rumour as truth.  If you dont want to join in, thats fine.
Today at 12:31:28 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm
good grief Mac  ;D  Its a transfer thread, its a laugh, a place to speculate and chat and post gossip. Stop taking it so seriously.

This is the NON Liverpool thread - so well, guess what - people will talk about other teams. No one is worrying, no one is taking every rumour as truth.  If you dont want to join in, thats fine.

This is also the place where some posters love to moan about other clubs imaginary signings. Sometimes, I like to remind them that these are not real signings  ;)
Today at 08:12:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:31:28 am
This is also the place where some posters love to moan about other clubs imahinary signings. Sometimes, I like to remind them that these are not realistic signings  ;)

Or .....some people are suggesting that Martial and James are a good reason not to sign Sancho which is hilarious and others are pointing out how ridiculous a position this is. We all know you hate Sancho for some reason, maybe he slept with your daughter/niece/sister I don't know but your irrational dismissal of one the worlds best young attacking players is just bizarre, but we have all heard it from you so you don't have to repeat it ad nauseum on every fucking page
Today at 08:21:44 am
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 08:12:59 am
Or .....some people are suggesting that Martial and James are a good reason not to sign Sancho which is hilarious and others are pointing out how ridiculous a position this is. We all know you hate Sancho for some reason, maybe he slept with your daughter/niece/sister I don't know but your irrational dismissal of one the worlds best young attacking players is just bizarre, but we have all heard it from you so you don't have to repeat it ad nauseum on every fucking page

I am not talking about Sancho here, you are. I am talking about the fact that Man Utd still have the 34-year-old Cavani as their starting striker, Fred and McTominay as their starting midfielders, and Maguire and Lindelof as their starting central defenders. In such a situation, a minor upgrade over Rashford and Greenwood is hardly something to worry about ...
Today at 08:53:11 am
Joachim Andersen is set to select Crystal Palace from many options as next club. The agreement is close to be completed on a permanent deal - talks progressing.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1419110396179492869?
Today at 09:41:30 am
Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld closes in on £13m transfer to Qatar as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo aims to revamp defence.

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1418850431321657351?
Today at 10:38:00 am
Chelsea are being suspiciously quiet so far
Today at 10:57:22 am
£13m for this version of Toby Alderweireld is astonishingly good work from Tottenham.
Today at 11:08:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
Are they? So far, they have only signed Sancho. Talented player, but he doesn't solve their striker, defensive midfielder and central defender problem ...

Dont forget my most pleasing signing for them

Manchester United have put their faith in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by handing him a new three-year contract.
Today at 12:02:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:30 am
Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld closes in on £13m transfer to Qatar as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo aims to revamp defence.

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1418850431321657351?

Sportswashing for the upcoming World Cup. There'll be more of these in the next few months.
Today at 12:11:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:02:58 pm
Sportswashing for the upcoming World Cup. There'll be more of these in the next few months.
I know the answer already (money) but I'm all for the World Cup being hosted in the Arab world, but why not an established part of the Arab world within the sport?, a few of the North African countries for instance?, with a far more storied history within the sport?, it's just so transparently corrupt
Today at 12:14:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:30 am
Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld closes in on £13m transfer to Qatar as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo aims to revamp defence.

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1418850431321657351?

So much for wanting to play for Antwerp
Today at 12:25:50 pm
Today at 03:38:27 pm
Means fuck all, we are interested in and track hundreds of players. Unless we contacted Malens club and agent for a move this summer its a non story. We will probably remain interested and track his progress at Dortmund.
Today at 04:17:38 pm
Done deal and here-we-go, confirmed. Joachim Andersen joins Crystal Palace on a permanent deal from OL. Contract until 2026.

Paperworks to be signed soon.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1419310826872258568?
Today at 04:27:52 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 03:38:27 pm
Means fuck all, we are interested in and track hundreds of players. Unless we contacted Malens club and agent for a move this summer its a non story. We will probably remain interested and track his progress at Dortmund.
This isn't the Liverpool transfer forum, mate.  I was just posting that he's moved.  Couldn't give a shit whether we were genuinely interested.
Today at 04:30:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:17:38 pm
Done deal and here-we-go, confirmed. Joachim Andersen joins Crystal Palace on a permanent deal from OL. Contract until 2026.

Paperworks to be signed soon.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1419310826872258568?

Some decent business by Palace thus far.
