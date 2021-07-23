Sancho's a brilliant player but I still dont get why they chose to spend so high in a position that isnt their biggest issue right now. They have greenwood, rashford and martial and james for the wide positions and only Cavani to play in the middle. Rashford signing means they'll play one of those centrally and I am just not sure if that gets the best out of them. They could have gotten more value out of getting a defensive midfielder or a number 9. Sancho us great, but he is a marginal improvement on their starting eleven when they have so many other positions that onviously need upgrades.