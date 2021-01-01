« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 386877 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,340
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 12:34:22 am »

Arsenal are trying to sign Doku, would be a great signing for them if they can pull it off
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 12:51:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:50 am
Man Utd have submitted a contract offer to Leon Goretzka for the end of the season, according to Sport Bild. His current Bayern Munich contract expires in 2022 and he has history running down his Schalke contract to join Bayern.
Wed be all over that next summer surely youd think. We were previously his plan B if Bayern fell through.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 06:44:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:50 am
Man Utd have submitted a contract offer to Leon Goretzka for the end of the season, according to Sport Bild. His current Bayern Munich contract expires in 2022 and he has history running down his Schalke contract to join Bayern.

They can do that already? Thought they had to wait until the last six months?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 08:08:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:34:22 am
Arsenal are trying to sign Doku, would be a great signing for them if they can pull it off

Yes! Get in!

Who ?
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 09:05:45 am »
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,697
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 09:55:58 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:44:19 am
They can do that already? Thought they had to wait until the last six months?

You do.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 