« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 378810 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
We did it 2 years running...

I mean if you want to bring up underlying numbers to question a short run of form then sure, but not 2 seasons.

Then what happened last season? It caught up with us. Huddersfield did it for a season in the premier league but you cannot dodge the bullet forever. Anyway, were a good side but I stand by my statement that its idiotic to expect us to finish 20 points clear of Man United when theres absolutely nothing to suggest theyve got worse and well get that much better.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:05:43 pm
Considering we massively overperformed in underlying metrics when we were that good (we won an absurd number of games by a single goal) I cannot see how we have maintained that kind of level when our squad have been ill, injured or just simply not been as good since then.

We won a number of games by a single goal because we had fantastic game management drilled into us by the best manager in the world, and the best defense and goalkeeper in world football to do so.

I cannot say how good or not Van Dijk and Gomez are going to be as a defensive unit, or Konate, after the injury/new signing. But the last evidence I have is they were good enough. Ali is still the best in the world.

Midfield is still class, with even more class in Thiago finding his feet, and likely a further purchase to replace Gini.

Attack is maybe the area that's a bit wobbly, but Mo is still world class, Jota is looking very good, Mane and Firmino may  get form again, and we are again apparently looking for an attacker.

I'd say it about as much guesswork to say they do return to previous form as it is to say they won't. To write us off from being as good as we were before out of hand is a little pessimistic I feel
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,231
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm
Then what happened last season? It caught up with us. Huddersfield did it for a season in the premier league but you cannot dodge the bullet forever.

Have you got anything at all factual to back up the injuries we sustained were down to "it catching up with us"?

Quote
Anyway, were a good side but I stand by my statement that its idiotic to expect us to finish 20 points clear of Man United when theres absolutely nothing to suggest theyve got worse and well get that much better.

That much I agree with.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
Have you got anything at all factual to back up the injuries we sustained were down to "it catching up with us"?

That much I agree with.

Our expected points last season was 8 lower than when we achieved 99 the season before, thats what I mean by it catching up with us. You cannot continue outperforming your metrics the way we had for 2 seasons prior forever.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,231
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 08:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm
Our expected points last season was 8 lower than when we achieved 97 the season before, thats what I mean by it catching up with us. You cannot continue outperforming your metrics the way we had for 2 seasons prior forever.

And again, you can't point to over performing "metrics" when that has been sustained for 2 years. At some point you have to look at the metrics and question if they're correct.

Sure, over a smaller period of time, but not 2 entire seasons.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 08:33:47 pm »
Meh Im with Peter on this, theyre nowt remotely special. They got 74 points with an insane amount of luck and decisions.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,256
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm
It was meant to be negative, the other side to the post I was replying to. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Thing is, we don't know how effective the players coming back from injury are going to be, or whether the likes of Tsmikas and Minamino will step up or how much of a difference full crowds will make. It could go either way, which is why it feels too early to make definitive statements about next season.

But if everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't, it makes a difference after a while, regardless of who the manager is. It's not like we're the only team in the league with a stats department.

We've bought a 21 year old centre back (why is he fourth choice when he could realistically be Van Dijk's partner?) who has reduced the average age of our squad, something else which people were complaining about. Why wouldn't Jones be able to step? One of things people are complaining about i.e. 'everyone around you is buying top players', like Jadon Sancho, who left Man City to get opportunities so why when we give opportunities to our young players, is it a bad thing? Not to mention the biggest thing you've ignored of 'everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't' when we've actually signed someone for the first team and Man Utd have yet to and of course, there's still ages left of the transfer window.

You're right in it's to early to make any definitive statements (heck, even the day the before the season kicks off is far too early) but it's equally too early and unrealistic and untrue to complain of everyone except us buying top players and the club being complacent when there's nothing to suggest that that's the case.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
We've bought a 21 year old centre back (why is he fourth choice when he could realistically be Van Dijk's partner?) who has reduced the average age of our squad, something else which people were complaining about. Why wouldn't Jones be able to step? One of things people are complaining about i.e. 'everyone around you is buying top players', like Jadon Sancho, who left Man City to get opportunities so why when we give opportunities to our young players, is it a bad thing? Not to mention the biggest thing you've ignored of 'everyone around you is buying top players and you aren't' when we've actually signed someone for the first team and Man Utd have yet to and of course, there's still ages left of the transfer window.

You're right in it's to early to make any definitive statements (heck, even the day the before the season kicks off is far too early) but it's equally too early and unrealistic and untrue to complain of everyone except us buying top players and the club being complacent when there's nothing to suggest that that's the case.

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,256
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm »
This takes me back to the 19/20 prediction thread where the common theme was that we would finish 2nd at best, likely to be in the mix for a top 4 battle.

People very quick to write off our title winning season but can't seem to find anything to write off about last season. Weird stuff.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,598
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 12:41:05 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:33:47 pm
Meh Im with Peter on this, theyre nowt remotely special. They got 74 points with an insane amount of luck and decisions.

And we finished 5 points behind them despite our injuries, inexperience at the back and having the worst run of results at Anfield in the history of the club.

I'm still baffled by how some people discredit what we've achieved in 18-20. I mean City for all their resources and players, couldn't sustain multiple years with 90 plus points.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 12:50:07 am »
We have a wicked good team and God willing that stadium back full, look out.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,727
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 12:52:55 am »
All I'll say is there have been people flapping it over Man Utd every manager since Fergie. They have literally disappointed every season. I'm pretty confident we'll finish above them next season.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,598
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 12:54:27 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:50:07 am
We have a wicked good team and God willing that stadium back full, look out.

If we can avoid major injuries, I expect us to challenge City fully.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,727
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 12:56:40 am »
A Shaw Varane Maguire Tripper/Wan Bissaka defence is still level below ours to be honest

Hopefully Van Dijk level won't have dropped too much and no one is touching that Trent and Robbo combo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 