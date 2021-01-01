The sheer quantity of good players will mean that Man Utd will struggle to finish outside the top four. Based on players they should be looking higher, at a title challenge. But then we have to factor in the clown at the helm.
Klopp, Guardiola, Tuchel
their teams will all be ahead of Man Utd this coming season, no problem.
In a fluky one-off covid season, Man Utd finished second, but we all know the score. Lampard at Chelsea and unprecedented injuries at Liverpool meant Man Utd had a free run to a glorious but distant runner up spot. How the mighty have fallen if thats now a trophy for them!
This coming season I see three teams close together, then a gap, then Man Utd.