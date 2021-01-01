Varane is a good player, but Im not certain he improves Utd much. Their defense was already good, and he is a weird fit for Oles system. I recall Utd only counter attacking last season, both home and away, largely bypassing building possession from the back. Im not certain Ole will get the best of Varane if the CBs arent playing a high line or passing through the lines. I hope he costs them a fucking fortune. It will be funny when they concede two fewer goals but still finish behind us and City.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Sancho at £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week is definitely not good value for money. He hasn't proven anything yet. Varane at £52 million + £210,000 per week is also not good value for money, considering his decline in recent years ...
So they were paying 40M for Varane, then it became 50 and now Real asking 60?
Real Madrid's asking price for Varane was 70 million, but the latest reports from Spain suggest that they would accept 60 million. The same reports suggest that he has already agreed a 5-year contract at 240,000 per week ...
Top proven to players cost money. Who knew?
Varane is an upgrade on the likes of Lindelof, Bailey etc even if people think he has declined. I still think we have a better squad than theirs and will finish above them but if anyone seriously doesn't think Sancho and Varane improve utd then they are just being bitter clowns. Period. Just be real and call a spade a spade.
Completely agree, they have signed two top players and are showing tremendous ambition.A good defensive mf and they will be in the mix.
