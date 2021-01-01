« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 376964 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 07:58:04 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:59:58 am
Varane is a good player, but Im not certain he improves Utd much. Their defense was already good, and he is a weird fit for Oles system. I recall Utd only counter attacking last season, both home and away, largely bypassing building possession from the back. Im not certain Ole will get the best of Varane if the CBs arent playing a high line or passing through the lines. I hope he costs them a fucking fortune. It will be funny when they concede two fewer goals but still finish behind us and City.

Not sure about that. They conceded more than us last season, despite all our defensive woes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 08:28:26 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:59:58 am
Varane is a good player, but Im not certain he improves Utd much. Their defense was already good, and he is a weird fit for Oles system. I recall Utd only counter attacking last season, both home and away, largely bypassing building possession from the back. Im not certain Ole will get the best of Varane if the CBs arent playing a high line or passing through the lines. I hope he costs them a fucking fortune. It will be funny when they concede two fewer goals but still finish behind us and City.

Haven't seen Varane play much recently but surely he's still a big improvement on Lindelöf who i think is a pretty poor defender.

They'd still need a new midfield,an elite striker in his prime and a new manager to be consistant threat though imo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 08:34:54 am »
they are good signings, let's be objective about it and not be mac red. Sancho is a great signing, Varane is a significant upgrade on Lindelof. However Ole is still manager,
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 08:43:19 am »
Doesn't he only have a year left on his contract? Given no one else at a decent level is going to want him, if they're smart they give him this season and then go for a better manager with an easy excuse
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 08:45:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:51:03 am
Sancho at £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week is definitely not good value for money. He hasn't proven anything yet. Varane at £52 million + £210,000 per week is also not good value for money, considering his decline in recent years ...

you might not think its value for money but they are rich enough to absorb over paying, it wont have an effect on future spending
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »
So they were paying 40M for Varane, then it became 50 and now Real asking 60?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 10:41:09 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57873034

If Arsenal.... Fucking Arsenal can spunk 50 million on Ben White.... Well, I just don't know. 50 million. Wow.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 10:48:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:02:34 am
So they were paying 40M for Varane, then it became 50 and now Real asking 60?

Real Madrid's asking price for Varane was 70 million, but the latest reports from Spain suggest that they would accept 60 million. The same reports suggest that he has already agreed a 5-year contract at 240,000 per week ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 11:08:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:48:03 am
Real Madrid's asking price for Varane was 70 million, but the latest reports from Spain suggest that they would accept 60 million. The same reports suggest that he has already agreed a 5-year contract at 240,000 per week ...

Top proven to players cost money. Who knew?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 11:30:49 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:08:44 am
Top proven to players cost money. Who knew?

To be perfectly honest, I am much happier for us signing a top prospect like Konate for reasonable money, than Man Utd spending top money on a declining Varane. Of course, even at his present level, Varane is a very good player, and would have probably looked good next to Van Dijk, but for the money spent, I think that we did much better than Man Utd ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano
Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth to Everton, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. Medicals completed today and contract set to be signed in the next hours. #EFC #transfers Begovic will join Everton on a free transfer and personal terms are agreed until June 2023.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm »
Varane is an upgrade on the likes of Lindelof, Bailey etc even if people think he has declined. I still think we have a better squad than theirs and will finish above them but if anyone seriously doesn't think Sancho and Varane improve utd then they are just being bitter clowns. Period. Just be real and call a spade a spade.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 12:37:18 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:29:09 pm
Varane is an upgrade on the likes of Lindelof, Bailey etc even if people think he has declined. I still think we have a better squad than theirs and will finish above them but if anyone seriously doesn't think Sancho and Varane improve utd then they are just being bitter clowns. Period. Just be real and call a spade a spade.

 Completely agree, they have signed two top players and are showing tremendous ambition.
A good defensive mf and they will be in the mix.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:29:09 pm
Varane is an upgrade on the likes of Lindelof, Bailey etc even if people think he has declined. I still think we have a better squad than theirs and will finish above them but if anyone seriously doesn't think Sancho and Varane improve utd then they are just being bitter clowns. Period. Just be real and call a spade a spade.

Actually, I'd probably call it a big tool.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:37:18 pm
Completely agree, they have signed two top players and are showing tremendous ambition.
A good defensive mf and they will be in the mix.

Not with Oleh in charge they won't. They won't get near City, and if we're back without injuries/on form they won't get near us.

They'll fight for 3rd with Chelsea though.
