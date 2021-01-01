« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 11:03:50 pm
rhysd

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
Are United really going to get Varane?
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Raphael Varane is getting closer to Manchester United. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2026 (12M/year). Red Devils have offered 50M to Real Madrid. Florentino Perez ask 60M to sell the french centre-back. MUFC confident to finalize the deal.

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1416159430803140609?
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 pm
Good to see some money flowing.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:25:42 pm
Good to see some money flowing.

Even better that Man Utd are spending it poorly ...
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
I don't think you can call Varane a poor signing. Big upgrade on Lindelof.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
I don't think you can call Varane a poor signing. Big upgrade on Lindelof.

I always liked Varane, but he's been on a decline for a few years. I don't see Ole as the manager to turn that around. It is huge money for a player of that age and on that form ...
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4847 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:38:29 pm
I always liked Varane, but he's been on a decline for a few years. I don't see Ole as the manager to turn that around. It is huge money for a player of that age and on that form ...

He's not the player he was I agree, but a change of scenery can sometimes change that for players. Even if he plays at the level he has the last couple of seasons, though, he's still a better defender than Lindelof.

Him and Sancho significantly improves their first XI on paper, unfortunately.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4848 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
He's not the player he was I agree, but a change of scenery can sometimes change that for players. Even if he plays at the level he has the last couple of seasons, though, he's still a better defender than Lindelof.

Him and Sancho significantly improves their first XI on paper, unfortunately.

Man Utd have turned into a talent graveyard in recent years. They don't seem to have a plan in place, and Sancho and Varane seem to be the same type of signings they've been making since Ferguson retired. Nothing to worry about ...
Lastrador

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4849 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
United should offer 30m. and wait till some audios from Perez surface calling Varane a subnormal twat, whos girlfriend got stuffed by the entire club squad and staff. That should drive his price down.
Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4850 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
He's not the player he was I agree, but a change of scenery can sometimes change that for players. Even if he plays at the level he has the last couple of seasons, though, he's still a better defender than Lindelof.

Him and Sancho significantly improves their first XI on paper, unfortunately.

135m approx on the two players in total. Utd just throw money around.

Yes, the two signings improves them but Utd are suckers for the shirt names.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4851 on: Today at 12:23:13 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
He's not the player he was I agree, but a change of scenery can sometimes change that for players. Even if he plays at the level he has the last couple of seasons, though, he's still a better defender than Lindelof.

Him and Sancho significantly improves their first XI on paper, unfortunately.

Hes a great fit for them - they were desperate for some pace at CB

Youre right theyve filled 2 of their 3 big weaknesses with top quality players
HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4852 on: Today at 12:26:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:23:13 am
Hes a great fit for them - they were desperate for some pace at CB

Youre right theyve filled 2 of their 3 big weaknesses with top quality players

Think theyre trying to get Trippier too whos much better than Wan Bissaka going forwards. If they can get a holding midfielder to top this all off then have to say they would have had a great window. The only saving grace is that their manager is shite so while hes still there they wont be competing for the big trophies.
Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4853 on: Today at 12:27:38 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:26:05 am
Think theyre trying to get Trippier too whos much better than Wan Bissaka going forwards. If they can get a holding midfielder to top this all off then have to say they would have had a great window. The only saving grace is that their manager is shite so while hes still there they wont be competing for the big trophies.

Wow that would be about 200m+ spend.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4854 on: Today at 12:28:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:23:13 am
Hes a great fit for them - they were desperate for some pace at CB

Youre right theyve filled 2 of their 3 big weaknesses with top quality players

They are just a bunch of expensive players with no real system. They don't represent a threat to LFC and Man City ...
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4855 on: Today at 12:45:21 am
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm
135m approx on the two players in total. Utd just throw money around.


Sanchos one of the better value signings in recent years among the big clubs
And if they get Varane for 40 million that's value too... they're getting an elite CB for the same as Nathan Ake and less than Ben White!

Just because the numbers are big doesn't mean it isn't value
They've definitely over paid on a number of occasions in previous windows but they're not here
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4856 on: Today at 12:51:03 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:45:21 am
Sanchos one of the best value signings in recent years among the big clubs
And if they get Varane for 40 million that's value too... they're getting an elite CB for the same as Nathan Ake and less than Ben White!

Just because the numbers are big doesn't mean it isn't value
They've definitely over paid on a number of occasions in previous windows but they're not here

Sancho at £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week is definitely not good value for money. He hasn't proven anything yet. Varane at £52 million + £210,000 per week is also not good value for money, considering his decline in recent years ...
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4857 on: Today at 12:54:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:51:03 am
Sancho at £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week is definitely not good value for money. He hasn't proven anything yet. Varane at £52 million + £210,000 per week is also not good value for money, considering his decline in recent years ...

You're wrong about Sancho but thanks for playing.

As for Varane.... What decline? What's he declined at. ..specifically?
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4858 on: Today at 01:03:44 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:54:02 am
You're wrong about Sancho but thanks for playing.

I can't be wrong about something that hasn't been proven yet. Man Utd have paid an absolute fortune on potential there. For all that we know, it might turn out to be one of the worst transfers ever ...

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:54:02 am
As for Varane.... What decline? What's he declined at. ..specifically?

He has declined at every aspect of his game. His performances since Kiev have been steadily declining. I thought that he has hit the bottom at the recent Euros, but hopefully not ...
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4859 on: Today at 01:14:09 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:03:44 am
I can't be wrong about something that hasn't been proven yet. Man Utd have paid an absolute fortune on potential there. For all that we know, it might turn out to be one of the worst transfers ever ...

He has declined at every aspect of his game. His performances since Kiev have been steadily declining. I thought that he has hit the bottom at the recent Euros, but hopefully not ...

And yet you just said Konate must be amazing because a top club bought him.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4860 on: Today at 01:18:54 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:14:09 am
And yet you just said Konate must be amazing because a top club bought him.

We didn't spend £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week on Konate. He is much less of a gamble than Sancho ...
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4861 on: Today at 01:23:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:18:54 am
We didn't spend £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week on Konate. He is much less of a gamble than Sancho ...

You said Sancho was potential and yet he has been putting up amazing numbers for a few years in a league where Konate also played and has hardly been a regular.

If you are going to label Sancho potential then what exactly is Konate? Yet you are of course fully sure of how amazing Konate is.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4862 on: Today at 01:25:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:18:54 am
We didn't spend £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week on Konate. He is much less of a gamble than Sancho ...

Gamble? The kid's quality and was born in the year 2000. The opposite of a gamble.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4863 on: Today at 01:27:37 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:23:23 am
You said Sancho was potential and yet he has been putting up amazing numbers for a few years in a league where Konate also played and has hardly been a regular.

If you are going to label Sancho potential then what exactly is Konate? Yet you are of course fully sure of how amazing Konate is.

Both Konate and Sancho are potential. Sancho is 3 times more expensive, in terms of transfer fee and wages. It is pretty obvious why Sancho is a much bigger gamble, despite his numbers against the weaker Bundesliga clubs beeing pretty good ...
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4864 on: Today at 01:30:57 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:25:14 am
Gamble? The kid's quality and was born in the year 2000. The opposite of a gamble.

He is yet to prove that quality at the top level, and he is already among the top 3 best paid players in the Premier League. Of course he is a gamble ...
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4865 on: Today at 01:31:42 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:27:37 am
Both Konate and Sancho are potential. Sancho is 3 times more expensive, in terms of transfer fee and wages. It is pretty obvious why Sancho is a much bigger gamble, despite his numbers against the weaker Bundesliga clubs beeing pretty good ...

Sancho has more goals and assists than Konate has starts. All due respect, you're talking out of your arse as usual. And trust me, I really wish you weren't here, as I'd love nothing more than the Mancs to be buying a dud.

Hopefully they misuse him as a chalk on boots winger, which is more likely to be the case if they don't sign Trippier.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4866 on: Today at 01:32:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:30:57 am
He is yet to prove that quality at the top level,


This is factually incorrect so Id probs stop posting it as its hurting peoples eyes
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4867 on: Today at 01:36:51 am
I actually watch a lot of Dortmund games, and I know how and against what teams Sancho collects his good numbers. Certainly a talented player, but light years away from a £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week player. You will have the chance to see it for yourselves next season ...
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4868 on: Today at 01:42:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:36:51 am
I actually watch a lot of Dortmund games, and I know how and against what teams Sancho collects his good numbers. Certainly a talented player, but light years away from a £75 million + agent fee + £350,000 per week player. You will have the chance to see it for yourselves next season ...

I agree those wages are massively inflated but that's United for you.

Thing with Sancho is he's pretty good both in transition and in tight spaces ... so while his numbers will naturally drop in a superior league, I do think he'll ultimately be a success, whether it takes a bit of time or not.

They'd be better off using him off the left at times to mix it up but fingers crossed they predominantly use Rashford there as he's a Europa League level player in reality
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4869 on: Today at 01:42:32 am
This again? Fucks sake.

You aren't convincing a single person that Sancho's a bad signing, about 50 posts in. You seem to be doing it repeatedly to convince yourself by rote, using some kind of pavlovian conditioning.

Please do us a favour and buy yourself a chalkboard and get writing this stuff repeatedly there bart simpson style. Suits everyone
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4870 on: Today at 01:54:21 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:42:15 am
I agree those wages are massively inflated but that's United for you.

Thing with Sancho is he's pretty good both in transition and in tight spaces ... so while his numbers will naturally drop in a superior league, I do think he'll ultimately be a success, whether it takes a bit of time or not.

They'd be better off using him predominantly off the left though imo but fingers crossed they keep using Rashford there as he's a Europa League level player in reality

Champions League: 0.24 gpg / 0.29 apg
Bundesliga: 0.37 gpg / 0.49 apg
DFB-Pokal: 0.55 gpg / 0.55 apg

Like I said, obviously a talented player, but still unproven at the very top level. I know that people like the idea of what he might become, but at the moment, he is just a very expensive gamble. I would have been much more worried had Man Utd spent that fortune on a proper and proven striker ...
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4871 on: Today at 01:58:35 am
Seriously why do people continue to engage in this  :butt
B0151?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4872 on: Today at 02:05:59 am
Hey I mean it's interesting to see what will happen. No transfer is a sure thing. I'm not comparing players or their level but Werner was seen pretty much as a sure thing and scored 6 goals last season. I'm sure he'll do better this season but recent history has shown me not to get too scared at United signings
