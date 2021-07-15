« previous next »
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Spurs rivalling Arsenal for Houssem Aouar, says Julian Laurens.

Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:06:07 pm
Said before and been disagreed with but Arsenal are kind of like us around the time FSG took over. Abarham's ok I think but for a team like where Arsenal want to get to, I'm not sure. Although Lacazette has done ok but won't get better and Aubameyang looked like it was doing an Ozil after he got his new contract so they probably do need a striker.

Ramsdale is the odd one, they could be after 99% of all keepers playing professional football and they'd be a better signing.

We are signing Rammsdale , Abrahams, Ben white, Ruben Neves, Aouar, Bissouma, Odegaard again, Lokonga, James Maddison , Locatteli , and some goalie called Neto . Therell be a few more before the season starts.
In the end itll be the same team as last season.
Bobinhood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level. 
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.
He's a bottom feeding scumcunt, he needs removed from the sport, with all the other agents, contracts should be handled by the player, accompanied by a solicitor to check it over, wankers the lot of them.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.

There is a desperate need for regulation with regards to intermediaries. By current trend a transfer is an invitation for a players agent and his family to all come and get a slice of the money even though most of them contribute to nothing. This cant be sustainable.
Simplexity

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4805 on: Today at 12:25:40 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.

I really don't understand the point of Raiola from a Haaland perspective. Surely everyone knows about this bloke by now? What exactly is Raiola purpose other than throwing chairs around in meetings?
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4806 on: Today at 12:51:03 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.

If its only Arsenal and Spurs going for him, there may be a reason for that?

I have no clue, not sure Ive ever seen him play. But top players usually have a CL team after them.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4807 on: Today at 01:31:06 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Spurs rivalling Arsenal for Houssem Aouar, says Julian Laurens.

I honestly don't know why we aren't in for him at the rumored price.  He'd be misfit at Spurs considering Lo Celso and Ndombele are already there and I'm assuming they'll try to re-integrate Dele but at this price there's nothing wrong with just adding good players and figuring it out later.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4808 on: Today at 04:26:23 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Annoys me this but maybe he is just not a Klopp type of player, probably couldn't fit into our midfield 3 and would only work if we went 4-2-3-1.

Yeah. I like Aouar, despite having a poor past season. I just dont see him fitting into our system, especially with his skillset seemingly similar to Naby and Ox, who've both had their difficulties in nailing down a spot. If Lyon is in difficulty, i really wish we'd try to get Maxence Caqueret though. That lad will be world class and I hope he does so in our shirt. He is far more in line with what we want from our midfielders and the only problem would be that Lyon probably want to keep him for a couple more season to maximize his value before selling.
rocco

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4809 on: Today at 08:04:14 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level. 

Also looking for a percentage of the sale price if they sell him on to another club
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4810 on: Today at 08:08:20 am
Ryan Bertrand - Brendan Rodgers has finally got his man.

rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4811 on: Today at 08:42:43 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level. 
Yet elite level players still queue up to acquire his representation. Why is that do you think?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4812 on: Today at 08:44:37 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:08:20 am
Ryan Bertrand - Brendan Rodgers has finally got his man.
He'll be back for the Spanish Xavi (breaking him out of HMP Stoke City) and Borini before the window shuts.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4813 on: Today at 08:50:11 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:25:40 am
I really don't understand the point of Raiola from a Haaland perspective. Surely everyone knows about this bloke by now? What exactly is Raiola purpose other than throwing chairs around in meetings?
He's a ruthless negotiator clearly. Players like him as he squeezes the buying clubs and thus gets them the best deal possible. Also maps out their careers not just the next move. Bear in mind, they have their lawyers and family members to advise, but footballers *shock horror* are not the brightest. Fat leech that he is, Raiola is highly regarded and respected by players and his reputation in that regard outweighs that of him being a greedy twat. I blame Zlatan, his gateway client.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4814 on: Today at 09:07:22 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:24:22 pm
So Riola just wants the 34 million pound bung agents fee for haaland.

If i was a player and my agent was skimming 34 million quid i would say "give me 33.75 million of that and fuck off."


They need to regulate this nonsense. Not a massive fan of bureaucracy as a rule but this is just blood sucker level.

They really do. Its's amazing how the agents get away with it. But why do these players do it?
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4815 on: Today at 09:18:40 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:22 am
They really do. Its's amazing how the agents get away with it. But why do these players do it?

I'd guess its almost an ego thing. He's so high profile that if he wants to represent you, you're probably thinking 'Fuck, THE Mino Raiola wants to represent little old me?!'. Plus they also likely look at the size of clubs he's been involved in transfers too (and Everton) and think they'd like to play for that calibre of club
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4816 on: Today at 09:19:13 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:22 am
They really do. Its's amazing how the agents get away with it. But why do these players do it?

Players want money. Clubs don't want to spend it. It would be easier for clubs to say they won't deal with players who's agents expect these kick-backs or even better for UEFA to ban it as has happened with 3rd-party player ownership.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4817 on: Today at 09:22:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:19:13 am
Players want money. Clubs don't want to spend it. It would be easier for clubs to say they won't deal with players who's agents expect these kick-backs or even better for UEFA to ban it as has happened with 3rd-party player ownership.

Imagine a world where clubs refuse to sign any players who are represented by the likes of Raiola and Mendes:

scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4818 on: Today at 09:46:17 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:22 am
They really do. Its's amazing how the agents get away with it. But why do these players do it?
The agents do everything for them, I've met some players who've dropped out of the game but real life is hard for them. They ask the most stupid questions, they don't understand simple things, they've had someone doing those things for them their entire life.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4819 on: Today at 09:49:25 am
Always thought Edward Woodward was the real life Lionel Hutz
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4820 on: Today at 10:00:58 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:42:43 am
Yet elite level players still queue up to acquire his representation. Why is that do you think?

We speak to agents, we pay large agents fees, so there's the big fat greasy clue, right there unfortunately.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4821 on: Today at 10:53:13 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:07:22 am
They really do. Its's amazing how the agents get away with it. But why do these players do it?

because it makes them very very rich. And also, I think Haaland is basically controlled by his father anyway, so what he says goes, and the fact Raiola gets him a massive cut each sale too, means that he likely ins't in a rush to change anything. I wouldnt be at all surprised if Haalands career is like Ibrahimovics, where he plays for about 8 big clubs, staying at each of them for 2 or 3 years.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4822 on: Today at 11:55:18 am
The Athletic are saying Man City still want Kane and Grealish but there are a few difficulties, even though it's expected if either move Man City is their next destination

- Man City think the pair will cost between £175m-£215m; no other clubs are believed to be in for either player
- They need to sell off some players to balance things out
- Sources close to Grealish think he might sign a new contract with Villa and move next season instead
- There's a good chance Levy will refuse to sell; if that is the case Darwin Nunez is an alternative

There are no other plans to strengthen elsewhere, although they'd like to sell Mendy which won't be easy leading to my favourite line :lmao

Quote
There may be movement on a left-back but that depends on whether Benjamin Mendy leaves or not, and that is regarded as difficult. Any new arrival would be relatively cheap  ie, nowhere near the £50 million to £60 million bracket City usually favour.
https://theathletic.com/2706821/2021/07/15/manchester-city-transfers-champions-determined-to-sign-both-kane-and-grealish?

Most of the money this summer will come from selling younger players. The other problem they have is there are few to no takers for the big players who want out. Laporte still wants to leave but Real Madrid and Barcelona don't have the money to pull it off. Jesus could end up at Juventus on a loan to buy.Silva has wanted to leave for a year and would have to go for Grealish to come in. Sterling and Mahrez are available but neither are likely to leave
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4823 on: Today at 11:59:10 am
Its bizarre to me how Sterling would be available, which is why I am not sure how on point these articles are.

Yes hes a shitbag, but hes still one of the very best players.

Only reason they need to sell is because they need to purge the squad to make room for new players.  Makes me laugh how Guardiola can keep a straight face while playing the poverty card.
Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4824 on: Today at 12:11:12 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:42:43 am
Yet elite level players still queue up to acquire his representation. Why is that do you think?

Because he makes them a shit load of money. 
Jono69

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4825 on: Today at 12:22:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:59:10 am
Its bizarre to me how Sterling would be available, which is why I am not sure how on point these articles are.

Yes hes a shitbag, but hes still one of the very best players.

Only reason they need to sell is because they need to purge the squad to make room for new players.  Makes me laugh how Guardiola can keep a straight face while playing the poverty card.

It's meant to be because he won't sign a new contract and only has 2 years left
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4826 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 12:22:38 pm
It's meant to be because he won't sign a new contract and only has 2 years left

that makes some sense then, although if they arent replacing him with better, then not even sure how thatd be benefitial. Hes was and is a massive part of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing brand.  Unless they think who they can get makes them better, just keep him! Hes still one of the absolute best players in the league.  Itd be great if they got rid of him mind, and then first game of the season Kane rolls his cream-cracker ankle  :P
Garrus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4827 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm
Steven Berghuis set to move from Feyenoord to Ajax for 6m.

Captain and best player going to their biggest rivals, Feyenoord fans must be fuming.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4828 on: Today at 07:22:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
We are signing Rammsdale , Abrahams, Ben white, Ruben Neves, Aouar, Bissouma, Odegaard again, Lokonga, James Maddison , Locatteli , and some goalie called Neto . Therell be a few more before the season starts.
In the end itll be the same team as last season.

You'd still be in a stronger position if that happens than you would if you just signed Ramsdale.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4829 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:39:58 pm
Steven Berghuis set to move from Feyenoord to Ajax for 6m.

Captain and best player going to their biggest rivals, Feyenoord fans must be fuming.

Theyre getting Jahanbaksh from Brighton, so obvious theyd need to sell somebody.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4830 on: Today at 09:47:59 pm
Juventus met with Sassuolo today. Opening bid for Locatelli: loan with obligation to buy for 30m. Sassuolo refused. Negotiations with Juve will continue as theyre Locatellis priority.

Sassuolo want 40m as they know Arsenal would be prepared to pay this fee.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1416086554720804864?
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4831 on: Today at 09:52:40 pm
Italian clubs take the piss with their loans with obligations to buy. Awful for the selling club
royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4832 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4833 on: Today at 10:04:51 pm
Wow. Is he that good or have Brighton pulled down Arsenal's pants?
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4834 on: Today at 10:12:53 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:04:51 pm
Wow. Is he that good or have Brighton pulled down Arsenal's pants?
I don't think he's that good
Dim Glas


« Reply #4835 on: Today at 10:41:05 pm »
Arsenal comfirmed that William Saliba has gone on loan to Marseille too. Does Arteta just not fancy him, or just thinks hes too young? They paid 30 mill for him but as of yet hes not played for them I dont think, or not in the league at least.
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 10:46:17 pm »
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 10:58:12 pm »
Arsenal continuously making terrible decisions in the transfer market.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4838 on: Today at 11:01:32 pm »
Ben White is an exceptional player. Signing of the summer this. 50m will look like peanuts in a year's time. Hes got everything.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #4839 on: Today at 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:01:32 pm
Ben White is an exceptional player. Signing of the summer this. 50m will look like peanuts in a year's time. Hes got everything.

Fordy?
