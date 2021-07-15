Quote

There may be movement on a left-back but that depends on whether Benjamin Mendy leaves or not, and that is regarded as difficult. Any new arrival would be relatively cheap  ie, nowhere near the £50 million to £60 million bracket City usually favour.

The Athletic are saying Man City still want Kane and Grealish but there are a few difficulties, even though it's expected if either move Man City is their next destination- Man City think the pair will cost between £175m-£215m; no other clubs are believed to be in for either player- They need to sell off some players to balance things out- Sources close to Grealish think he might sign a new contract with Villa and move next season instead- There's a good chance Levy will refuse to sell; if that is the case Darwin Nunez is an alternativeThere are no other plans to strengthen elsewhere, although they'd like to sell Mendy which won't be easy leading to my favourite lineMost of the money this summer will come from selling younger players. The other problem they have is there are few to no takers for the big players who want out. Laporte still wants to leave but Real Madrid and Barcelona don't have the money to pull it off. Jesus could end up at Juventus on a loan to buy.Silva has wanted to leave for a year and would have to go for Grealish to come in. Sterling and Mahrez are available but neither are likely to leave