S04 have given Ozan Kabak one more week off to clarify his future. Leicester City is leading the race to land the 21-year-old defender. There are enquiries for Ozan, Schalke sports director Rouven Schröder confirms, but no official bid yet! Asking price 15m.

Clubs are just milking their financial chaos. He'll be the bargain of the summer for some club. Double your money in 2-3 years if things work out
Mat Ryan to Real Sociedad
And in other goalie news - Rui Patricio to Roma.

Wolves to replace him with José Sá from Olympiacos.

(Fabrizio Romano)
John Percy@JPercyTelegraph
#Wolves have today agreed a 12m fee with #Roma for goalkeeper Rui Patricio, the deal will go through later this week. Wolves will complete the £6.8m signing of #Olympiacos goalkeeper José Sá as his replacement in the next few days

Jorge Mendes must be providing some extra service to get clubs to keep helping him get richer
Wolves possibly did well to get 12m for a player who turns 34 this season, was in the final year of his deal and plays in a position that doesn't have a great market this summer
Yeah surely there's some kind of bloating of a fee there, for Mendes and his clubs
Does seem dodgy. Rui Patricio is a good keeper, but when you take his age and contract length into consideration it looks a skewed fee. From one Mendes club to another as well, now that Mourinho is in at Roma.

Expect some other inflated outgoing of Roma with Xhaka and Belotti then joining.
Jose Sa was the goalie who played ahead of Iker Casillas when we won 5-0 at Porto a few years back. He had a really really poor game.

Am i right?
I don't know, starting goalkeeper for a top national team, and he isn't shit either. And 34 isn't old by goalkeeper standards. I imagine he would have had many suitors.

If you look at the market this summer for available keepers, he probably is the next highest rated goalkeeper out there behind Donnarumma and Maignan. After that, you probably have to imagine some other ones who are seemingly entrenched in their teams possibly looking for a move.
It's not old for a Keeper, but it is towards the end of a typical Keeper's peak. Regardless of people like Buffon carrying on in to their late 30s and early 40s, there's no doubt their abilities wain over that time. £12m just strikes me a as a lot for a player of that age with a year left on his deal. He's a good keeper, but he's not exactly exceptional, or he wouldn't have spent the last few years, his peak years, playing for Wolves.

Indeed you are, had a shocker that night. He barely played for Porto because as you say, Casillas was there prior to his illness. He has apparently developed well at Olympiakos, but they won their league by 26 points and only conceded 19 all season (won it by 18 points his first season), so I'm not entirely sure how tested he's been in that environment.
Hopefully he concedes another 5-0 against us next season.
Ings is Spurs' top summer target according to The Telegraph
It's a decent enough move for him, but nothing special. Makes me think surely Kane is off, Ings wouldn't move to sit on the bench again at this stage of his career, having left Liverpool in order to play more football.

I think he was hoping maybe a Leicester or even someone like Man Utd might show enough of an interest to get involved, but Spurs isn't necessarily a terrible move, as long as Kane leaves.
With the sell on clause, hope Southampton take Spurs for a lot of money after Kane leaves and then spend a chunk on Minamino as a replacement
We thought Edwards was playing 4D chess but I reckon he's in about 12 dimensions with this

Sign Saul from Atletico, who use the money to buy Luis Alberto from Lazio. Get big sell on fee from sale. Lazio use the money to sign Shaq. Spurs sign Ings from Southampton. We get big sell on fee from sale. Southampton use the money to sign Taki. Spurs sell Bergwijn to PSV to replace Malen, who we sign. Boom.
It's an awful move for Spurs if Kane is off though.
Holy fuck.

Oh yeah he's not the player you build your attack around if the Champions League is the level you're aiming for. I thought they'd go for someone like Vlahovic as a 'premium' option (though Fiorentina are making out that they're close to a contract extension) or try and go for someone like Iheanacho.
Fewm with a capital F coming North part of the Capital.
would be absolutely hilarious if all that happened.
What are Ivan Toney's fundamentals like? This season he will be at the peak of his performance, I think, turning 26 next March.
I tried to use the search function to find a post I wrote on him just before Brentford came up, it wouldnt show for some reason. There was one post from September 2020 saying how I thought hed be a good signing for Brentford and get 15+ goals in his first season, which was technically correct if somewhat understated  ;D

I would take him at Liverpool at the right price, the right price certainly not being what Brentford value him at. Theyd want £35m+, a fee eclipsing what they received for Watkins, who despite being younger at the time of sale, was also less productive and not being sold from the position of strength as a Premier League team. Hes mobile, good in the air, a strong instinctive finisher and a surprisingly good link player. With both Watkins and Benrahma leaving Brentford, I foresaw them struggling to make the play offs, but they took it as an opportunity to evolve, making Mbeumo and Canos wide forwards as opposed to wingers and turning them into runners around Toney to enable him space to either create an opening or shoot.

33 goals and 10 assists is crazy numbers, regardless of whether it was The Championship or not. Its also worth saying that when playing with him, Mbeumo, Canos and Forss all had their best career seasons to date (with the caveat that they all got more minutes after the sales of the previously mentioned pair).

Leicester, Everton, West Ham should be chucking money at Brentford to sign him. Spurs wont go for him as a Kane replacement because hes not a big enough name. but they should. When you stick him into the typical comparison matrixes, the two players he profiles most like are Harry Kane and Lewandowski, which is mad when you think of his career path. Kane is not a bad comparison to be fair, hes got a lot of similar traits whilst being far more mobile. Hell get an England call up before the end of this year.
Thanks for the update mate.
I think Liverpool could chuck the money at Brentford for him then.
Isnt it a massive risk given it was the championship? Although I guess if he scores 15-20 premier league goals this year his price will go up again.
Logged

I think his ease of dominance in The Championship, for a progressive footballing team would ease fears somewhat. Players like Watkins, Grealish, Justin, Stones, Maguire, Anthonio, Maddison, Rodriguez, Clyne, Lallana, Gomez, Lescott, Cahill, Ramsey etc etc have all made the jump at various times in the last decade or so and proven that the lower leagues can be a great bedding in and preparation for the Premier League. Toney is more of that ilk, he's no Gary McSheffrey. It's a big step up to playing for a top 6 club, which is why I think he'll either take a stepping stone move or stay at Brentford because no one will want to pay £40m for him. However, I think he represents much better value than other strikers being linked to the league for a heavy price and you'd be looking at a player capable of 15+ goals and 6+ assists, essentially Firmino numbers from when Bobby was more productive than last season.

He's more of a Kane type though, drop deep, use the runners beyond him for outlets, then attack the 18 yard box to receive the ball again and take the chance.

If I were Spurs and were planning for Kane successor, he'd be number one on my list (or potentially behind Vlahovic but he'll either stay one more season at Fiorentina or move to a bigger club than Spurs).
