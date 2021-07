Lol, he is one of the most marketable players. He has more followers on IG than Salah for example, who is our most followed player.



Its a lot of money for him though. But I think he is an upgrade on Kimpembe and will form a decent partnership with Marquinhos.



Its just an exercise in associating more stars to Qatar's brand before the world cup. I dont know how interested they'll be with this PSG project after the world cup because a ligue 1 side cannot self sustain this for many years and even the qatar government doesnt really have an incentive to continue burning money on a club that doesnt have as much viewership outside of European matchweeks.