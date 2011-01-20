« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4600 on: July 5, 2021, 06:10:37 pm »
Did see something from that GFFN site earlier that said they spoke to Rennes about the rumoured Camavinga price and got laughed at.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4601 on: July 5, 2021, 06:54:56 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on July  5, 2021, 05:48:22 pm
If Camavinga is available at the price mentioned, even if it is 30M, we should be all over it. He could be part of our midfield for the next generation. Alongside Jones, who is already here, and Bellingham when we buy him next year or the one after!

Generational talent eh?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4602 on: July 5, 2021, 07:19:03 pm »
Not premier League but lundstram to rangers is a decent pick up for Stevie.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4603 on: July 5, 2021, 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on July  5, 2021, 07:19:03 pm
Not premier League but lundstram to rangers is a decent pick up for Stevie.
He'll probably do just fine in that league but he was awful for Sheffield United other than a 3 month hot streak.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4604 on: July 5, 2021, 07:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  5, 2021, 11:34:40 am
Wonder where Bissouma ends up. Persistent links to us but not sure how legit they are. Arsenal seemed the obvious bet but theyre getting Lokonga, maybe theyll do Bissouma too but feels unlikely considering how much theyre having to spend elsewhere.

We'll sign a more established midfielder if / when Xhaka leaves. Think Locatelli might be first choice & we'll move on when he invariably signs for Juventus. Then who knows....Neves, Sanches, Bissouma some of the other options.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4605 on: July 5, 2021, 10:27:37 pm »
Houssem Aouar missing from Lyons pre season as he is attempting to sort his departure, according to Get French Football News.

Would be cool if it was us, but I could see him joining Arsenal - we know they had previous interest and are still in the market for a No10 type.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 12:37:11 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  5, 2021, 10:27:37 pm
Houssem Aouar missing from Lyons pre season as he is attempting to sort his departure, according to Get French Football News.

Would be cool if it was us, but I could see him joining Arsenal - we know they had previous interest and are still in the market for a No10 type.
He's a classic Arsenal signing. Nowhere near good enough for us.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 03:44:44 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  2, 2021, 06:10:56 pm
Andre Silvas 35 mill Euro move to RB Leipzig now official:

https://twitter.com/RBLeipzig_EN/status/1411003090438873096?s=20

Replaced by Rafael Santos Borré from River Plate on a free.

Nice little piece of wheeling and dealing.

https://en.eintracht.de/news/borre-wird-ein-adlertraeger-133802
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 am »
Interesting Twitter thread; reckon theyll probably have to sell a desirable or two in order to register those contracts as well as Messis with La Liga

https://twitter.com/zachlowy/status/1412143891302780930?s=21
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 10:54:12 am
Interesting Twitter thread; reckon theyll probably have to sell a desirable or two register those contracts as well as Messis with La Liga

https://twitter.com/zachlowy/status/1412143891302780930?s=21

When you see something like this..

Quote
These savings would not be enough to register Lionel Messi, who makes the club more money in commercial income than he earns himself.

It kind of makes sense why Messi won't lower his demands "for the good of the Club". They've got themselves into this mess, and actually having Messi makes it not as bad as it could be.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 11:06:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:58:41 am
When you see something like this..

It kind of makes sense why Messi won't lower his demands "for the good of the Club". They've got themselves into this mess, and actually having Messi makes it not as bad as it could be.

Is there anyone we would like to sign from Barca to help them with their messi mess - they need to save 200M from wages as well as sell to pay for the wages of players they signed on frees this summer?
Barca have so many commercial sponsors all believing that Messi would never leave them. There must be some price where PSG get him. they have gazumped Barca on Gini. just signed Ramos and still all under the farce of Uefa fair play joke rules ???:no

I would love to have Frenkie de Jong in our midfield (I cannot see it happen though).

Camavingsa for 30M is a great deal, but do we want him and to stop United signing him ?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 11:06:40 am
Is there anyone we would like to sign from Barca to help them with their messi mess - they need to save 200M from wages as well as sell to pay for the wages of players they signed on frees this summer?
Barca have so many commercial sponsors all believing that Messi would never leave them. There must be some price where PSG get him. they have gazumped Barca on Gini. just signed Ramos and still all under the farce of Uefa fair play joke rules ???:no

I would love to have Frenkie de Jong in our midfield (I cannot see it happen though).

Camavingsa for 30M is a great deal, but do we want him and to stop United signing him ?

I'd love us to enquire about De Jong,they are in such deep shit with their debts,wage bill and have a new(old) president they might say yes.
Sell everyone sellable and rely on their good La Masia products for the near future is one possible way they could survive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 11:39:27 am
I'd love us to enquire about De Jong,they are in such deep shit with their debts,wage bill and have a new(old) president they might say yes.
Sell everyone sellable and rely on their good La Masia products for the near future is one possible way they could survive.

agreed 8)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm »
I dont think the issue with De Jong would be convincing Barca to consider selling. Isn't he on about £350k a week?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 12:04:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:00:53 pm
I dont think the issue with De Jong would be convincing Barca to consider selling. Isn't he on about £350k a week?

I'm seeing reports of from £176k/week to about double that.

If it's the £350k/week yeah forget about him then.

https://tribuna.com/en/news/fcbarcelona-2021-06-23-barca-make-1st-contact-with-busquets-agent-yet-to-present-pay-cut-offer-ser/
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm »
Mwepu from Salzburg to Brighton confirmed.

Bissouma exit imminent?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 12:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:15:39 pm
Mwepu from Salzburg to Brighton confirmed.

Bissouma exit imminent?
Yeah he will leave in the next 6 weeks

Good planning from Brighton.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 12:42:44 pm »
Mwpeu signing a 4 year deal seems a smart move. Couple good seasons at Brighton and he's in a good position to look for a move up the table.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm »
Messi doesnt owe Barcelona anything but hes burying them right now. Theyve made him wealthy behind anybodys imagination but he still wants more. Bad transfers and contracts have contributed but come on now, help them out and play for only about 200k a week.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:42:44 pm
Mwpeu signing a 4 year deal seems a smart move. Couple good seasons at Brighton and he's in a good position to look for a move up the table.
He is better suited to the PL than Minamino.

That was a poor choice of player for us to take a risk on from Salzburg.
Price being low played a huge part but he is completly unsuited to us.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
Messi doesnt owe Barcelona anything but hes burying them right now. Theyve made him wealthy behind anybodys imagination but he still wants more. Bad transfers and contracts have contributed but come on now, help them out and play for only about 200k a week.
He has a $1 billion lifetime contract with Adidas when his career ends, he's still going to have more endorsements throughout his lifetime.

Everyday Barca leak stuff out it makes Messi look bad, no surprise though when he tried to hide a couple million of euros from the Spanish taxman. ::)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm
He is better suited to the PL than Minamino.

That was a poor choice of player for us to take a risk on from Salzburg.
Price being low played a huge part but he is completly unsuited to us.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. At the time, we thought we were getting a pressing machine who would contribute goals. He just wasn't up to it physically, and he lost his confidence quickly. Obviously not helped by Covid etc.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
Messi doesnt owe Barcelona anything but hes burying them right now. Theyve made him wealthy behind anybodys imagination but he still wants more. Bad transfers and contracts have contributed but come on now, help them out and play for only about 200k a week.

Barcelona are responsible for giving out the contracts to Messi. For judging his value to the club and offering a contract they think reflects that value over the length of the contract.

As with any worker, Messi is within his rights to ask for a wage that he thinks is commensurate with his ability and commercial value. Hes also probably tested the market and seen what is available elsewhere.

If Messi was asking for more than Barcelona can afford but still got the contract he wanted then thats Barcelonas fault and not the players. Barcelona should have been strong enough to either (a) let Messi walk or (b) realise that having Messi probably should have resulted in significantly less expenditure elsewhere ( transfers and wages)

Barcelona wanted to have their cake and eat it. Messi for life plus shiny new toys every summer. It probably wasnt realistic and a complete mismanagement of the club. Some would say spineless and arguably the direct consequence of owners needing to appease club members without necessarily needing to take long term financial responsibility.

In saying all that Messi is again within his rights to ask for a new contract commensurate with his current value as an employee. Whether he was overpaid or not should have no real bearing on what he asks for now. He could always accept a lower wage due to personal reasons but shouldnt be obliged to as some are suggesting. Barcelonas problems are due to mismanagement of the clubs finances by others, not Messi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4623 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:44:44 am
Replaced by Rafael Santos Borré from River Plate on a free.

Nice little piece of wheeling and dealing.

https://en.eintracht.de/news/borre-wird-ein-adlertraeger-133802

12m of the Silva fee went to Mendes, Frankfurt only got 23m.  Crazy...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4624 on: Yesterday at 04:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:42:44 pm
Mwpeu signing a 4 year deal seems a smart move. Couple good seasons at Brighton and he's in a good position to look for a move up the table.

It's always hard to tell how players will do in a straight move from Austria but Brighton might be pretty good next year.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4625 on: Yesterday at 05:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
Barcelonas problems are due to mismanagement of the clubs finances by others, not Messi

And it is marvellous to behold.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4626 on: Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm »
Honestly, it is bordering on suspicious how badly Barca has been run in the last 5-6 years. Like if you told me that they caught the guy responsible and pulled his mask off Scooby Doo style to reveal Florentino Perez, I would fully believe it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4627 on: Yesterday at 06:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Lidmanen on Yesterday at 05:29:56 pm
Honestly, it is bordering on suspicious how badly Barca has been run in the last 5-6 years. Like if you told me that they caught the guy responsible and pulled his mask off Scooby Doo style to reveal Florentino Perez, I would fully believe it.

Real are in the same boat. That is why Ramos left to go to PSG. & that Real have not signed Haaland or anyone of significance
https://sillyseason.com/money/salary/real-madrid-players-salaries-69080/
not resigning Ramos means saving over 20M GBP a year.


PSG, CIty and Chelsea are the 3 robber baron run clubs that do not have any consequences sticking to UEFA FFP rules.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4628 on: Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm »
Hakimi to PSG confirmed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4629 on: Yesterday at 06:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm
Hakimi to PSG confirmed.

So in theory that means that Inter don't need to sell anyone else this summer and the team won't be completely gutted.  Gives Inzaghi at least a fighting chance to start.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4630 on: Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
Barcelona are responsible for giving out the contracts to Messi. For judging his value to the club and offering a contract they think reflects that value over the length of the contract.

As with any worker, Messi is within his rights to ask for a wage that he thinks is commensurate with his ability and commercial value. Hes also probably tested the market and seen what is available elsewhere.

If Messi was asking for more than Barcelona can afford but still got the contract he wanted then thats Barcelonas fault and not the players. Barcelona should have been strong enough to either (a) let Messi walk or (b) realise that having Messi probably should have resulted in significantly less expenditure elsewhere ( transfers and wages)

Barcelona wanted to have their cake and eat it. Messi for life plus shiny new toys every summer. It probably wasnt realistic and a complete mismanagement of the club. Some would say spineless and arguably the direct consequence of owners needing to appease club members without necessarily needing to take long term financial responsibility.

In saying all that Messi is again within his rights to ask for a new contract commensurate with his current value as an employee. Whether he was overpaid or not should have no real bearing on what he asks for now. He could always accept a lower wage due to personal reasons but shouldnt be obliged to as some are suggesting. Barcelonas problems are due to mismanagement of the clubs finances by others, not Messi

Of course Messi is well within his rights, I am not disputing that. I just don't know what difference the extra money is going to make to him when he's got unbelievable wealth. He's going to hamstring the club and making it very difficult for them to have a competitive team out there, again as a 34 year old I don't really understand why he'd want that either. I just thought it might be nice for somebody who's been at a club over 20 years to act a tad bit different.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4631 on: Yesterday at 07:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm
Of course Messi is well within his rights, I am not disputing that. I just don't know what difference the extra money is going to make to him when he's got unbelievable wealth. He's going to hamstring the club and making it very difficult for them to have a competitive team out there, again as a 34 year old I don't really understand why he'd want that either. I just thought it might be nice for somebody who's been at a club over 20 years to act a tad bit different.

Messi has given them far more than they have ever given him, should do everything he can to squeeze those bastards dry.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4632 on: Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm »
Olise to Crystal Palace is pretty much done. Like Eze last year this is exactly the sort of signing they should be making

https://twitter.com/jonathanl50/status/1412496305138683908?s=19
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4633 on: Yesterday at 08:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Olise to Crystal Palace is pretty much done. Like Eze last year this is exactly the sort of signing they should be making

https://twitter.com/jonathanl50/status/1412496305138683908?s=19

Heard really good things. Think weve been credited with an interest, but thats a smart move for him - with so few players, should get thrown in immediately.

To be honest I think Palace should just plan for relegation but build a squad of younger players who can get them promoted right away.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 06:06:43 pm
Real are in the same boat. That is why Ramos left to go to PSG. & that Real have not signed Haaland or anyone of significance
https://sillyseason.com/money/salary/real-madrid-players-salaries-69080/
not resigning Ramos means saving over 20M GBP a year.


PSG, CIty and Chelsea are the 3 robber baron run clubs that do not have any consequences sticking to UEFA FFP rules.

Come the end of the transfer window, it's going to be interesting to see which club outside of PSG, City and Chelsea have been able to spend money on acquiring new players and keeping their existing players.

Liverpool are saying, through the media, that beyond Konate we need to sell to buy.

Bayern have publicly said that Upamecano will be their only signing this summer. They've also shed a fair bit in wages with Alaba and Boating leaving the club.

Juventus are underwriting a new 400M share issue to cover the costs of the global pandemic.

Barcelona are reportedly having a firesafe to reduce their wage bill so they can sign free transfers.

Real Madrid have let their captain walk though it could be argued they replaced those wages with Alaba joining.

United are probably the only big European club outside of PSG, Chelsea and City who look to have significant money to spend this summer.

Will be interesting how it all shakes out this summer. At this point it looks like most major European clubs don't have the finances to go big in the transfer market due to either the impact of Covid and/or poor financial planning from previous years catching up with them
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4635 on: Today at 11:53:48 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:14:08 am
Come the end of the transfer window, it's going to be interesting to see which club outside of PSG, City and Chelsea have been able to spend money on acquiring new players and keeping their existing players.

Liverpool are saying, through the media, that beyond Konate we need to sell to buy.

Bayern have publicly said that Upamecano will be their only signing this summer. They've also shed a fair bit in wages with Alaba and Boating leaving the club.

Juventus are underwriting a new 400M share issue to cover the costs of the global pandemic.

Barcelona are reportedly having a firesafe to reduce their wage bill so they can sign free transfers.

Real Madrid have let their captain walk though it could be argued they replaced those wages with Alaba joining.

United are probably the only big European club outside of PSG, Chelsea and City who look to have significant money to spend this summer.

Will be interesting how it all shakes out this summer. At this point it looks like most major European clubs don't have the finances to go big in the transfer market due to either the impact of Covid and/or poor financial planning from previous years catching up with them

There's also news that PSG want to raise 180million from player sales which is easier said than done, unless they accounted for Mbappe leaving. The news could be fake/wrong, but it does make sense because French league had big loss on broadcasting front due to defaults and contract cancellations, so it is a diatinct possibility but PsG will probably just get a new 500million sponsor to show that they are covered.
