Real are in the same boat. That is why Ramos left to go to PSG. & that Real have not signed Haaland or anyone of significance
https://sillyseason.com/money/salary/real-madrid-players-salaries-69080/
not resigning Ramos means saving over 20M GBP a year.
PSG, CIty and Chelsea are the 3 robber baron run clubs that do not have any consequences sticking to UEFA FFP rules.
Come the end of the transfer window, it's going to be interesting to see which club outside of PSG, City and Chelsea have been able to spend money on acquiring new players and keeping their existing players.
Liverpool are saying, through the media, that beyond Konate we need to sell to buy.
Bayern have publicly said that Upamecano will be their only signing this summer. They've also shed a fair bit in wages with Alaba and Boating leaving the club.
Juventus are underwriting a new 400M share issue to cover the costs of the global pandemic.
Barcelona are reportedly having a firesafe to reduce their wage bill so they can sign free transfers.
Real Madrid have let their captain walk though it could be argued they replaced those wages with Alaba joining.
United are probably the only big European club outside of PSG, Chelsea and City who look to have significant money to spend this summer.
Will be interesting how it all shakes out this summer. At this point it looks like most major European clubs don't have the finances to go big in the transfer market due to either the impact of Covid and/or poor financial planning from previous years catching up with them