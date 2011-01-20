Messi doesnt owe Barcelona anything but hes burying them right now. Theyve made him wealthy behind anybodys imagination but he still wants more. Bad transfers and contracts have contributed but come on now, help them out and play for only about 200k a week.



Barcelona are responsible for giving out the contracts to Messi. For judging his value to the club and offering a contract they think reflects that value over the length of the contract.As with any worker, Messi is within his rights to ask for a wage that he thinks is commensurate with his ability and commercial value. Hes also probably tested the market and seen what is available elsewhere.If Messi was asking for more than Barcelona can afford but still got the contract he wanted then thats Barcelonas fault and not the players. Barcelona should have been strong enough to either (a) let Messi walk or (b) realise that having Messi probably should have resulted in significantly less expenditure elsewhere ( transfers and wages)Barcelona wanted to have their cake and eat it. Messi for life plus shiny new toys every summer. It probably wasnt realistic and a complete mismanagement of the club. Some would say spineless and arguably the direct consequence of owners needing to appease club members without necessarily needing to take long term financial responsibility.In saying all that Messi is again within his rights to ask for a new contract commensurate with his current value as an employee. Whether he was overpaid or not should have no real bearing on what he asks for now. He could always accept a lower wage due to personal reasons but shouldnt be obliged to as some are suggesting. Barcelonas problems are due to mismanagement of the clubs finances by others, not Messi