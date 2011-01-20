« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)  (Read 351896 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4520 on: July 2, 2021, 11:30:05 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July  1, 2021, 04:41:59 pm
No. He has those photos. I was young and I needed the money.

How much?
Offline Jono69

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4521 on: July 2, 2021, 11:31:26 am »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4522 on: July 2, 2021, 11:40:06 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July  2, 2021, 11:23:37 am
Listen you lot, those snaps won the Countryfile 'Wildlife Photo Of The Year' award that year. I've been spit polishing my gong ever since.
Offline royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4523 on: July 2, 2021, 11:40:57 am »
Varane though eh?
Offline RichardM

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4524 on: July 2, 2021, 12:22:05 pm »
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4525 on: July 2, 2021, 12:29:08 pm »
Quote from: RichardM on July  2, 2021, 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?
All along it seems as though it absolutely was to be third choice, which does strike as a bit odd when he's an alright keeper, but he is 35 and they are his hometown club who he grew up supporting and came out of their academy having never played a game for them, so this probably fulfils a long-held dream.

They've still had Lee Grant all this time, so he'll either slot into his position as the keeper who never plays, or De Gea is on his way along with Romero.
Offline Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4526 on: July 2, 2021, 12:32:24 pm »
Quote from: RichardM on July  2, 2021, 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?

Think they're going to have a hard time shifting De Gea if they want rid with his £375k/week wages,propably have to give him a big payoff like Sanchez.

Offline Jono69

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4527 on: July 2, 2021, 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: RichardM on July  2, 2021, 12:22:05 pm
Tom Heaton has joined United, surely not to be third choice? Does this mean De Gea is definitely off...?

A lad ( United Fan) I used to work with was saying the other day that they can't shift him because of his wages - Strange really as that's very unlike them to give someone crazy wages and then regret it down the line
Offline dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4528 on: July 2, 2021, 12:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July  1, 2021, 06:01:42 pm
Rabiot was kept out of the squad for the last half of the season when he refused to sign. Its basically how they do business, club or country.

yep I can see him signing a Bosman free contract in Jan and not playing the last 6 months. Although Mbappe is an integral part of their attack
Offline MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4529 on: July 2, 2021, 03:38:21 pm »
Soumare to Leicester confirmed.

Wonder will Tielemans stay?

40m for Soumare & Daka could be great business
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4530 on: July 2, 2021, 03:44:21 pm »
If the signing of Soumare means Leicester have to sell Tielemens, it won't be a nice summer for them. One might even say it's a Cruel Soumare for them.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4531 on: July 2, 2021, 03:46:45 pm »
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4532 on: July 2, 2021, 04:13:38 pm »
Don't know about comedy then?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4533 on: July 2, 2021, 04:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July  2, 2021, 03:44:21 pm
If the signing of Soumare means Leicester have to sell Tielemens, it won't be a nice summer for them. One might even say it's a Cruel Soumare for them.
It's a shame they couldn't resign their former player Mark Venus to slot in alongside him in midfield
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4534 on: July 2, 2021, 04:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  2, 2021, 04:50:31 pm
It's a shame they couldn't resign their former player Mark Venus to slot in alongside him in midfield

True. Although I don't think their transfer business is finished yet. Apparently Bobby Firmino's Waiting for them to buy him.
Offline royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4535 on: July 2, 2021, 05:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July  2, 2021, 04:59:29 pm
True. Although I don't think their transfer business is finished yet. Apparently Bobby Firmino's Waiting for them to buy him.

It ain't what he does, it's the way that he does it. That's what gets results.
Offline redan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4536 on: July 2, 2021, 05:38:30 pm »
Cant see Tielemans leaving this summer,

Just means they wont have to rely on Mendy/Choudhury as back ups and actually have some squad depth.

Decent business again by Leicester
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4537 on: July 2, 2021, 06:10:56 pm »
Andre Silvas 35 mill Euro move to RB Leipzig now official:

https://twitter.com/RBLeipzig_EN/status/1411003090438873096?s=20
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4538 on: July 2, 2021, 07:54:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July  2, 2021, 05:17:58 pm
It ain't what he does, it's the way that he does it. That's what gets results.

:D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4539 on: July 2, 2021, 11:15:24 pm »
Quote from: redan on July  2, 2021, 05:38:30 pm
Cant see Tielemans leaving this summer,

Just means they wont have to rely on Mendy/Choudhury as back ups and actually have some squad depth.

Decent business again by Leicester

I don't get it
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4540 on: July 3, 2021, 03:10:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  2, 2021, 11:15:24 pm
I don't get it

Which part has flummoxed you?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4541 on: July 3, 2021, 03:07:50 pm »
Jack Harrison joins Leeds on a permanent transfer from Man City for £11m.

Victor Moses finally leaves Chelsea. He's joining Spartak Moscow for £4.3m

Southampton have signed Romain Perraud for £10m
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4542 on: July 3, 2021, 06:53:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  3, 2021, 03:07:50 pm
Victor Moses finally leaves Chelsea. He's joining Spartak Moscow for £4.3m

hate that this lazy prick eventually got a PL winners medal
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4543 on: July 3, 2021, 08:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July  3, 2021, 06:53:22 pm
hate that this lazy prick eventually got a PL winners medal
He was very good as a RWB in Contes Chelsea team.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4544 on: July 3, 2021, 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on July  3, 2021, 03:10:21 am
Which part has flummoxed you?


Couldn't find the pun.
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4545 on: July 3, 2021, 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  3, 2021, 08:01:14 pm
He was very good as a RWB in Contes Chelsea team.

he was much better there, ideal way to fit in a brainless athlete. not sure i'd say very good, but it masked his deficiencies well.

shame he didn't put the effort in here.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 09:10:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  2, 2021, 06:10:56 pm
Andre Silvas 35 mill Euro move to RB Leipzig now official:

https://twitter.com/RBLeipzig_EN/status/1411003090438873096?s=20
Great transfer imo, I don't see Sorloth staying now as he has been a flop.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4547 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 am »
Wolves sign Barcelonas Trincao on loan with an option to buy for £25m next summer.

You wont believe who his agent is
Offline rocco

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4548 on: Yesterday at 12:11:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 16, 2021, 02:01:27 am
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano
Atlético Madrid are already planning medicals for Rodrigo de Paul - deal almost done for 35m to Udinese, just final details to be completed then its gonna be signed. Saúl received many approaches and hes expected to leave Atlético in the next weeks.

Personally think thats one of the best signings this season and for 35m and 70k a week
Offline royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4549 on: Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm »
Lyndsey De Paul's boy.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4550 on: Yesterday at 06:08:27 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 05:45:57 pm
Lyndsey De Paul's boy.

You've hit rock bottom with that joke
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4551 on: Yesterday at 06:38:31 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 12:11:20 pm
Personally think thats one of the best signings this season and for 35m and 70k a week

What kind of midfielder is he? Literally never watch Udinese play
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4552 on: Yesterday at 07:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:07:04 am
Wolves sign Barcelonas Trincao on loan with an option to buy for £25m next summer.

You wont believe who his agent is

Will Wolves be in trouble when Mendes doesn't want to manage them any more?
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4553 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
United after camavinga for 30 million euros now? Going by just the hype that surrounds him, could prove to be a steal at that price
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4554 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
United after camavinga for 30 million euros now? Going by just the hype that surrounds him, could prove to be a steal at that price

*cough @john Henry do something *cough
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 12:28:03 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
United after camavinga for 30 million euros now? Going by just the hype that surrounds him, could prove to be a steal at that price

It's been repeatedly said in the French media he only wants to go to PSG and would prefer to stay in France
