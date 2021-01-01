« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4400 on: Today at 10:30:36 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:27:17 am
Declan Rice has apparently turned down two contract offers from West Ham, and has asked to be notified of any bids for him. Chelsea and Man United interested, according to reports.

That's not a problem, because they are still short of the more attacking right back that they need to really challenge for the league.

But seriously, Rice is pretty poor.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4401 on: Today at 10:33:36 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:30:36 am
That's not a problem, because they are still short of the more attacking right back that they need to really challenge for the league.

But seriously, Rice is pretty poor.

He's an upgrade on Mctominay and Fred.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4402 on: Today at 10:35:38 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:23:23 am
Talented player, but extremely expensive, and plays at a position where they already have good depth. I would have been much more worried if they have invested that money in a proper No.9 ...
Thats it. Sancho could be a brilliant signing long term, and I personally think he will be. Short term though neither he nor Varane do vast amounts to improve them, and Varane nothing long term. They massively lack goals, and Sancho scores at the same rate as Rashford so unless something drastic happens next year, he doesnt solve that.

To improve them right now, they need a 9, probably 2 cms, a cb and possibly a gk. Nothing theyre doing puts them up to city, ours or even Chelseas level right now. If they went out and bought all, or even half, of that this summer as well as sancho then fair enough, theyd be in the mix, but theyre likely not going to do that
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4403 on: Today at 10:35:41 am
Manchester United close to completing deal for pre-2015 Dani Alves, along with 3rd choice back up DM Declan Rice and 'best CB in world football' Varane.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4404 on: Today at 10:35:44 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:36 am
He's an upgrade on Mctominay and Fred.

I don't think he is that much of an improvement and his cost would be pretty high. He could probably do the defensive midfield job with the aim to have 2 midfielders in front of him such as Pogba and another, with Fernandes, Sancho and Cavani up top.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4405 on: Today at 10:36:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:20:59 am
Us signing Konate and Man Utd signing Varane shows how much better run club we are ...

Your opinions change like the weather.

I'm pretty certain you were saying a few months ago we should go all in for Varane. Didn't realise it only takes a handful of matches for you to do a complete U-turn.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4406 on: Today at 10:41:02 am
Rice is massively overrated, a perfect signing for united, would probably cost them a fortune as well
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4407 on: Today at 10:42:52 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:36:02 am
Your opinions change like the weather.

I'm pretty certain you were saying a few months ago we should go all in for Varane. Didn't realise it only takes a handful of matches for you to do a complete U-turn.

Varane next to Van Dijk and Varane next to Maguire is not the same thing. Also, his performances since I have suggested him (I believe it was February/March) have been steadilly declining, culminating in a poor performance at the Euros. I agree with the posters who have suggested at the time that he is no longer the player he once was ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4408 on: Today at 10:44:01 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:29:41 am
I accepted Sancho was going there last summer. I am not that fussed about it, I just find it hilarious a certain poster seems to think he is shit player and the rival gymnastics some use to try to play down the impact of such a player by highlighting other squad faults.

If you're taking anything Peter says seriously then more fool you.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4409 on: Today at 10:48:56 am
They need more between now and the start of the season, goalkeeper and midfield are still obvious issues for them, but getting deals for Sancho and Varane done would be really good business by United.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4410 on: Today at 10:50:52 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:42:52 am
Varane next to Van Dijk and Varane next to Maguire is not the same thing. Also, his performances since I have suggested him (I believe it was February/March) have been steadilly declining, culminating in a poor performance at the Euros. I agree with the posters who have suggested at the time that he is no longer the player he once was ...

from a good centre back to a vanity centre back in the course of about 15 games. who'd have thought.

it's almost like you're still just really into post-hoc rationalisation.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4411 on: Today at 10:56:31 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:50:52 am
from a good centre back to a vanity centre back in the course of about 15 games. who'd have thought.

it's almost like you're still just really into post-hoc rationalisation.

I am a man enough to admit that I was wrong on Varane. Sancho is still over-rated though, and now that we know I was right about his ridiculous wage demands, it would be nice from you to admit that you were wrong on that one, instead of accusing me of xenophobia ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4412 on: Today at 10:58:51 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:50:52 am
from a good centre back to a vanity centre back in the course of about 15 games. who'd have thought.

it's almost like you're still just really into post-hoc rationalisation.

Hes just being a fan, thats all. Its not too much different than the anti-diatribe corps on this site.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4413 on: Today at 11:04:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:31 am
I am a man enough to admit that I was wrong on Varane. Sancho is still over-rated though, and now that we know I was right about his ridiculous wage demands, it would be nice from you to admit that you were wrong on that one, instead of accusing me of xenophobia ...

What does he need to do at United to class him as a success?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4414 on: Today at 11:04:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:25:46 am
This is only your opinion. The final decision will come from our owners, Edwards and Klopp ...

This is the post Peter will quote next year when we don't sign Mbappe and make it seem like the owners, Edwards and Klopp did not want him. ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4415 on: Today at 11:07:11 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:04:23 am
What does he need to do at United to class him as a success?

At that price and wages? He would need to win the PL or the CL, of course, while being their best player ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4416 on: Today at 11:08:17 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 11:04:35 am
This is the post Peter will quote next year when we don't sign Mbappe and make it seem like the owners, Edwards and Klopp did not want him. ;D

Ultimately, the decision will be with them. We can certainly afford him ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4417 on: Today at 11:11:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:31 am
I am a man enough to admit that I was wrong on Varane. Sancho is still over-rated though, and now that we know I was right about his ridiculous wage demands, it would be nice from you to admit that you were wrong on that one, instead of accusing me of xenophobia ...
your actually right about Varane

But Sancho your way off. Wages too high but is a superb player.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4418 on: Today at 11:13:23 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:27:17 am
Declan Rice has apparently turned down two contract offers from West Ham, and has asked to be notified of any bids for him. Chelsea and Man United interested, according to reports.
The absolute definition of a bang average overpriced and overrated English footballer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4419 on: Today at 11:18:13 am
Varane has steadily been declining for 2 seasons. It's long enough to suggest that he had an early peak and isn't as good as he once was, or anyone hoped he'd be. Otherwise, it's a long 'blip' in form and he may well return to being one of the top centre halves in world football. 2 years of decline is hard to suggest as anything other than worrying.

Sancho to Utd I don't like one bit. Varane to Utd I am indifferent about.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4420 on: Today at 11:23:47 am
Why do the BBC and other media always quote initial fee (excluding add-ons) as the price Man U pay for players, yet always seem to quote the topline (with add-ons) fee we pay?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4421 on: Today at 11:31:51 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:13:00 am
What exactly is the definition of a "vanity signing"?

Raising to his bait is what he wants  ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4422 on: Today at 11:32:47 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:47 am
Why do the BBC and other media always quote initial fee (excluding add-ons) as the price Man U pay for players, yet always seem to quote the topline (with add-ons) fee we pay?

It is odd. Like Alisson they always say £65m. He was actually £56m and £9m add ons. Roma even officially announced the price.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4423 on: Today at 11:35:31 am
Id be happy with United signing Declan Rice. Hes an average CB who has somehow blagged his way in to midfield. A slightly better Eric Dier. Hed cost a lot too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4424 on: Today at 11:40:21 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:47 am
Why do the BBC and other media always quote initial fee (excluding add-ons) as the price Man U pay for players, yet always seem to quote the topline (with add-ons) fee we pay?

Its odd isn't it. Its not like a lot of them are based in Manchester....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4425 on: Today at 11:45:45 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:35:31 am
Id be happy with United signing Declan Rice. Hes an average CB who has somehow blagged his way in to midfield. A slightly better Eric Dier. Hed cost a lot too.

Hes fortunate to be tarred with the same brush as the likes of Grealish, Mount etc who are all top young players. Hes good but not worth paying £50m plus for which Im sure hell cost.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4426 on: Today at 11:47:25 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:45:45 am
Hes fortunate to be tarred with the same brush as the likes of Grealish, Mount etc who are all top young players. Hes good but not worth paying £50m plus for which Im sure hell cost.
Personally I'm not sure he is good. Other than one mishit cross against us that resulted in a goal, I've not really ever seen him do anything of note. He's just solid and tends not to make mistakes, but he isn't particularly skilled as a defensive midfielder or particularly capable going forward. Kalvin Phillips looks a much better player and I wouldn't want him either to be honest.

He's bang average in almost every way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4427 on: Today at 11:50:15 am
Ryan Bertrand joining Leicester on a two-year deal as a free agent. Brendan finally gets his man!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
Reply #4428 on: Today at 12:00:13 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:40:21 am
Its odd isn't it. Its not like a lot of them are based in Manchester....
I remember Jordan Hendersons fee repeatedly being quoted as £20m by BBC and Sky, yet correctly quoted as £16m by every other news agency/paper.

Sancho will cost them £75m (or thereabouts) in transfer fees, goodness knows how much in agent fees, then £91m in flat salary (excluding bonuses) over 5 years, he's an excellent young footballer, but that's an absurd amount of money, whether they can easily afford it or not, he's under enormous pressure to produce, and anything less than 20 goals a season would have to be viewed as failure, but he's definitely capable of doing that.
