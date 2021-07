If I were a Man Utd fan, I would be very excited for the coming season. Their attack of Sancho, Cavani, Rashford/Greenwood/Martial with Pogba and Fernandes looks like a scary prospect on paper.



I have little doubt Sancho will be a success, barring major injuries. But, pity, it'll be at a club that we despise.



I think depends on what you consider to be a success. I have no doubt Sancho is talented, but he also played on a team that would naturally inflate his numbers in terms of their style of play and the talent they’re surrounded with.But at United, the offence won’t be so free flowing, he will be required to be harder working defensively, his numbers will no doubt drop significantly. But does that mean he will be a failure? No, but it really depends on what the expectations are.But Sancho will improve any team, I have no question.