The people who actually watch the Bundesliga will tell you that Sancho inflates his numbers against the weaker teams. And yes, Pogba was an atrocious signing for Man Utd, at £90 million, and at £300,000 per week ...



I actually watch the bundesliga and anyone with a passing interest in reality may tell you its quite obvious that Sancho is the real deal just by watching him.Also Pogba is like a 5/10 signing at the absolute worst. He is their best player at the end of the day no matter how much hype Bruno gets.You are also seemingly obsessed with wages, thing is wages are relative to revenue, I highly doubt United are arsed paying out 300k+ to a couple of players to be honest.